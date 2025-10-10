I Turned My Cats Into Olympians For A Calendar, And The Photos Are Adorable (13 Pics)
My name is Monika, and I have been a cat photographer for many years.
Every year, I create a cat calendar featuring my two feline models, Filemon and Blania. This year, my cats became athletes! They played golf, soccer, ping pong, and basketball, went swimming in a pool, and even explored the world by kayak – and that’s still not everything. See for yourself!
"Basking in the sun and purring sleepily, one can completely lose track of time and space. Often, I don’t know what day or month it is (unless I hear cats marking their territory—then I know the month). Mother says that a cat calendar helps humans keep track of years, months, and days, because there are so many of them! All the days of the week make my eyes spin, so I prefer to close my eyelids and keep napping. But humans claim it’s useful to have a schedule of everything—that’s what a calendar does. Cats decorate each month with their furry presence, helping humans orient themselves. Just hang the cat calendar on the wall, and everything is in order. I highly recommend this product."
The theme for the 2026 calendar is sports. I had considered this idea a few years ago but decided it was too challenging at the time. Last year, after pushing my own limits, I realized I was ready and capable. Everyone knows that sports are good for your health. Cats are also good for your health. Combining sports and cats will give you a year full of health and happiness.
"The calendar also has space for your personal notes. You can write reminders, like buying food for your kitty or taking them to the vet (although I personally don’t like vet visits and get along with them like cats and dogs—but Mother says you have to go sometimes).
With our cat calendar, you can also celebrate various cat-related events and holidays alongside the rest of the feline community, such as “Toy-Under-the-Fridge Day” or “Midnight Meowing Day.” Yes! No other calendar gives you this information. Cats live colorful lives, and every day is worth celebrating. 365 days, 365 celebrations!
Additionally, when the year ends, you can cut out the photos and frame them. That way, you can have 13 posters!"