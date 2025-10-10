ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Monika, and I have been a cat photographer for many years.

Every year, I create a cat calendar featuring my two feline models, Filemon and Blania. This year, my cats became athletes! They played golf, soccer, ping pong, and basketball, went swimming in a pool, and even explored the world by kayak – and that’s still not everything. See for yourself!

You can buy the calendar here!

