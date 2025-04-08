ADVERTISEMENT

When Reddit collectively agrees on something, we pay attention. Especially when it comes to products that survive longer than most relationships. After diving deep into threads where people share their "still going strong after 20 years" stories, we've gathered 16 items that prove some things really are built to last. Between heirloom-quality tools passed down through generations and kitchen workhorses that laugh in the face of planned obsolescence, these finds earned their legendary status through pure, unbreakable reliability.

Gone are the days when "lifetime warranty" actually meant something, but these items didn't get the memo. They're the champions that prompt Redditors to break their usual cynicism and write passionate posts about durability. We're talking about purchases that outlast trends, survive moves, and keep performing while their cheaper counterparts fill landfills. Each recommendation comes backed by years of real-world testing and multiple users chiming in with "mine's still perfect after decades" stories that make you question everything you know about modern manufacturing.