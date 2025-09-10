Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly revealed photos of Bryan Kohberger showed the convicted k*ller shirtless and flexing with what appeared to be a wound on his hand after his tragic slaying of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The images offered a chilling glimpse into Kohberger’s behavior after he committed the heinous crime.

Documents highlighted years of troubling complaints and unsettling encounters with women before his arrest.

Newly surfaced photos showed Kohberger’s disturbing photos

Image credits: Getty/Pool

The images, which were initially published byNewsNation, captured Kohberger shirtless in several unsettling poses.

In one photo, he raised two fingers to his forehead, his collarbones jutting sharply as he stared into the lens.

Netizens quickly noticed that a wound was visible on his left ring finger, an injury that he might have sustained when one of hisvictims fought back during his fatal home invasion in November 2022.

Other photos depicted Kohberger flexing in different stances while listening to music through earbuds.

Image credits: NBC News

In one particularly unsettling close-up, he adopted a creepy expression, grinning with his teeth exposed.

Kohberger’s expressions and poses were described asunnerving, adding another disturbing layer to a case that has continued to haunt the internet.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger had been pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, just a short drive from the victims’ home in Moscow, Idaho.

Complaints about Kohberger revealed disturbing behavior and a troubling history

Image credits: NewsNation

The release of the photos coincided with reports of Kohberger’s longhistory of complaints during his time at Washington State University.

According to unsealed documents, he received 13 formal complaints from classmates, with many describing him as inappropriate and aggressive.

Female students reported deeply unsettling encounters. In one shocking case, he asked a deaf classmate if she would feel “comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability.”

Others recalled inappropriate comments and intimidating behavior that left them uneasy around him.

Image credits: NewsNation

His reputation quickly spread across campus, with former classmates noting that he was known for “being a d*ck.”

Beyond classroom behavior, Kohberger’s interactions with women outside school escalated into stalking, according toPeople magazine.

Kohberger terrorized women who wanted absolutely nothing to do with him

One bookstore employee recalled terrifyingencounters where someone knocked on her window late at night while she was changing clothes. Another time, she heard footsteps on her porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NewsNation

“After she had started working, she heard someone moving around on her porch at approximately 7:00 in the evening.

“Her husband came home again and saw a white car leaving the area,” Idaho State Police records noted.

Both incidents ended with a white car speeding away. The vehicle was later identified as the Hyundai Elantra that Kohberger was driving at the time of the murders.

A second woman, a student working in the criminology department, told police that Kohberger repeatedly sought her out and made unwelcome advances.

Image credits: Indiana State Police

On one occasion, she said she caught him staring directly at her through a window at work, an angle that required him to intentionally position himself for eye contact.

“Kohberger made eye contact with her when she looked out, which seemed strange because you would have to be looking directly at the window where she worked to make eye contact,” the report read.

Kohberger’s arrest and conviction brought closure, but questions continued to linger

Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, at his parents’ Pennsylvania home, more than a month after he fatally attacked the four University of Idaho students.

In July 2025, shortly before his trial was expected to begin, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin.

As part of the deal, he avoided the possibility of facing a firing squad and was instead sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole, plus 10 years for burglary.

Some netizens have shared frustrations with Kohberger’s plea deal, as it allowed him to escape the d*ath penalty.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Pool

“What a weasel, attacks four innocent people in their sleep, then negotiates to a life sentence. To save his own skin,” one commenter wrote.

“This guy definitely deserved the d*ath penalty. He shouldn’t be protected in solitary confinement, but put into general population to receive the punishment the state of Idaho didn’t give him,” wrote another.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Kohberger’s recent photos on social media

