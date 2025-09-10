Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack
Man with short curly hair wearing a beige shirt and paisley tie, related to Bryan Kohberger disturbing selfies case.
Crime, Society

Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly revealed photos of Bryan Kohberger showed the convicted k*ller shirtless and flexing with what appeared to be a wound on his hand after his tragic slaying of four University of Idaho students in 2022. 

The images offered a chilling glimpse into Kohberger’s behavior after he committed the heinous crime. 

Documents highlighted years of troubling complaints and unsettling encounters with women before his arrest.

Highlights
  • Newly released images showed Bryan Kohberger shirtless with a visible hand injury after the Idaho m*rders.
  • Records revealed years of complaints and disturbing encounters linked to the convicted k*ller.
  • Kohberger was sentenced to multiple life sentences after pleading guilty in July 2025.
RELATED:

    Newly surfaced photos showed Kohberger’s disturbing photos

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    The images, which were initially published byNewsNation, captured Kohberger shirtless in several unsettling poses. 

    In one photo, he raised two fingers to his forehead, his collarbones jutting sharply as he stared into the lens. 

    Netizens quickly noticed that a wound was visible on his left ring finger, an injury that he might have sustained when one of hisvictims fought back during his fatal home invasion in November 2022.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other photos depicted Kohberger flexing in different stances while listening to music through earbuds. 

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: NBC News

    In one particularly unsettling close-up, he adopted a creepy expression, grinning with his teeth exposed. 

    Kohberger’s expressions and poses were described asunnerving, adding another disturbing layer to a case that has continued to haunt the internet.

    At the time of the slayings, Kohberger had been pursuing a PhD in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, just a short drive from the victims’ home in Moscow, Idaho. 

    Complaints about Kohberger revealed disturbing behavior and a troubling history

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: NewsNation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The release of the photos coincided with reports of Kohberger’s longhistory of complaints during his time at Washington State University.

    According to unsealed documents, he received 13 formal complaints from classmates, with many describing him as inappropriate and aggressive.

    Female students reported deeply unsettling encounters. In one shocking case, he asked a deaf classmate if she would feel “comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability.” 

    Others recalled inappropriate comments and intimidating behavior that left them uneasy around him. 

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: NewsNation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His reputation quickly spread across campus, with former classmates noting that he was known for “being a d*ck.”

    Beyond classroom behavior, Kohberger’s interactions with women outside school escalated into stalking, according toPeople magazine.

    Kohberger terrorized women who wanted absolutely nothing to do with him

    One bookstore employee recalled terrifyingencounters where someone knocked on her window late at night while she was changing clothes. Another time, she heard footsteps on her porch. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: NewsNation

    “After she had started working, she heard someone moving around on her porch at approximately 7:00 in the evening. 

    “Her husband came home again and saw a white car leaving the area,” Idaho State Police records noted.

    Both incidents ended with a white car speeding away. The vehicle was later identified as the Hyundai Elantra that Kohberger was driving at the time of the murders.

    A second woman, a student working in the criminology department, told police that Kohberger repeatedly sought her out and made unwelcome advances. 

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: Indiana State Police

    On one occasion, she said she caught him staring directly at her through a window at work, an angle that required him to intentionally position himself for eye contact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Kohberger made eye contact with her when she looked out, which seemed strange because you would have to be looking directly at the window where she worked to make eye contact,” the report read.

    Kohberger’s arrest and conviction brought closure, but questions continued to linger

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: Instagram/kayleegoncalves

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022, at his parents’ Pennsylvania home, more than a month after he fatally attacked the four University of Idaho students.

    In July 2025, shortly before his trial was expected to begin, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin. 

    As part of the deal, he avoided the possibility of facing a firing squad and was instead sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole, plus 10 years for burglary.

    Some netizens have shared frustrations with Kohberger’s plea deal, as it allowed him to escape the d*ath penalty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    “What a weasel, attacks four innocent people in their sleep, then negotiates to a life sentence. To save his own skin,” one commenter wrote.

    “This guy definitely deserved the d*ath penalty. He shouldn’t be protected in solitary confinement, but put into general population to receive the punishment the state of Idaho didn’t give him,” wrote another.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Kohberger’s recent photos on social media

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless In Disturbing Selfies After Sinister Idaho Attack

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can promise you, that at some point he'll get what's coming to him. He can NOT spend his entire life in SC, without coming into contact with other prisoners at some time during his sentence. It's absolutely impossible for BK, to expect that he will be given the opportunity too grow old and die. Whatever way he ends up being killed, it will be so much worse and painful then facing a firing squad. My BIL spent decades as a Correction Officer in everything from Minimum Security with work release programs to SuperMax with Death Row. It's NOT going to take long before BK manages to p**s off the wrong inmate or CO and will be dealt with straight up "Prison Justice" during his sentence. Whether, it's "S*****e" or a "Lifer" that does it, he will be given a death sentence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    darkhunter avatar
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Nikki Spears Gross
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can promise you, that at some point he'll get what's coming to him. He can NOT spend his entire life in SC, without coming into contact with other prisoners at some time during his sentence. It's absolutely impossible for BK, to expect that he will be given the opportunity too grow old and die. Whatever way he ends up being killed, it will be so much worse and painful then facing a firing squad. My BIL spent decades as a Correction Officer in everything from Minimum Security with work release programs to SuperMax with Death Row. It's NOT going to take long before BK manages to p**s off the wrong inmate or CO and will be dealt with straight up "Prison Justice" during his sentence. Whether, it's "S*****e" or a "Lifer" that does it, he will be given a death sentence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT