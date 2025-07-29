Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Massacre Victim Kaylee Goncalves’ Sister Breaks Silence On Her Brutal Takedown Of Bryan Kohberger
Woman with long dark hair and star-shaped earrings in a close-up interview about Kaylee Goncalves massacre victim case.
Crime, Society

Massacre Victim Kaylee Goncalves’ Sister Breaks Silence On Her Brutal Takedown Of Bryan Kohberger

She didn’t use a literal megaphone, but Alivea Goncalves didn’t need to. Her victim statement to the man who took her sister’s life was pointed, direct, and has been gaining a lot of attention.

During the sentencing trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is convicted of taking the lives of four University of Idaho students, Goncalves gave a powerful and heartfelt statement.

  • The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally stabbed is making headlines for her impassioned courtroom speech.
  • Alivea Goncalves explains how she drafted her victim impact statement and why she wanted to address the person charged with the crime, Bryan Kohberger.
  • Netizens remain supportive of the victims’ families and friends and speculate on whether Kohberger was affected by Goncalves' strong statement or not.

Now, Goncalves is speaking out about what she felt while saying those words, and what she put into the now infamous statement.

    Alivea Goncalves’ impassioned victim statement is getting national media attention

    Sister of massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves speaking emotionally during a public statement on Bryan Kohberger case.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool / Getty Images

    Bryan Kohberger in an orange prison jumpsuit, sitting in a courtroom during legal proceedings.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool / Getty Images

    Goncalves is the big sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who, along with three other Idaho University students, was fatally stabbed by Bryan Kohberger in November of 2022.

    At Kohberger’s sentencing trial, family and friends of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were able to give “victim impact statements” to detail how the case had affected them.

    Sister of massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves embracing a man, showing emotional support amid Bryan Kohberger case tension.

    Image credits: Kyle Green-Pool / Getty Images

    Goncalves’ statement was one of the most memorable.

    You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else,” she said in a portion of her statement. 

    In a recent interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Goncalves spoke about how she delivered and wrote her statement.

    “Man, was he mad”: Alivea Goncalves talks about how she felt giving the statement

    Three women smiling outdoors holding vibrant bouquets, related to massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister breaking silence.

    Image credits: Alivea Stevenson / Facebook

    Woman with long dark hair and star-shaped earrings speaking during an interview about massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister

    Image credits: Good Morning America / YouTube

    “I was prepared to be arrested that day,” Alivea Goncalves said, meaning she thought her words could land her with a contempt ruling.

    General rules apply when victims make statements in court.

    Bryan Kohberger wearing an orange prison uniform during a courtroom hearing related to the Kaylee Goncalves massacre case.

    Image credits: NewsNationa / YouTube

    According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a person can be found in contempt for their victim statement if they are disruptive by yelling or refusing to stop speaking, or for using obscene or threatening language.  

    But none of that was in play for Alivea. 

    Sister of massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves speaking in an interview about her brutal takedown of Bryan Kohberger.

    Image credits: Good Morning America / YouTube

    During the interview with ABC, Alivea said she was “fueled by seeing the rage on his face. Man … was he mad. That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did — to make him feel small.”

    Alivea’s statement included hypothetical questions about why Kohberger chose Kaylee as a target

    Comment by Julia Russell praising the powerful victim impact statement about Kaylee Goncalves’ case against Bryan Kohberger.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Kaylee Goncalves’ sister for her bravery confronting Bryan Kohberger.

    “I had one shot at it and I was gonna make the most of it,” Alivea Goncalves said of her statement.

    She said that she did alter her speech slightly when learning that Kohberger’s mother and sister were in the courtroom.

    Young woman smiling and holding sunflowers indoors, related to massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister revealing her takedown of Bryan Kohberger.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves / Instagram

    “I didn’t anticipate his mother and sister being there,” she told ABC.

    “And I had specific lines that were directed towards his relationship with his mother and directed towards the shame that he has caused his family, and how the ultimate move of a coward is for him to sit behind bars while the rest of his family has to bear the real weight, the shame of what he’s done.”

    “I stalked the stalker”: Alivea Goncaleves said she researched Kohberger before drafting her statement

    Two young women smiling outdoors, representing Massacre Victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister breaking silence on Bryan Kohberger.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves / Instagram

    Sister of massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves speaking outdoors about her harsh words on Bryan Kohberger.

    Image credits: NewsNation / YouTube

    Still, Alivea said, she was determined to speak her truth. 

    Alivea had years to prepare her statement as investigators searched for a suspect. 

    Bryan Kohberger in a booking photo wearing a dark padded vest, against a gray cinder block wall background.

    Image credits: Monroe County Correctional Facility

    Eventually, DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene drew police to Kohberger, who avoided capital punishment with a plea deal for four consecutive life sentences.

    In her statement, Alivea mentioned things about Kohberger that were not publicly known, like the fact that he dabbled in trying to become a rap artist. 

    Group of young people smiling together on a porch, related to massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves' sister and Bryan Kohberger case.

    Image credits: kayleegoncalves / Instagram

    She told ABC that she spent time and effort digging up facts about Kohberger so she could use it in her statement.

    “I mean, I stalked the stalker. I found everything that I could online from the beginning of time to now. It fueled me to know that I got you pegged,” she explained in the ABC interview.

    And during her final, memorable sentence of her victim statement, Alivea admonished Kohberger for brutally attacking people as they slept, saying that her sister would have “kicked your f*cking a**”.

    “I got up there knowing that my speech wasn’t to Kaylee and Maddie — it was for them. … I just wanted to reclaim their power,” she said to ABC.

    Netizens support Alivea’s victim statement and say should could have even gone further

    Screenshot of Lauren Marie’s Facebook comment stating Best Statement in the history of statements about Kaylee Goncalves’ sister.

    Comment from Kayla Adams on social media, reacting to massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister’s statement.

    Comment by top fan Tricia Hyde Lewis praising Alivia for standing up to Bryan Kohberger in a fierce response.

    Social media comment from Kaylee Goncalves’ sister expressing strong emotions in response to Bryan Kohberger.

    Comment from Massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister expressing outrage over Bryan Kohberger confrontation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a victim impact statement about Kaylee Goncalves’ sister and Bryan Kohberger.

    Comment from Caitlin Smith Zager praising the sister of massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves for her strength in confronting Bryan Kohberger.

    Comment from Cherry Williams praising Kaylee Goncalves’ sister for her confident takedown of Bryan Kohberger online.

    Comment screenshot showing praise for Kaylee Goncalves’ sister’s speech during Bryan Kohberger’s brutal takedown testimony.

    Social media comment by Kaylee Goncalves’ sister responding to Bryan Kohberger in a discussion thread.

    Social media post by Kaylee Goncalves’ sister sharing a statement on Bryan Kohberger’s brutal takedown.

    Comment from Nilsa Valle praising the strength of massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister in her takedown of Bryan Kohberger.

    Comment by Melissa Hall saying she did right by her sister and family about Kaylee Goncalves massacre victim case.

    Comment by Nilsa Valle praising massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister for her strong takedown of Bryan Kohberger.

    Facebook comment from Diane Jackson expressing doubt about someone's character, relating to Kaylee Goncalves massacre victim sister's statement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaking on Bryan Kohberger.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
