Woman Confronts Brother’s Fiancée For Copying Her Wedding Dress: “It’s Not Like People Will Remember”
Woman trying on a wedding dress as another woman adjusts it, capturing a wedding dress confrontation moment.
Family, Relationships

Woman Confronts Brother’s Fiancée For Copying Her Wedding Dress: “It’s Not Like People Will Remember”

Finding the perfect wedding dress can be hard. According to Jana Ann Couture, brides try on an average of five to seven dresses before they find ‘the one.’ The A and B Bridal Shop claims that most brides need to try on fewer than 10.

But what if you already know what kind of dress you’re going to wear because you saw your sister-in-law wearing it? That’s what this bride decided, angering her SIL and her side of the family. This story sparked a discussion online: would this be considered stealing or are these women making the wedding dress conundrum way too deep than it needs to be?

    A woman chose a copy of her SIL’s wedding dress for her own nuptials

    Image credits: Mint_Images/Envato (not the actual photo)

    When she found out, the SIL was furious, accusing the bride of disrespect

    Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: DebtPutrid7448

    The woman had no choice but to invite the copycat SIL to her bridal fitting

    Brides and couples shouldn’t lose sight of what is most important about the wedding

    Finding out that someone close to you is copying your wedding dress is hardly exciting. Perhaps that’s why more and more brides nowadays choose custom designs, just so they can be sure no one else will get a dress like them.

    In fact, according to Zipdo, 48% of American brides choose custom dress designs. 40% of couples also choose customized wedding favors, pointing to the fact that newlyweds often want their wedding to be as personal and one-of-a-kind as possible.

    It sucks when someone steals any kind of idea from your wedding, bet it the dress, the first dance, the cake, or the DJ. Yet most wedding experts advise not to lose sight of what is most important about the occasion: celebrating love.

    Wedding planner Maureen Cotton of The Soulful Wedding told So This Is Love that some brides or couples might misunderstand what weddings are all about. “It’s not the palette, venue, or food, but rather how the love and connection between two people and their community can be experienced and celebrated.”

    Millions of people look for wedding inspiration online, and ideas are bound to overlap

    Image credits: Sandy Millar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The sister-in-law in this story blatantly ripped off the author’s dress idea. However, nowadays, wedding ideas might overlap and repeat themselves in friends’ circles, and that might happen accidentally, with no one meaning any harm.

    According to a recent survey by Zola, 91% of couples look for inspiration on social media. Pinterest is the Holy Grail of inspo for brides and wedding planners, but people often find that translating their picture-perfect ideals into real-life plans often is too difficult or costs too much.

    Still, in 2024, there were more than two billion wedding ideas saved on Pinterest, and around 400 million wedding-related searches. Odds are, some bride might steal your dress, ring, or even honeymoon ideas totally inadvertently. And while that doesn’t excuse the SIL’s entitled behavior, it can give one a little bit of perspective on this whole situation.

    It’s okay to be upset about stolen ideas, but it shouldn’t overshadow your own big day

    Image credits: Photos by Lanty/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The bride in this story wasn’t sold on the idea that imitation is the highest form of flattery. But some wedding experts recommend looking at situations like these through exactly this lens: think of yourself as a trend-setter!

    Planner Amber Anderson at Refine for Wedding Planners also told So This Is Love that “it’s hard to say who saw something first and adapted for their style and personal touch. The world of weddings is all about inspiration and expanding on ideas, so imitation is considered flattery.”

    Wedding experts also have some more tips for brides whose friends decided to copy elements of their weddings:

    • Acknowledge your feelings but don’t dwell on them. “It’s okay to be upset,” Anderson said. “Give yourself a time limit and choose to be upset for a moment, vent with your partner, then let it go.”
    • Don’t let it ruin your big day. Taking the high road is hard, but sulking on your wedding because someone else might be copying your dress at theirs might simply not be worth it. “Instead, choose joy, take a spin around the dance floor and have fun!” Anderson says. “Because remember, marriage and friendship are more important than any detail at any wedding!”
    • Take solace in the fact that it won’t be identical. It’s almost impossible to recreate wedding details from one wedding at another wedding. And even if they somehow magically are, the people, the vibe, and the atmosphere probably won’t be the same.

    Think of it this way: are there really any original ideas in the age of Pinterest and Etsy?

    “You are not the only one who noticed. Everyone at the table noticed,” commenters sided with the original dress owner

    However, others saw no problem with identical dresses: “Nobody cares about your dress except you”

    Family
    wedding
    Kornelija Viečaité

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is probably just me, but I can't lay claim to a style of dress. If somebody close likes it, too, for them, fine! Twinsies! I was the inspiration! Cool, right? The "MY DAY" card gets way overplayed in weddings and causes so much grief and stress. But again, just my opinion.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know most people disagree, but I'm with the YTAs on this. It would be one thing if the FSIL was wearing it to the aunt's wedding, but I guess I just don't get the big deal on the other stuff. Even baby names wouldn't bother me. I have a common name, and there were always several girls at school with the same name. My ex-husband shares his name with two of his first cousins and has EIGHT family members with the name Michael. So what? I don't understand the need to be terminally unique.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cyberbeagle2000 avatar
    forgetful, not lazy
    forgetful, not lazy
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From this day forward , don't share anything important. Honeymoon, house style, vacation ideas but especially baby names. Give fake favorites.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
