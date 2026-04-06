Bro Doesn’t Trust Sis With His Baby, Shocked That She Wouldn’t Tell Him About Her Twins In The NICU

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Conflicts between family members can often be the toughest to deal with, simply because of the vast history between them. Sometimes, these disagreements can spiral so much that folks can’t get over them or repair the relationship.

This is what happened to one woman who decided not to inform her brother when her babies were in the emergency unit, as he had previously judged her harshly for not being responsible enough. Unfortunately, this decision on her part strained relations further and led to a lot of family drama.

More info: Reddit

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In emergency situations, people often need the support of their family, but sometimes, certain relatives might cause more problems than they solve

Image credits: tueyzaahahaba / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when her older brother had a baby, he never let her be alone with the child, stating that she was “irresponsible,” which ended up straining their bond

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Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Since the woman had been estranged from her brother for over a year, she decided not to inform him when her prematurely born babies were put in the emergency unit

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Image credits: etrino / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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When her brother found out that she had kept such big news from him, he was angry and started throwing a tantrum, which left the poster even more stressed

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Image credits: aspsvz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster also shared that her brother got to know about the news from her parents, but that they hadn’t meant to share it, and it all happened by accident

Image credits: ProjectMercy1995

Since the poster was so overwhelmed with her babies’ health, she let her husband handle the conflict with her brother and decided to ignore all of his drama

When the OP’s older brother had his first kid, he was quite overprotective of her and wouldn’t let the poster be alone with the little one. This irked his sister, who eventually questioned him about his behavior and learned that he and his wife thought she was “irresponsible” because she went on vacation a lot.

Although dealing with judgmental people can be irksome, professionals explain that it’s important to understand why they think that way. Very often, folks who find fault with other people often do so either because they’re insecure about their own issues or because they’re arrogant enough to think they’re better than others.

Since the woman had felt very bad about her brother and sister-in-law thinking of her as flaky just because she traveled, she decided not to be around them anymore. Since their parents weren’t getting involved in the conflict, and neither of them wanted to apologize, the OP ended up being estranged from her brother for over a year.

According to mental health experts, cutting off your siblings can be one of the toughest things to do since they are often the closest family you have. The problem is that, because the connection is too strong, their manipulation and toxicity often go unnoticed for a long time, until they act in an irredeemable way.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster hadn’t had much contact with her sibling for a while, she decided not to inform him about her twins being born prematurely and having to be put in the neonatal intensive care unit. She already felt quite stressed and overwhelmed, and thought that reaching out to him would open up a whole can of worms.

Even though this decision might have made sense to the poster in the moment, when her sibling eventually found out, he was livid. He felt that she should have put her worries aside and told him about the issue with her children, so that he could be there for her during such a difficult time.

As most experts point out, reconciling with a family member with whom you’ve had no contact can be tough to do. It might bring up a lot of hurt and negative feelings, but it can be a good thing to do in the long run, especially if the other person has made amends or changed their ways.

It’s clear that the brother hadn’t put his grievances with his sister aside, because during her most vulnerable moment, he was still criticizing her. All of this drama put even more pressure on the OP, and she decided to ignore him for the sake of her mental health and let her husband handle the situation.

Do you think the poster did the right thing by hiding the information about her babies’ health from her brother? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks sided with the woman and felt that her brother was making everything about himself