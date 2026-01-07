Lady Finally Shuts Down The ATM After Bro And SIL Burn Through $65K She Gave Them And Ask For More

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason most people advise never mixing money and family is that it can go wrong very easily and lead to conflicts. This is usually due to irresponsible borrowers who make excuses to avoid repaying their loans, and lenient lenders who lack clear boundaries.

This is exactly why a young woman found herself in a tricky situation, because her brother and sister-in-law insisted on continuing their extravagant lifestyle despite owing her a lot of money. In spite of all that, they still expected her to loan them more cash.

More info: Reddit

When it comes to family, it can be really tough to say no to helping them out financially, even if it becomes a problem

Woman counting cash at kitchen table with bills and phone, upset, shuts down ATM

Image credits: lazy_bear / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that over time, she had lent her brother and his wife $65,000 for their house deposit, wedding expenses, and to pay off a loan

Reddit post screenshot about lending $65k to brother, money conflict with his wife and family tension

Card with text about lending the final $15k and refusing future help, brother money wife family conflict.

Text excerpt about brother asking for $15,000, money issue involving his wife and family

Woman refusing money, shuts down ATM after brother and SIL burn through $65K she gave them

Screenshot of text about brother money wife family dispute claiming she hasn't spent a single dollar

Screenshot of paragraph about brother money wife family, refusing financial help due to expensive rent and poor decisions.

Groom embracing his wife in wedding dress by ornate lantern in sunny park, city buildings and trees in background

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the woman had specified that she would not help out again financially, her brother asked for $15,000 despite living an extravagant lifestyle

Forum screenshot about a $25k gift and wedding advice, brother-money-wife-family conflict over overspending

Screenshot of text about wife spending on a 200-guest wedding and $6,000 holiday, brother money wife family strain.

Screenshot of text about brother money wife family dispute over who should pay for a trip.

Text excerpt about brother's money troubles, wife blaming him, and family conflict

Quote on screen about sacrificing financial stability to help others, mentioning brother money wife family

Woman shuts down the ATM after brother and SIL burn through $65K she gave, refusing to give more money

Screenshot of edited post saying mom will lend money despite being financially dependent; brother money wife family

Young man at table holding empty wallet and counting few coins, worried about money

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster refused to help the couple out and told them that they had created this problem due to their irresponsible financial behavior, which made them angry

Text excerpt about brother over $50k debt and $15k loan request, highlighting brother money wife family issues.

Text reading they signed a one year contract with the tenant for the house they bought, brother money wife family

Lady's note about refusing more help after family burned through $65K, shuts down the ATM

Text excerpt about brother money wife family dispute over house ownership and wedding costs

Young man outdoors holding cash in both hands, brother-money-wife-family

Image credits: komok-vm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman later found out that her brother was $50,000 in debt and that his wife was refusing to help him out financially, as she had already given him money before

Screenshot of update thanking supporters about family struggles and South East Asian background, brother money wife family

Screenshot of text about cutting ties with brother and his wife blaming money and family for marriage breakdown

Screenshot of article text about rent, freelancing and a three-bedroom flat; brother money wife family

Screenshot of text about brother money wife family and expensive lifestyle choice

Text excerpt about a wedding payment dispute highlighting brother money wife family tensions between families

Screenshot of wedding complaint text about $18k venue and missing bride gold, brother-money-wife-family dispute.

Text reads that she sees herself separate from my brother after marriage, brother-money-wife-family

White panel with typed message about feeling less guilty and misplaced feelings, brother money wife family

Image credits: Routine_Doughnut2721

The woman finally decided to cut ties with her brother and sister-in-law, but got berated by her mother for setting such boundaries

It seems like the poster had been supporting her brother and sister-in-law financially for quite a while by loaning them money for their house deposits, wedding, and debts. Despite that, the man didn’t seem to recognize her sacrifice and expected her to give him more money to pay off other loans that he had.

It might seem odd for a person to loan so much money to their family, but studies have found that around 20% of adults in the U.S. receive financial support from their loved ones. The reason this is so common is that it’s often easier to borrow money from someone you know, and there is often a certain level of trust involved.

Luckily, in this situation, the woman didn’t want to help her brother out anymore, and she made it clear to him that he was being financially irresponsible. Obviously, this didn’t go down well with him or his wife, and they criticized her for saying that. In fact, the sister-in-law said that she had never spent a dollar of her husband’s money, which the OP found absolutely absurd.

It can definitely be tough to see people wasting money if they have taken a sizeable loan from you. That’s why experts advise borrowers to focus on repaying money first before spending it on unnecessary lifestyle purchases, as this might make the lender feel resentful.

Concerned woman comforting a worried man on bed, conveying brother money wife family stress.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite being called out by the poster for their spendthrift behavior, the couple didn’t seem to realize what they were doing wrong. Instead, they criticized her for not being able to loan them even more money. Even the OP’s mom took their side and said she’d be willing to lend them the cash.

According to experts, the best thing to do when you don’t want to loan money to financially irresponsible people is to be honest with them about your capacity to help. If they are truly struggling, you can guide them on ways to save, figure out where they might be overspending, and suggest resources like a credit counselor.

There are many ways to help out people who need money, without having to sacrifice your savings in the process. Luckily, the OP had finally had enough, and she didn’t want to keep using her own money to keep bailing out her brother, who wasn’t able to figure out his finances on his own.

Saying no and cutting ties with the couple must have been tough for the woman to do, but she knew that she finally had to put herself first. Obviously, this created a lot of conflict between her and her family, but hopefully, they’ll later understand why she had to draw such a line in the sand.

Do you think the woman did the right thing, or should she have handled this situation differently? Let us know your thoughts and suggestions, if any.

Folks were shocked by the couple’s behavior and felt that the woman had done the right thing by finally setting boundaries with them

Reddit comment advising against giving brother money, citing wife and family responsibilities and personal limits.

Reddit comment screenshot about family money dispute mentioning shuts down the ATM and meal ticket

Reddit screenshot: comment asks Where does a 29 year old get $65000 to give to his brother — lady shuts down ATM

Reddit comment advising to stop giving money to brother and wife, let family face consequences and set boundaries.

Reddit screenshot of a comment saying NTA, advice on repaying debt, referencing Lady shuts down the ATM family money dispute

Reddit comment saying Well. I guess they file for bankruptcy. about lady shuts down ATM after siblings burn through $65K

Reddit comment: NTA, save your money and enjoy your life - brother money wife family conflict

Reddit comment: NTA, warns $6000 holiday may be part of brother money wife family debt, don't enable them.

Forum screenshot: NTA comment telling commenter not to be an ATM; brother money wife family conflict.

Reddit comment criticizing money wasted on undeserving people, mentions brother, money, wife, family and cutting off funds.

Reddit comment screenshot: user star-dust-ron-ron says Wow, you're dumb. If you have to ask that question. Lady shuts down ATM

Reddit screenshot urging to stop giving money to brother and wife, protect family finances.

Reddit comment criticizing brother, wife and family over money, urging stop paying for weddings, loans, house deposits.

Forum screenshot of a comment about a sister owing money, accompanying story caption: Lady shuts down ATM

Reddit comment advising about lending money to brother and wife, family dispute over repayment.

Reddit comment screenshot: user states No is a complete sentence below post about lady shuts down ATM

Reddit comment (NTA) urging to stop bailing out brother money wife family, mocks $6,000 vacation and unpaid debts

Reddit comment screenshot debating brother money wife family responsibilities and paying siblings' debts

Reddit comment urging to stop giving brother money and protect wife and family finances

Reddit comment advising brother money wife family to set boundaries, stop lending $65k and start saving for retirement

Forum comment: NTA — tell mom if she's worried she can fork up the money, brother money wife family dispute

Reddit comment asking if $62k was actually loaned and repaid, brother money wife family dispute.