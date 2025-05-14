Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Invite Couple To Vacation Just To Use Them For Free Babysitting: “My Wife And I Left”
Three smiling children under a blue umbrella representing parents using couple for free babysitting on vacation
Family, Relationships

Parents Invite Couple To Vacation Just To Use Them For Free Babysitting: “My Wife And I Left”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Tired parents can go to great lengths just to catch a moment of rest, quiet, and peace. 

At least, it seems like it from this story, where the parents of three invited a couple to go on vacation with them just so they could get some free babysitting. After the couple saw through their scheme, they decided to leave, which caused quite a reaction from them.

RELATED:

    It seems that tired parents can go to great lengths to get some rest

    Three children enjoying drinks on a boat during vacation highlighting parents using couple for free babysitting.

    Image credits: master1305 (not the actual photo)

    These parents even tricked a couple into going with them on vacation so they could babysit for free

    Text discussing a couple invited on vacation by parents who expected free babysitting, causing them to leave early.

    Text about parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting and wife taking the child frequently.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background describing a couple being invited on vacation by parents to babysit for free on their date night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A-frame vacation cabin in sunlight with mountains in background symbolizing parents inviting couple for free babysitting.

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a story about parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting.

    Text excerpt about being left to babysit while parents enjoy vacation, highlighting free babysitting and couple’s reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a couple annoyed after being invited on vacation and used for free babysitting by parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a couple's experience involving babysitting during a vacation with parents who invited them to babysit for free.

    Two children playing with toys at a table while parents invite couple on vacation for free babysitting.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

    Text on a plain background showing a complaint about drinking while babysitting kids during a family vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing an argument about parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting help out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ALT text: Text message about parents using couple for free babysitting and the couple leaving the vacation feeling unreasonable.

    Text excerpt from a post about parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting, with perspective on fairness.

    Image credits: Wooden-Intern-6316

    Beach chair with a straw hat on white sand, symbolizing vacation and parents using couple for free babysitting.

    Image credits: awesomecontent (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It is not appropriate for parents to assume that their child-free family members will step in as babysitters during a vacation”

    Everyone knows that raising kids is hard work, and most of the time, childcare is very expensive. So parents who want to catch some rest without breaking the bank might resort to their family for babysitting favors. However, they often make a mistake in assuming or expecting that their loved ones will be willing to take care of their kids with open arms, especially on vacation. 

    “It is not appropriate for parents to assume that their child-free family members will step in as babysitters during a vacation,” certified parenting coach Zohaib Sunesara said in a previous interview with Bored Panda. “Family members are not automatic caregivers, and their presence on a trip should be respected as their personal time to relax and recharge.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If parents ignore this fact, it can really complicate or even damage their relationship with their family members. “Assuming someone is willing to help, especially with something as important as caring for children, can lead to misunderstandings or even resentment. Instead, it’s always better to ask directly and kindly. And when someone does offer to help, expressing genuine gratitude goes a long way in strengthening those relationships,” licensed marriage and family therapist Catherine O’Brien previously told Bored Panda. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts explain that parents usually expect others to babysit their kids because they think others are less busy, forget that not everyone enjoys spending time with kids, or have seen the same family patterns happening in the past. 

    “In many cases, it’s a matter of family patterns—maybe caregiving was just something that always happened in the past. There’s often a sense of unspoken expectation rooted in love, but also in stress. Parenting is overwhelming, and sometimes parents hope support will naturally come from within the family. Still, assuming help is available without checking in can create tension and erode trust over time,” O’Brien noted.

    “It’s perfectly okay to say no, or to say yes with limits”

    So to avoid tension, resentment, or even disputes because of babysitting expectations, it’s a good idea to set healthy boundaries. This might be tricky at first, but everyone involved will be glad they are there when their relationship improves because of them. 

    One way to set a boundary is to say ‘no.’ However, in order to prevent conflict, it has to be said with kindness and clarity, says Sunesara. “Most conflicts arise not from the decline itself but from how the message is delivered,” he noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Healthy boundaries are all about being clear and kind,” agrees O’Brien. “That means sharing what you’re comfortable with—how often you’re able to help, what kind of notice you need, and what your energy allows. It’s perfectly okay to say no, or to say yes with limits. The key is to communicate those boundaries early and respectfully. Strong families thrive on mutual respect—not obligation—and when everyone’s needs are acknowledged, relationships tend to thrive.”

    Parents who want to relax on their vacation without burdening their loved ones should think about having a childcare plan in advance. They have many options, like looking for childcare services where they’re staying or taking turns with each other. “Parents can have a fulfilling vacation with kids without relying on child-free family members by being proactive and resourceful,” Sunesara concludes. 

    Readers were calling the parents delusional

    Reddit conversation discussing parents inviting couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting and setting boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online discussion about parents inviting couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting and being taken advantage of.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Reddit comment advising to set boundaries after parents use couple for free babysitting without checking first.

    Reddit comment discussing parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting and feeling unappreciated.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out parents for using a couple for free babysitting during vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing boundaries set by parents who invite a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents inviting couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents inviting a couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing parents inviting couple on vacation to use them for free babysitting and the couple deciding to leave.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda