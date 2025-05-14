Parents Invite Couple To Vacation Just To Use Them For Free Babysitting: “My Wife And I Left”

Tired parents can go to great lengths just to catch a moment of rest, quiet, and peace.

At least, it seems like it from this story, where the parents of three invited a couple to go on vacation with them just so they could get some free babysitting. After the couple saw through their scheme, they decided to leave, which caused quite a reaction from them.

It seems that tired parents can go to great lengths to get some rest

These parents even tricked a couple into going with them on vacation so they could babysit for free

“It is not appropriate for parents to assume that their child-free family members will step in as babysitters during a vacation”

Everyone knows that raising kids is hard work, and most of the time, childcare is very expensive. So parents who want to catch some rest without breaking the bank might resort to their family for babysitting favors. However, they often make a mistake in assuming or expecting that their loved ones will be willing to take care of their kids with open arms, especially on vacation.

“It is not appropriate for parents to assume that their child-free family members will step in as babysitters during a vacation,” certified parenting coach Zohaib Sunesara said in a previous interview with Bored Panda. “Family members are not automatic caregivers, and their presence on a trip should be respected as their personal time to relax and recharge.”

If parents ignore this fact, it can really complicate or even damage their relationship with their family members. “Assuming someone is willing to help, especially with something as important as caring for children, can lead to misunderstandings or even resentment. Instead, it’s always better to ask directly and kindly. And when someone does offer to help, expressing genuine gratitude goes a long way in strengthening those relationships,” licensed marriage and family therapist Catherine O’Brien previously told Bored Panda.

Experts explain that parents usually expect others to babysit their kids because they think others are less busy, forget that not everyone enjoys spending time with kids, or have seen the same family patterns happening in the past.

“In many cases, it’s a matter of family patterns—maybe caregiving was just something that always happened in the past. There’s often a sense of unspoken expectation rooted in love, but also in stress. Parenting is overwhelming, and sometimes parents hope support will naturally come from within the family. Still, assuming help is available without checking in can create tension and erode trust over time,” O’Brien noted.

“It’s perfectly okay to say no, or to say yes with limits”

So to avoid tension, resentment, or even disputes because of babysitting expectations, it’s a good idea to set healthy boundaries. This might be tricky at first, but everyone involved will be glad they are there when their relationship improves because of them.

One way to set a boundary is to say ‘no.’ However, in order to prevent conflict, it has to be said with kindness and clarity, says Sunesara. “Most conflicts arise not from the decline itself but from how the message is delivered,” he noted.

“Healthy boundaries are all about being clear and kind,” agrees O’Brien. “That means sharing what you’re comfortable with—how often you’re able to help, what kind of notice you need, and what your energy allows. It’s perfectly okay to say no, or to say yes with limits. The key is to communicate those boundaries early and respectfully. Strong families thrive on mutual respect—not obligation—and when everyone’s needs are acknowledged, relationships tend to thrive.”

Parents who want to relax on their vacation without burdening their loved ones should think about having a childcare plan in advance. They have many options, like looking for childcare services where they’re staying or taking turns with each other. “Parents can have a fulfilling vacation with kids without relying on child-free family members by being proactive and resourceful,” Sunesara concludes.

Readers were calling the parents delusional

