23YO Demands Rich “Golden Child” Pays Him An Allowance For Doing Nothing As He’s “Traumatized”

ADVERTISEMENT

When we talk about “golden children” from the perspective of their siblings, we usually take a critical stance – it’s clear that such a family atmosphere usually causes mental harm to other kids. But how much harm does this status actually do to the parents’ favorite? Well, today we present you with a rather controversial story.

On the one hand, yes, its author, the user u/bubblegum3112, was a typical golden child for his parents from childhood. On the other hand, he managed to overcome this unpleasant syndrome and become a decent person. His younger bro, however, who “inherited” this status, apparently couldn’t cope with the mental pressure.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A “golden child” problem can actually have two sides – it’s an issue for other kids in the family but a huge burden for a parents’ favorite as well

Young boy holding a gift with parents nearby, depicting themes of family dynamics and rich golden child allowance demands.

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post was a “golden child” himself years ago but he managed to cope with this and become a decent sibling

Screenshot of a text post about being the golden child and a 23YO demanding allowance due to feeling traumatized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a 23YO demanding an allowance from a rich golden child, claiming trauma and doing nothing.

Text screenshot describing a 23YO demanding rich golden child pays him an allowance claiming to be traumatized.

Text excerpt about giving remaining funds to get someone through university related to rich golden child allowance demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bubblegum3112

Young man wearing glasses and vest, counting money indoors, representing rich golden child demanding allowance while traumatized.

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The parents then “appointed” the youngest of their 4 kids as a new favorite and even coaxed him to postpone college in order to go for numerous trips with them

Text on white background stating a person paid living expenses after their sister received a partial scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about family no contact, related to 23YO demanding rich golden child pays allowance for doing nothing.

Text on a white background with a message about bonding with siblings and getting along well over time.

Text post about a youngest brother taking gap years before university, mentioning rich golden child and trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text about a 23YO demanding allowance from a rich golden child due to feeling traumatized and being called a disappointment.

Text on a plain background reading when my youngest brother finally decided to go to university he approached me and I agreed to pay about allowance demand.

Text excerpt showing a person explaining why they stopped, mentioning being hurt and a response from the rich golden child.

Image credits: bubblegum3112

Young man in casual clothes with headphones and backpack in a library, representing a 23YO demanding allowance for doing nothing.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The younger bro then asked the author to help him fund his tuition, but then he found out that he failed the college completely

Text excerpt showing a 23-year-old demanding an allowance from a rich golden child due to feeling traumatized.

Text excerpt about 23YO demanding rich golden child pay monthly allowance for emotional trauma and doing nothing.

Text excerpt showing refusal to give money for nothing, related to a 23-year-old demanding allowance from rich golden child.

Text excerpt highlighting a 23-year-old demanding an allowance from rich golden child for doing nothing due to trauma.

Text message discussing family support and financial responsibility related to a rich golden child paying an allowance.

Young man holding phone, looking frustrated, representing 23YO demanding rich golden child pays allowance due to trauma.

Image credits: bubblegum3112

The brother then demanded to get full-fledged allowance from the former “golden child” but the author just said a flat-out No

So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that he’s now 33 years old and is the eldest of his parents’ four children. And, as is sometimes the case, he was a true golden child for mom and dad – after all, he usually got the best of everything. However, the author himself did his best to succeed – he did great in education and is now the highest earner among all his siblings.

Over time, our hero mended fences with two other siblings – especially since, thanks to his scholarship, he was able to share his college fund with his sister and brother. At the same time, their parents “appointed” the younger brother, now 23, the new “golden child.” While the older siblings worked and studied, the guy traveled the world with his parents. Well, that’s their business, right?

Recently, the younger bro finally got into college and asked the OP to help him pay for it. Our hero agreed – but some time later, he found a video on social media where his brother cussed him out while being intoxicated. It turned out he’d decided to drop out of college – and then even demanded that the OP give him a regular allowance equal to the average salary in their area.

The basis for such a demand? Well, the guy said that the OP, being a golden child for parents, had thus emotionally damaged him – and this would be a kind of moral compensation. The author refused, and his other brother sided with him. However, the sister, after thinking about it, said it made sense to support the younger bro anyway. So now the OP is in two minds if he reacted correctly, and what should he actually do now?

A young man and woman discussing finances with a laptop nearby, highlighting a rich golden child demanding allowance.

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Yes, the golden child issue is indeed more relevant than ever in our society – but the thing is, it’s actually the parents’ choice, and their attempts to spoil one child with special attention often only harm the kids themselves. Parental influence can vary with different children – and our today’s tale is further proof of this.

“Golden children are usually raised by narcissistic parents who are controlling and authoritarian,” this article at Thrive Works says. “These parents often live vicariously through their golden child and view the child as an extension of themselves.” Yes, the case where parents took the 20-year-old son on trips at their own expense while the other children were studying is quite another manifestation of narcissism.

This article on Charlie Health rightly notes that favoritism is usually associated with parents’ inflated expectations of their child in everything related to academic success, sports, and other areas of life. And while our hero obviously coped with this mental pressure, his younger bro, apparently, proved more susceptible and couldn’t bear this burden.

The vast majority of commenters on the original post also believe the author did the right thing by refusing to fund his brother’s “doing nothing” and urged him to coax their sister into doing the same. Ultimately, many responders do believe this should benefit the youngest brother, who must learn to rely on himself in this life. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

People in the comments unanimously sided with the eldest brother, claiming that his younger sibling was the actual “golden child” here, not him

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 23-year-old demanding allowance from a rich golden child sibling.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a 23-year-old demanding an allowance from rich golden child sibling.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 23-year-old demanding allowance as a rich golden child and feeling traumatized.

Comment discussing entitlement and trauma related to a 23-year-old demanding allowance from rich golden child sibling.

Reddit comment discussing challenges of being the golden child and proposing paying for therapy instead of an allowance.

Text comment discussing emotional damage and obligation related to golden child allowance and family trauma issues.

Comment discussing entitlement and family dynamics related to a rich golden child demanding an allowance for doing nothing.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a story about a 23-year-old demanding an allowance from a rich golden child.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning why a 23-year-old demands an allowance from a rich golden child despite doing nothing.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing manipulation related to a 23-year-old demanding an allowance from a rich golden child.