Sis Vents About Useless Bro, He Loses It, She Teaches Him A Lesson By Doing Exactly What He Said

Experts often say that strained relationships and fights between teenagers and parents are a natural process designed to ease separation. Interestingly, after adult children begin living independently, their relationships with their parents often improve. But what then should adult siblings living together do?

The story we’re about to tell you today, from the user u/Consistent-Stock-886, is another reminder that being an adult actually means taking care of yourself. And, well, not only taking care but also taking responsibility for your words and deeds. This, incidentally, applies to both participants in our story…

More info: Reddit

Sharing a roof with your sibling might be very warm and great, but sometimes they can take your help for granted and get overly entitled

Young woman in a yellow shirt looking upset while leaning on a cardboard box, venting about her useless brother.

Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has been living with her elder brother for several years and used to help him a lot

Woman vents about useless brother who loses it as she teaches him a lesson by following his own words exactly

Text excerpt describing a sister venting frustrations to her useless brother who never follows through on tasks.

Text about moving out and sharing a room with a 4-year-old daughter, highlighting space becoming tighter.

Sister vents about useless brother while teaching him a lesson, sharing a playful moment in the kitchen with pancakes and berries.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman was always the main contributor to the household and also provided the brother some mental support

Text excerpt about gaining independence, securing a better-paying job, and preparing to move for financial qualification.

Text passage about a brother-sister argument involving accusations and twisted words during a family conflict.

Text expressing regret about venting frustrations when direct conversations failed to resolve issues with a useless bro.

Sister vents about useless brother on couch as he reacts, both engaged in heated discussion in a modern living room.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She supported him while he was going through his divorce and also did her best to raise her own kid alone

Text showing a sister venting about carrying household responsibilities, highlighting useless brother behavior.

Text excerpt showing a sister venting about a useless bro who contributes little and complains about household chores.

Text showing a sister venting about her useless brother who never contributes financially despite her paying rent, insurance, and internet.

Text showing a sister explaining how she helped fix her useless bro’s car and supported him while managing her own responsibilities.

Woman venting about useless bro, looking frustrated while reviewing receipts at kitchen table with phone and laptop nearby

Image credits: lazy_bear / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man, however, used to always nag on various reasons – so the author once decided to vent about this with another person, who then exposed her words to her bro

Alt text: Woman vents about useless brother by taking back items she bought, teaching him a lesson with deliberate actions at home.

Text excerpt about a sister venting on a useless brother who loses it and learns a lesson from her actions.

Alt text: Sis vents about useless bro’s behavior, loses patience, then teaches him a lesson by following his advice exactly.

Text excerpt showing a sister venting about a useless bro and the emotional impact of the situation.

Young man lying on couch looking frustrated and exhausted, illustrating useless bro feeling in a modern living room.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They ended up having a very unpleasant talk, and the author decided to show him what “not having his back” actually meant

Text about self-care and preparing to move, highlighting treating oneself and daughter with pedicures and lifting a weight.

Text about a sister venting about her useless brother, their complicated relationship, and setting boundaries.

Text expressing a strained relationship between siblings as she vents about her useless brother losing it.

Text post reading So, am I the a-hole for taking back everything I bought and keeping it in my room until I move, venting about useless bro.

The woman removed everything she bought throughout the house and put it all in her room until she moves out

The original poster (OP) is 34 years old, and in recent years, she shared an apartment with her 39-year-old brother. The woman says that she usually contributed much more to the household than her brother, helping him pay for his car repairs, and even had been giving him a ride to work during that time.

Moreover, she was always there for him when he was going through a difficult divorce, and always happily welcomed his kids when they came over. And this is all without taking into account her own work and raising a 4-year-old daughter alone. But if you think her bro appreciated this support, you’re very much mistaken.

The man kept constantly nagging about his sis allegedly having various shortcomings, her child being overly messy, and so on. He complained to her that she “didn’t have his back,” and this eventually got on our heroine’s nerves. In a private convo with a friend, she herself vented about such a strained relationship with her sibling, but the friend turned out to be a traitor and told him everything.

The result was a very unpleasant conversation, and the OP, accused by him of snitching, decided to show what “not having his back” actually meant. The woman took everything she had bought for their shared apartment into her own room and began actively looking for another home. And yet, remorse continues to plague her – she considers herself a bad person, and decided to seek advice online.

Young woman vents frustration about useless bro, sitting among moving boxes in a casual blue shirt and jeans.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Apparently, this woman made two fundamental mistakes. Firstly, she was overprotective of her brother, and secondly, instead of telling him about her concerns, she decided to confide in someone else,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

According to the expert, this often happens when people begin to simply perceive help from friends and relatives as something granted, and over time, this develops into blatant entitlement. It’s quite possible that a frank conversation could have helped in this case, actually opening her brother’s eyes to the reality of the situation.

But since this is how it happened, the author’s actions seem quite reasonable and balanced. “After all, 39 is a good age to start living independently, without relying entirely on the support of a younger sister, right?” Irina Matveeva says with irony. “Separation from relatives is never too late, although the process can be quite painful.”

As for the people in the comments, they generally criticized the author for actually trash-talking her bro with another person, but also noted that she ultimately made the right decision to move out. “He’s a grown man; he needs to act like it and take responsibility for himself and his children,” someone wrote reasonably. So do you, our dear readers, agree with this too?

Commenters were very divided as they condemned the author for trash-talking her brother behind his back, but also agreed that her decision to move out was actually right

Reddit conversation about a useless bro losing it and sis teaching him a lesson by doing what he said.

Online conversation showing a sister venting about useless bro and discussing frustration and communication issues.

Online text conversation where sis vents about useless bro losing it and her teaching him a lesson by following his words

Online conversation showing a user venting about a useless bro who loses it, with a lesson taught by doing exactly what he said.

Reddit conversation about a sister venting over a useless brother and teaching him a lesson by following his own words.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a brother’s reaction and sister venting about a useless bro conflict.

Online comments showing a user venting frustration and another clarifying a message in an internet discussion.

Text comments about a single mom’s spending habits and challenges teaching a lesson to a useless brother.

Online conversation showing sis venting about useless bro and discussing how she taught him a lesson by following his advice.

Reddit conversation showing sis venting about useless bro, who loses it, and her teaching him a lesson by doing exactly what he said.