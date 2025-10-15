Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sis Vents About Useless Bro, He Loses It, She Teaches Him A Lesson By Doing Exactly What He Said
Young woman in yellow shirt looking frustrated while leaning on a box, venting about useless bro and teaching him a lesson.
Family, Relationships

Sis Vents About Useless Bro, He Loses It, She Teaches Him A Lesson By Doing Exactly What He Said

Interview With Expert
tarasenko_odessa
Oleg Tarasenko BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts often say that strained relationships and fights between teenagers and parents are a natural process designed to ease separation. Interestingly, after adult children begin living independently, their relationships with their parents often improve. But what then should adult siblings living together do?

The story we’re about to tell you today, from the user u/Consistent-Stock-886, is another reminder that being an adult actually means taking care of yourself. And, well, not only taking care but also taking responsibility for your words and deeds. This, incidentally, applies to both participants in our story…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sharing a roof with your sibling might be very warm and great, but sometimes they can take your help for granted and get overly entitled

    Young woman in a yellow shirt looking upset while leaning on a cardboard box, venting about her useless brother.

    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post has been living with her elder brother for several years and used to help him a lot

    Woman vents about useless brother who loses it as she teaches him a lesson by following his own words exactly

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a sister venting frustrations to her useless brother who never follows through on tasks.

    Text about moving out and sharing a room with a 4-year-old daughter, highlighting space becoming tighter.

    Image credits: Consistent-Stock-886

    Sister vents about useless brother while teaching him a lesson, sharing a playful moment in the kitchen with pancakes and berries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman was always the main contributor to the household and also provided the brother some mental support

    Text excerpt about gaining independence, securing a better-paying job, and preparing to move for financial qualification.

    Text passage about a brother-sister argument involving accusations and twisted words during a family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing regret about venting frustrations when direct conversations failed to resolve issues with a useless bro.

    Image credits: Consistent-Stock-886

    Sister vents about useless brother on couch as he reacts, both engaged in heated discussion in a modern living room.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She supported him while he was going through his divorce and also did her best to raise her own kid alone

    Text showing a sister venting about carrying household responsibilities, highlighting useless brother behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a sister venting about a useless bro who contributes little and complains about household chores.

    Text showing a sister venting about her useless brother who never contributes financially despite her paying rent, insurance, and internet.

    Text showing a sister explaining how she helped fix her useless bro’s car and supported him while managing her own responsibilities.

    Image credits: Consistent-Stock-886

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman venting about useless bro, looking frustrated while reviewing receipts at kitchen table with phone and laptop nearby

    Image credits: lazy_bear / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man, however, used to always nag on various reasons – so the author once decided to vent about this with another person, who then exposed her words to her bro

    Alt text: Woman vents about useless brother by taking back items she bought, teaching him a lesson with deliberate actions at home.

    Text excerpt about a sister venting on a useless brother who loses it and learns a lesson from her actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Sis vents about useless bro’s behavior, loses patience, then teaches him a lesson by following his advice exactly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a sister venting about a useless bro and the emotional impact of the situation.

    Image credits: Consistent-Stock-886

    Young man lying on couch looking frustrated and exhausted, illustrating useless bro feeling in a modern living room.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They ended up having a very unpleasant talk, and the author decided to show him what “not having his back” actually meant

    Text about self-care and preparing to move, highlighting treating oneself and daughter with pedicures and lifting a weight.

    Text about a sister venting about her useless brother, their complicated relationship, and setting boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing a strained relationship between siblings as she vents about her useless brother losing it.

    Text post reading So, am I the a-hole for taking back everything I bought and keeping it in my room until I move, venting about useless bro.

    Image credits: Consistent-Stock-886

    The woman removed everything she bought throughout the house and put it all in her room until she moves out

    The original poster (OP) is 34 years old, and in recent years, she shared an apartment with her 39-year-old brother. The woman says that she usually contributed much more to the household than her brother, helping him pay for his car repairs, and even had been giving him a ride to work during that time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, she was always there for him when he was going through a difficult divorce, and always happily welcomed his kids when they came over. And this is all without taking into account her own work and raising a 4-year-old daughter alone. But if you think her bro appreciated this support, you’re very much mistaken.

    The man kept constantly nagging about his sis allegedly having various shortcomings, her child being overly messy, and so on. He complained to her that she “didn’t have his back,” and this eventually got on our heroine’s nerves. In a private convo with a friend, she herself vented about such a strained relationship with her sibling, but the friend turned out to be a traitor and told him everything.

    The result was a very unpleasant conversation, and the OP, accused by him of snitching, decided to show what “not having his back” actually meant. The woman took everything she had bought for their shared apartment into her own room and began actively looking for another home. And yet, remorse continues to plague her – she considers herself a bad person, and decided to seek advice online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman vents frustration about useless bro, sitting among moving boxes in a casual blue shirt and jeans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “Apparently, this woman made two fundamental mistakes. Firstly, she was overprotective of her brother, and secondly, instead of telling him about her concerns, she decided to confide in someone else,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

    According to the expert, this often happens when people begin to simply perceive help from friends and relatives as something granted, and over time, this develops into blatant entitlement. It’s quite possible that a frank conversation could have helped in this case, actually opening her brother’s eyes to the reality of the situation.

    But since this is how it happened, the author’s actions seem quite reasonable and balanced. “After all, 39 is a good age to start living independently, without relying entirely on the support of a younger sister, right?” Irina Matveeva says with irony. “Separation from relatives is never too late, although the process can be quite painful.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for the people in the comments, they generally criticized the author for actually trash-talking her bro with another person, but also noted that she ultimately made the right decision to move out. “He’s a grown man; he needs to act like it and take responsibility for himself and his children,” someone wrote reasonably. So do you, our dear readers, agree with this too?

    Commenters were very divided as they condemned the author for trash-talking her brother behind his back, but also agreed that her decision to move out was actually right

    Reddit conversation about a useless bro losing it and sis teaching him a lesson by doing what he said.

    Online conversation showing a sister venting about useless bro and discussing frustration and communication issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online text conversation where sis vents about useless bro losing it and her teaching him a lesson by following his words

    Online conversation showing a user venting about a useless bro who loses it, with a lesson taught by doing exactly what he said.

    Reddit conversation about a sister venting over a useless brother and teaching him a lesson by following his own words.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a brother’s reaction and sister venting about a useless bro conflict.

    Online comments showing a user venting frustration and another clarifying a message in an internet discussion.

    Text comments about a single mom’s spending habits and challenges teaching a lesson to a useless brother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online conversation showing sis venting about useless bro and discussing how she taught him a lesson by following his advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation showing sis venting about useless bro, who loses it, and her teaching him a lesson by doing exactly what he said.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a similar situation living with one of my older brothers, who at the time was living in a nice, upscale neighborhood I could never afford on my own. But he never cleaned, he never bought groceries, and he left his good-paying job shortly after I moved in. I wasn’t making a lot of money at the time—-ffs I was only 20, and he was 31. But I ended up being the one who paid bills and bought food and cleaned up, while he f****d around at looking for another job. All he had to come up with was his half of the rent. When that got to be a struggle, I had had it with being the maid and the only one working and paying bills, and moved out. A 20 year old just starting out should NEVER be taken advantage of like that, especially not by her OLDER brother! Believe me, it was way cheaper for me to live on my own, even on my small salary. My other older brothers, who were all pushing 30 or 40 at that time, agreed with me that that one brother of ours was a deadbeat and freeloader. We loved him, but he had done the same thing to all of us in our turn, and had run out of siblings to freeloader off and/or get any sympathy from.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a similar situation living with one of my older brothers, who at the time was living in a nice, upscale neighborhood I could never afford on my own. But he never cleaned, he never bought groceries, and he left his good-paying job shortly after I moved in. I wasn’t making a lot of money at the time—-ffs I was only 20, and he was 31. But I ended up being the one who paid bills and bought food and cleaned up, while he f****d around at looking for another job. All he had to come up with was his half of the rent. When that got to be a struggle, I had had it with being the maid and the only one working and paying bills, and moved out. A 20 year old just starting out should NEVER be taken advantage of like that, especially not by her OLDER brother! Believe me, it was way cheaper for me to live on my own, even on my small salary. My other older brothers, who were all pushing 30 or 40 at that time, agreed with me that that one brother of ours was a deadbeat and freeloader. We loved him, but he had done the same thing to all of us in our turn, and had run out of siblings to freeloader off and/or get any sympathy from.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT