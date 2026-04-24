Glutton Guy And Partner Treat Dinners Like An All-You-Can-Eat Challenge, Sis Worried About Inviting Them

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Hosting people is no small feat; it requires a lot of planning, coordination, and anticipation that can sometimes be overwhelming. This is especially true if some guests are inconsiderate and expect to get their own way, regardless of whether it inconveniences others.

This is what one woman was struggling with as she planned to host a Christmas party for 14 people, but was worried because her brother and his partner always seemed to overeat. She didn’t know how to manage their gluttony so the food wouldn’t all be gone.

More info: Mumsnet

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Dealing with a binge eater who always devours other people’s food can be annoying and tough to control

Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she wasn’t really close to her brother since he lived in a different part of the country and was often socially awkward and selfish

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Image credits: vershinin89 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Despite the woman’s relationship with her sibling, she wanted to invite him and his partner to her Christmas dinner, but she was concerned due to their overeating

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Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster said that her gluttonous brother and his partner eat so much that there would often be less food for other people, even at big events

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Image credits: xAwaywiththefairiesx

That’s why the poster asked folks for advice on whether to set specific portions for her sibling and his partner or if she should do something else to keep them in control

The woman explained that she didn’t have a very close connection with her brother because he lived in a different part of the country, and was also a little bit odd. She had observed that even though he tried to fit in socially, he always seemed to rub people the wrong way with his selfish or thoughtless actions.

It can definitely be difficult to build a bond with a loved one who is antisocial or closed off, which is why professionals explain that it’s important to take things slow. Rather than pestering them to hang out or make conversation, it’s best to understand how they like to socialize and to try that out a few times to connect with them.

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The poster was trying to involve her brother in her life, which is why she invited him and his partner to Christmas dinner. The only problem that she faced with having them over was that they often overate, and she was worried that even though she was catering for fourteen people, the food might not be enough.

According to research, some guests tend to overeat at parties because they’re influenced by the social occasion and may try to fit in with other people who are eating. They might also feel pressure to consume much more food just to appease their host and fulfill social obligations.

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The woman shared examples of how her brother and his partner had swiped other people’s meals at events. Once, they had eaten a huge plate of meatballs, spaghetti, and garlic bread that she had kept for everyone to share, and then also finished off her husband’s leftovers.

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Another shocking incident that revealed their gluttony occurred at a wedding, when they piled their plates with so much cheese that there was hardly any left for the other guests. Folks were also shocked when they kept going back to the buffet for second and third helpings.

It’s clear that when dealing with such large eaters, hosts have to go the extra mile to ensure they have enough food. This can be difficult and expensive, which is why experts recommend collaborating with picky or tough guests to ensure they are comfortable and you don’t overextend yourself.

The poster didn’t know exactly how she’d be able to cater to her brother and his partner’s excessive eating, especially since she also wanted her other guests to enjoy themselves. That’s why she asked netizens for advice on whether she should lay any ground rules or restrict their food servings.

What do you think would be the best way to deal with gluttonous guests like this? Do share your thoughts on this story and opinions, if any.

Folks were shocked by the couple’s greediness and gave the hostess a lot of good advice about plying them with cheap snacks to fill them up early on

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