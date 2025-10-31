Woman Calls Out Brother For Being Controlling After He Calls Her The “Golden Child”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents who have several children often do their best to treat them equally. However, that doesn’t always mean they should receive the same exact thing. Each child has unique needs, so arguably, they require different things from their parents.

This brother seems to disagree with this, as he felt it was unfair that he had to pay rent while living with his parents when his little sister didn’t. The family tried to explain that their situations were completely different, which he refused to believe, continuing to provoke his younger sibling.

Each child is unique, which means they need different things from their parents

Woman and brother having a tense conversation at home, illustrating sibling conflict and controlling behavior themes.

This brother doesn’t agree and demanded that his sister pay rent to their parent because that’s what he had to do

Young woman calls out her brother for being controlling after he labels her as the golden child in family dispute.

Text excerpt about a woman calling out her brother for being controlling after he labels her the golden child.

Text excerpt showing a woman calling out brother for being controlling after he calls her the golden child in family argument.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing her brother being controlling after calling her the golden child in a family dispute.

Woman calls out brother for being controlling after he accuses her of being the golden child in family dispute.

Two women sharing a warm hug in a bright kitchen, illustrating family relationships and the golden child dynamic.

Text post discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling after he calls her the golden child.

Fair kid treatment doesn’t always mean equal

The parents in this story seem to be treating their kids fairly instead of equally, and many experts applaud such an approach to parenting. Since every kid is unique, it’s impossible for parents to treat them equally or create equal opportunities. One child might need more support in some areas while the other in others, so focusing on their individual needs instead of equal treatment is technically more fair.

Equality is often mistaken for equivalence, which recognizes our differences and individual characteristics and still considers them to be of equal value. This concept might be easier to understand when looking at this image.

Let’s say a parent treats their children equally. Then, they would always support each of them in the same manner, ignoring the unique situation each child is in. Even though, for example, parents are spending equal amounts of time in the same way with each kid, one kid may still feel overlooked because their individual needs aren’t heard and met.

Parents who treat their children fairly or equivalently, on the other hand, consider children’s needs and personal situations. Ideally, this helps different children thrive equally as their unique needs are addressed, setting them up for success. Keep in mind that different treatment doesn’t mean that parents don’t love their children the same. It just means that they have to structure some things differently for each child.

Communication is very important when treating kids fairly, not equally

Young man with arm around older man, representing family dynamics and controlling sibling behavior involving golden child concept.

Even though parents might be treating their children fairly, some kids may still find an issue with it. They might feel that parents are doing the opposite just because they aren’t treated in the same way as the rest of their siblings. If a parent shows the slightest sign of preferential treatment just because one child needs it more, they might start asking questions and demanding more parental attention.

In this case, Kiddocare suggests acknowledging their complaints and justifying them, without apologizing.

“If your child complains about unfairness towards another sibling, listen to his/her reason and justify yourself properly. Be firm that giving the sibling some extra help/attention is necessary, and lace your words with some compliments to the complaining child and make it up with something else or promise the same treatment the next time around,” their team writes.

Clinical psychologist Catherine Gallagher suggests saying something along the lines of, “Just so you know, this isn’t because he’s more special, it’s because this is what he’s needing right now and when you need us, we’re right there for you.”

When treating kids fairly, there has to be plenty of communication with the children. Not to mention, the fairness has to be consistent. If kids do something wrong or right, they have to be rewarded or reprimanded all the same.

“You should also communicate to the other sibling(s) when you are dealing a reward or a reprimand to your child, that they should also expect the same when they do the same,” Kiddocare adds. “Sure, the degree of the reward/reprimand can vary from child to child, but if communicated properly, your children will not have the feeling that you’re being unfair to them in any way.”

The sister provided more information in the comments

Reddit conversation discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling after he labels her the golden child.

Most readers sided with the sister

Reddit user discusses controlling brother and golden child dynamics within a family, mentioning jealousy and upbringing differences.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics with a woman calling out her brother for being controlling and the golden child.

Reddit user shares experience with controlling brother and being labeled the golden child in a family conflict discussion.

Text comment discussing a brother being controlling and the term golden child in a family conflict context.

Alt text: Woman calls out controlling brother referring to her as the golden child in a family dispute online conversation.

Text post discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling after labeling her the golden child.

Commenter calls out controlling behavior after brother labels sister the golden child in family conflict.

Commenter advises woman not to engage with controlling brother calling her the golden child to avoid manipulation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman calling out her controlling brother over golden child treatment.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fairness and golden child favoritism in family rent charges.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman calling out her controlling brother after he labels her the golden child.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a controlling brother and issues related to the golden child dynamic.

Comment discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling and labeling her as the golden child.

Comment excerpt discussing controlling behavior and jealousy involving a woman called the golden child by her brother.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a brother being controlling and issues around the golden child label.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and responsibilities related to controlling behavior and the golden child.

Comment discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling after he calls her the golden child.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing controlling behavior of a brother calling his sister the golden child.

Text comment on a social platform discussing feelings of jealousy related to being called the golden child.

Comment discussing a woman calling out her controlling brother after being labeled the golden child by him.

Reddit comment discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling about family expectations.

Text comment discussing a woman calling out her controlling brother over being labeled the golden child.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a woman being called the golden child by her controlling brother.

While some strongly disagreed with her

Reddit conversation discussing family dynamics and the golden child role in a controlling sibling relationship.

Comment on Reddit discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling about the golden child label.

Alt text: Woman calls out brother for being controlling after he claims she is the golden child in family conflict discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment calling out controlling behavior related to the golden child in a sibling dispute.

Reddit user discussing a woman calling out her brother for being controlling over the golden child label in family conflict.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing sibling control and resentment involving the golden child label and family dynamics.

And others blamed both sides

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing empathy and financial struggles in a family dispute about the golden child dynamic.

Comment discussing a woman confronting her brother for being controlling after he called her the golden child.

