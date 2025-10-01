ADVERTISEMENT

A document published under NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme has triggered widespread criticism and mockery after suggesting that first-cousin marriages may bring “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.”

While the guidance acknowledged the elevated risk of genetic disorders in first-cousin unions, many felt its language minimized the practice’s dangers.

Highlights Guidance from NHS England sparked intense debate after referencing first-cousin marriage.

Critics argued that the advice downplays serious health risks associated with genetic conditions.

NHS England has since clarified that the document was a summary of research, not official policy.

Following backlash from the public and health experts, NHS England clarified that the document was not an official stance but a summary of scientific and policy discussions.

RELATED:

The NHS’ surprising guidance caught public attention

Three healthcare workers in blue scrubs discussing UK health guidance about benefits of marrying your cousin in a hospital corridor.

Share icon

Image credits: NHS

The guidance appeared last week, focusing on the genetics of consanguineous marriage, the medical term for unions between blood relatives.

In it, the document pointed to possible social benefits while also conceding that such relationships increase the risk of passing on inherited conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue NHS lanyard with white text, symbolizing UK health guidance amidst controversy over marrying your cousin benefits.

Share icon

Image credits: NHS

The document mentioned that marriage between cousins has “long been the subject of scientific discussion,” but it could also be linked to “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages,” according to The Telegraph.

Critics argued that presenting the issue this way blurred the dangers families face when genetic diseases are passed on to children.

Silhouetted couple at sunset, man holding woman's hand in romantic pose, relating to cousin marriage benefits topic.

Share icon

Image credits: Johnstocker / stock.adobe

ADVERTISEMENT

The document even referenced historical figures, such as King Henry VIII, who married cousins Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard.

This comparison attracted criticism online, with many pointing out that Henry VIII was not biologically related to either women, as pointed out by Not The Bee.

NHS removes cousin marriage guidance after backlash over genetic risks and listed benefits in UK health advice document.

Share icon

Image credits: trending / X

Dr. Patrick Nash, an Oxford-based academic and director of the Pharos Foundation, described the guidance as “truly dismaying” and urged the NHS to withdraw it.

“This official article is deeply misleading and should be retracted with an apology so that the public is not misled by omission and half-truths,” he said.

Bride and groom holding a bouquet, illustrating a wedding theme related to UK health guidance on marrying cousins.

Share icon

Image credits: Olivia Bauso / Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the backlash, the NHS took down the controversial document.

Experts and politicians slammed the NHS’ controversial, short-lived guidance

Doctor in blue scrubs explaining UK health guidance benefits of marrying your cousin to female patient in office.

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio / stock.adobe

The reaction was swift across both the medical field and political circles. Many public health specialists emphasized that there is no balance to strike between genetic risk and cultural tradition when it comes to protecting children.

Nash, along with other experts, warned that normalizing cousin marriage in official publications could misinform families about the realities of inherited disease.

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously saying when your family tree looks like a stick, referencing cousin marriage benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cousin marriage is in**st, plain and simple, and needs to be banned with the utmost urgency. There is no ‘balance’ to be struck between this cultural lifestyle choice and the severe public health implications it incurs,” the Pharos Foundation director said.

Politicians also weighed in, arguing that healthcare guidance should reflect clear scientific consensus rather than cultural relativism. Tory MP Richard Holden slammed the NHS and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a comment to the Mail.

Comment by Brian Russo expressing disbelief about UK health guidance on marrying cousins, causing outrage online.

“Our NHS should stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices. The Conservatives want to see an end to cousin marriage as a backdoor to immigration too, but Labour are deaf to these sensible demands.

“Sir Keir Starmer should stop running scared of the misogynistic community controllers and their quislings who appear in the form of cultural relativist-obsessed sociology professors, and ban a practice the overwhelming majority, from every community in Britain, want to see ended for good,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: micheile henderson / Unsplash

Amid the criticism, NHS England responded by distancing itself from the document.

“The article published on the website of the Genomics Education Programme is a summary of existing scientific research and the public policy debate.

Close-up of married couple's hands with wedding rings holding a bouquet, illustrating benefits of marrying your cousin in UK health guidance.

Share icon

Image credits: Drew Coffman / Unsplash

“It is not expressing an NHS view,” an NHS England spokesperson said.

The internet did not hold back in its criticism of the NHS’ guidance

Comment by Neva Joy Paul questioning the benefits of marrying your cousin, referencing historical royal family examples.

While the NHS has stepped back from its controversial guidance, netizens were not quick to forget. On social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram, the criticism was notable.

“The fact that cousin marriage is under discussion in the United Kingdom is outrageously disturbing. Criminalize cousin marriage,” one X user wrote.

Commenter Lyndsey Simpson responding to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin with a historical reference.

“Be honest, NHS UK, there are NO benefits to marrying and sleeping with your cousins. It is creating severely disabled children. THIS IS DANGEROUS MESSAGING,” another X user wrote.

“Who in their right mind thinks that’s acceptable in this country?!” An Instagram user wrote.

Genetic inheritance diagram showing risks of inherited conditions in children from cousins, related to UK health guidance controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: NHS

Jokes about the NHS “promoting” in**st also became prevalent on social media.

“Economic advantages include only having to invite one family to the wedding,” joked one Facebook user.

A close-up of an adult holding a newborn baby’s hand, illustrating family bonds amid UK health guidance controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Aditya Romansa / Unsplash

“And you don’t have to change your last name,” joked another.

“When you want your family tree to look like a telephone pole,” wrote another.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the NHS’ quickly-deleted guidance on social media

Red Keep Calm poster style image with text referencing cousin marriage and UK health guidance controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: ebeth360

Woman clutching chest in apparent pain inside office, related to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying cousin.

Share icon

Image credits: ArchRose90

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin.

Share icon

Image credits: ChuckStric75347

Tweet highlighting outrage over UK health guidance suggesting benefits of marrying your cousin, sparking public backlash online.

Share icon

Image credits: Dekunle27

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to UK health guidance on the benefits of marrying your cousin.

Share icon

Image credits: Niall1874

Tweet expressing outrage over UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying your cousin amid recession concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: cemoktem89

Tweet criticizing UK health guidance on marrying cousins, highlighting outrage over listed benefits and economic advantages.

Share icon

Image credits: thesundaysport

Tweet from No Context Brits humorously referencing UK health guidance benefits of marrying your cousin, sparking outrage online.

Share icon

Image credits: NoContextBrits

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to UK health guidance citing benefits of marrying your cousin with a laughing emoji.

Share icon

Image credits: BlocksNThoughts

Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin insane, posted in 2025.

Share icon

Image credits: NixonPunished

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the NHS amid outrage over UK health guidance on cousin marriage benefits.

Share icon

Image credits: nclfuzzy

Tweet expressing shock and disgust over UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying cousins, sparking public outrage.

Share icon

Image credits: HellcatTheHater

User profile photo and a tweet reading Absolutely DISGUSTING in response to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin.

Share icon

Image credits: PortAntonioGirl

Screenshot of a tweet responding to UK health guidance sparking outrage over benefits of marrying cousins.

Share icon

Image credits: FireSisterBee

Tweet from Rick Coker discussing unconventional family relationship possibilities amid outrage over UK health guidance on cousin marriage benefits.

Share icon

Image credits: riccoker

Tweet discussing the controversy over UK health guidance mentioning benefits of marrying your cousin with a humorous tone.

Share icon

Image credits: RealLexieLore

Screenshot of tweet from Awakened Patriot expressing outrage about UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying your cousin.

Share icon

Image credits: AwakePatriot_

Tweet reacting to UK health guidance causing outrage over benefits of marrying your cousin, posted by user Rob 1776.

Share icon

Image credits: sentra17

Tweet criticizing UK health guidance on benefits of marrying cousins, highlighting disabilities and economic concerns for children.

Share icon

Image credits: jaileysjourney

Screenshot of a tweet sarcastically referencing UK health guidance on the benefits of marrying your cousin.

Share icon

Image credits: TheHauskarl