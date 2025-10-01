Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists "Benefits" Of Marrying Your Cousin
Healthcare professionals walking in hospital corridor, discussing UK health guidance on marrying your cousin benefits.
Society, World

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists "Benefits" Of Marrying Your Cousin

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A document published under NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme has triggered widespread criticism and mockery after suggesting that first-cousin marriages may bring “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.” 

While the guidance acknowledged the elevated risk of genetic disorders in first-cousin unions, many felt its language minimized the practice’s dangers. 

  • Guidance from NHS England sparked intense debate after referencing first-cousin marriage.
  • Critics argued that the advice downplays serious health risks associated with genetic conditions.
  • NHS England has since clarified that the document was a summary of research, not official policy.

Following backlash from the public and health experts, NHS England clarified that the document was not an official stance but a summary of scientific and policy discussions.

    The NHS’ surprising guidance caught public attention

    Three healthcare workers in blue scrubs discussing UK health guidance about benefits of marrying your cousin in a hospital corridor.

    Three healthcare workers in blue scrubs discussing UK health guidance about benefits of marrying your cousin in a hospital corridor.

    Image credits: NHS

    The guidance appeared last week, focusing on the genetics of consanguineous marriage, the medical term for unions between blood relatives. 

    In it, the document pointed to possible social benefits while also conceding that such relationships increase the risk of passing on inherited conditions.

    Blue NHS lanyard with white text, symbolizing UK health guidance amidst controversy over marrying your cousin benefits.

    Blue NHS lanyard with white text, symbolizing UK health guidance amidst controversy over marrying your cousin benefits.

    Image credits: NHS

    The document mentioned that marriage between cousins has “long been the subject of scientific discussion,” but it could also be linked to “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages,” according to The Telegraph.

    Critics argued that presenting the issue this way blurred the dangers families face when genetic diseases are passed on to children.

    Silhouetted couple at sunset, man holding woman's hand in romantic pose, relating to cousin marriage benefits topic.

    Silhouetted couple at sunset, man holding woman's hand in romantic pose, relating to cousin marriage benefits topic.

    Image credits: Johnstocker / stock.adobe

    The document even referenced historical figures, such as King Henry VIII, who married cousins Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard. 

    This comparison attracted criticism online, with many pointing out that Henry VIII was not biologically related to either women, as pointed out by Not The Bee.

    NHS removes cousin marriage guidance after backlash over genetic risks and listed benefits in UK health advice document.

    NHS removes cousin marriage guidance after backlash over genetic risks and listed benefits in UK health advice document.

    Image credits: trending / X

    Dr. Patrick Nash, an Oxford-based academic and director of the Pharos Foundation, described the guidance as “truly dismaying” and urged the NHS to withdraw it. 

    “This official article is deeply misleading and should be retracted with an apology so that the public is not misled by omission and half-truths,” he said.

    Bride and groom holding a bouquet, illustrating a wedding theme related to UK health guidance on marrying cousins.

    Bride and groom holding a bouquet, illustrating a wedding theme related to UK health guidance on marrying cousins.

    Image credits: Olivia Bauso / Unsplash

    Amid the backlash, the NHS took down the controversial document.

    Experts and politicians slammed the NHS’ controversial, short-lived guidance

    Doctor in blue scrubs explaining UK health guidance benefits of marrying your cousin to female patient in office.

    Doctor in blue scrubs explaining UK health guidance benefits of marrying your cousin to female patient in office.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / stock.adobe

    The reaction was swift across both the medical field and political circles. Many public health specialists emphasized that there is no balance to strike between genetic risk and cultural tradition when it comes to protecting children. 

    Nash, along with other experts, warned that normalizing cousin marriage in official publications could misinform families about the realities of inherited disease.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously saying when your family tree looks like a stick, referencing cousin marriage benefits.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously saying when your family tree looks like a stick, referencing cousin marriage benefits.

    “Cousin marriage is in**st, plain and simple, and needs to be banned with the utmost urgency. There is no ‘balance’ to be struck between this cultural lifestyle choice and the severe public health implications it incurs,” the Pharos Foundation director said.

    Politicians also weighed in, arguing that healthcare guidance should reflect clear scientific consensus rather than cultural relativism. Tory MP Richard Holden slammed the NHS and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a comment to the Mail.

    Comment by Brian Russo expressing disbelief about UK health guidance on marrying cousins, causing outrage online.

    Comment by Brian Russo expressing disbelief about UK health guidance on marrying cousins, causing outrage online.

    “Our NHS should stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices. The Conservatives want to see an end to cousin marriage as a backdoor to immigration too, but Labour are deaf to these sensible demands.

    “Sir Keir Starmer should stop running scared of the misogynistic community controllers and their quislings who appear in the form of cultural relativist-obsessed sociology professors, and ban a practice the overwhelming majority, from every community in Britain, want to see ended for good,” he said.

    Wooden sign with Mr & Mrs letters hanging outdoors, related to marriage and UK health guidance controversy.

    Image credits: micheile henderson / Unsplash

    Amid the criticism, NHS England responded by distancing itself from the document. 

    “The article published on the website of the Genomics Education Programme is a summary of existing scientific research and the public policy debate.

    Close-up of married couple's hands with wedding rings holding a bouquet, illustrating benefits of marrying your cousin in UK health guidance.

    Close-up of married couple's hands with wedding rings holding a bouquet, illustrating benefits of marrying your cousin in UK health guidance.

    Image credits: Drew Coffman / Unsplash

    “It is not expressing an NHS view,” an NHS England spokesperson said. 

    The internet did not hold back in its criticism of the NHS’ guidance

    Comment by Neva Joy Paul questioning the benefits of marrying your cousin, referencing historical royal family examples.

    Comment by Neva Joy Paul questioning the benefits of marrying your cousin, referencing historical royal family examples.

    While the NHS has stepped back from its controversial guidance, netizens were not quick to forget. On social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram, the criticism was notable. 

    “The fact that cousin marriage is under discussion in the United Kingdom is outrageously disturbing. Criminalize cousin marriage,” one X user wrote.

    Commenter Lyndsey Simpson responding to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin with a historical reference.

    Commenter Lyndsey Simpson responding to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin with a historical reference.

    “Be honest, NHS UK, there are NO benefits to marrying and sleeping with your cousins. It is creating severely disabled children. THIS IS DANGEROUS MESSAGING,” another X user wrote. 

    “Who in their right mind thinks that’s acceptable in this country?!” An Instagram user wrote.

    Genetic inheritance diagram showing risks of inherited conditions in children from cousins, related to UK health guidance controversy.

    Genetic inheritance diagram showing risks of inherited conditions in children from cousins, related to UK health guidance controversy.

    Image credits: NHS

    Jokes about the NHS “promoting” in**st also became prevalent on social media. 

    “Economic advantages include only having to invite one family to the wedding,” joked one Facebook user.

    A close-up of an adult holding a newborn baby’s hand, illustrating family bonds amid UK health guidance controversy.

    A close-up of an adult holding a newborn baby’s hand, illustrating family bonds amid UK health guidance controversy.

    Image credits: Aditya Romansa / Unsplash

    “And you don’t have to change your last name,” joked another.

    “When you want your family tree to look like a telephone pole,” wrote another.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the NHS’ quickly-deleted guidance on social media

    Red Keep Calm poster style image with text referencing cousin marriage and UK health guidance controversy.

    Red Keep Calm poster style image with text referencing cousin marriage and UK health guidance controversy.

    Image credits: ebeth360

    Woman clutching chest in apparent pain inside office, related to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying cousin.

    Woman clutching chest in apparent pain inside office, related to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying cousin.

    Image credits: ArchRose90

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Image credits: ChuckStric75347

    Tweet highlighting outrage over UK health guidance suggesting benefits of marrying your cousin, sparking public backlash online.

    Tweet highlighting outrage over UK health guidance suggesting benefits of marrying your cousin, sparking public backlash online.

    Image credits: Dekunle27

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to UK health guidance on the benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to UK health guidance on the benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Image credits: Niall1874

    Tweet expressing outrage over UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying your cousin amid recession concerns.

    Tweet expressing outrage over UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying your cousin amid recession concerns.

    Image credits: cemoktem89

    Tweet criticizing UK health guidance on marrying cousins, highlighting outrage over listed benefits and economic advantages.

    Tweet criticizing UK health guidance on marrying cousins, highlighting outrage over listed benefits and economic advantages.

    Image credits: thesundaysport

    Tweet from No Context Brits humorously referencing UK health guidance benefits of marrying your cousin, sparking outrage online.

    Tweet from No Context Brits humorously referencing UK health guidance benefits of marrying your cousin, sparking outrage online.

    Image credits: NoContextBrits

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to UK health guidance citing benefits of marrying your cousin with a laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to UK health guidance citing benefits of marrying your cousin with a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: BlocksNThoughts

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin insane, posted in 2025.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin insane, posted in 2025.

    Image credits: NixonPunished

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the NHS amid outrage over UK health guidance on cousin marriage benefits.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the NHS amid outrage over UK health guidance on cousin marriage benefits.

    Image credits: nclfuzzy

    Tweet expressing shock and disgust over UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying cousins, sparking public outrage.

    Tweet expressing shock and disgust over UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying cousins, sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: HellcatTheHater

    User profile photo and a tweet reading Absolutely DISGUSTING in response to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin.

    User profile photo and a tweet reading Absolutely DISGUSTING in response to UK health guidance on benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Image credits: PortAntonioGirl

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to UK health guidance sparking outrage over benefits of marrying cousins.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to UK health guidance sparking outrage over benefits of marrying cousins.

    Image credits: FireSisterBee

    Tweet from Rick Coker discussing unconventional family relationship possibilities amid outrage over UK health guidance on cousin marriage benefits.

    Tweet from Rick Coker discussing unconventional family relationship possibilities amid outrage over UK health guidance on cousin marriage benefits.

    Image credits: riccoker

    Tweet discussing the controversy over UK health guidance mentioning benefits of marrying your cousin with a humorous tone.

    Tweet discussing the controversy over UK health guidance mentioning benefits of marrying your cousin with a humorous tone.

    Image credits: RealLexieLore

    Screenshot of tweet from Awakened Patriot expressing outrage about UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Screenshot of tweet from Awakened Patriot expressing outrage about UK health guidance listing benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Image credits: AwakePatriot_

    Tweet reacting to UK health guidance causing outrage over benefits of marrying your cousin, posted by user Rob 1776.

    Tweet reacting to UK health guidance causing outrage over benefits of marrying your cousin, posted by user Rob 1776.

    Image credits: sentra17

    Tweet criticizing UK health guidance on benefits of marrying cousins, highlighting disabilities and economic concerns for children.

    Tweet criticizing UK health guidance on benefits of marrying cousins, highlighting disabilities and economic concerns for children.

    Image credits: jaileysjourney

    Screenshot of a tweet sarcastically referencing UK health guidance on the benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Screenshot of a tweet sarcastically referencing UK health guidance on the benefits of marrying your cousin.

    Image credits: TheHauskarl

    Health
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    What do you think ?
    Carrie de Luka
    Carrie de Luka
    Carrie de Luka
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    It was not offered up as national guidance, it was a blog published by NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme. The blog was not intended as policy or advice to clinicians but as a summary of existing public policy debate, a discussion piece that was prompted by proposals to ban first cousin marriage that are currently being considered by parliament. It certainly had nothing to do with the Government. Current discussions are about banning it, not promoting it! Here is what the British Medical Journal had to say: https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj.r2061.full

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Dill
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Here's hoping people on BP are smarter and take notice of the facts. One department in NHS England AND entirely due to issues being discussed currently and not promoting it in the slightest.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Lou Cam
    Lou Cam
    Lou Cam
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This information was actually released to help with education against the practice of cousin marriage but they had to sweeten the message with acknowledgement of cultural community benefits or would lose the audience. A relative of mine works in a hospital in a UK city with a large population of people where cousin marriage is common. There's a large genetics counselling service and lab compared to other cities due to genetic abnormalities. These communities distrust UK authorities already so it's a case of trading lightly. I gather that one of the flag waving Reform voters found this information and decided to parade it around as "proof" that this community is destroying the Uk way of life of some such nonsense.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So we all know that the risk of birth defects is even higher with sibling incest, but is it, like, even worse for identical twins?.... Wait, no, I just realized why that probably wouldn't work.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
