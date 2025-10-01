Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

A document published under NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme has triggered widespread criticism and mockery after suggesting that first-cousin marriages may bring “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.”
While the guidance acknowledged the elevated risk of genetic disorders in first-cousin unions, many felt its language minimized the practice’s dangers.
- Guidance from NHS England sparked intense debate after referencing first-cousin marriage.
- Critics argued that the advice downplays serious health risks associated with genetic conditions.
- NHS England has since clarified that the document was a summary of research, not official policy.
Following backlash from the public and health experts, NHS England clarified that the document was not an official stance but a summary of scientific and policy discussions.
The NHS’ surprising guidance caught public attention
The guidance appeared last week, focusing on the genetics of consanguineous marriage, the medical term for unions between blood relatives.
In it, the document pointed to possible social benefits while also conceding that such relationships increase the risk of passing on inherited conditions.
The document mentioned that marriage between cousins has “long been the subject of scientific discussion,” but it could also be linked to “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages,” according to The Telegraph.
Critics argued that presenting the issue this way blurred the dangers families face when genetic diseases are passed on to children.
The document even referenced historical figures, such as King Henry VIII, who married cousins Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard.
This comparison attracted criticism online, with many pointing out that Henry VIII was not biologically related to either women, as pointed out by Not The Bee.
Dr. Patrick Nash, an Oxford-based academic and director of the Pharos Foundation, described the guidance as “truly dismaying” and urged the NHS to withdraw it.
“This official article is deeply misleading and should be retracted with an apology so that the public is not misled by omission and half-truths,” he said.
Amid the backlash, the NHS took down the controversial document.
Experts and politicians slammed the NHS’ controversial, short-lived guidance
The reaction was swift across both the medical field and political circles. Many public health specialists emphasized that there is no balance to strike between genetic risk and cultural tradition when it comes to protecting children.
Nash, along with other experts, warned that normalizing cousin marriage in official publications could misinform families about the realities of inherited disease.
“Cousin marriage is in**st, plain and simple, and needs to be banned with the utmost urgency. There is no ‘balance’ to be struck between this cultural lifestyle choice and the severe public health implications it incurs,” the Pharos Foundation director said.
Politicians also weighed in, arguing that healthcare guidance should reflect clear scientific consensus rather than cultural relativism. Tory MP Richard Holden slammed the NHS and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a comment to the Mail.
“Our NHS should stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices. The Conservatives want to see an end to cousin marriage as a backdoor to immigration too, but Labour are deaf to these sensible demands.
“Sir Keir Starmer should stop running scared of the misogynistic community controllers and their quislings who appear in the form of cultural relativist-obsessed sociology professors, and ban a practice the overwhelming majority, from every community in Britain, want to see ended for good,” he said.
Amid the criticism, NHS England responded by distancing itself from the document.
“The article published on the website of the Genomics Education Programme is a summary of existing scientific research and the public policy debate.
“It is not expressing an NHS view,” an NHS England spokesperson said.
The internet did not hold back in its criticism of the NHS’ guidance
While the NHS has stepped back from its controversial guidance, netizens were not quick to forget. On social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram, the criticism was notable.
“The fact that cousin marriage is under discussion in the United Kingdom is outrageously disturbing. Criminalize cousin marriage,” one X user wrote.
“Be honest, NHS UK, there are NO benefits to marrying and sleeping with your cousins. It is creating severely disabled children. THIS IS DANGEROUS MESSAGING,” another X user wrote.
“Who in their right mind thinks that’s acceptable in this country?!” An Instagram user wrote.
Jokes about the NHS “promoting” in**st also became prevalent on social media.
“Economic advantages include only having to invite one family to the wedding,” joked one Facebook user.
“And you don’t have to change your last name,” joked another.
“When you want your family tree to look like a telephone pole,” wrote another.
It was not offered up as national guidance, it was a blog published by NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme. The blog was not intended as policy or advice to clinicians but as a summary of existing public policy debate, a discussion piece that was prompted by proposals to ban first cousin marriage that are currently being considered by parliament. It certainly had nothing to do with the Government. Current discussions are about banning it, not promoting it! Here is what the British Medical Journal had to say: https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj.r2061.full
Here's hoping people on BP are smarter and take notice of the facts. One department in NHS England AND entirely due to issues being discussed currently and not promoting it in the slightest.
It's a shame that the information in their publication doesn't mirror the 3 other schools peer reviewing each other on the topic. I guess that happens when the livestock in your studies have all been related for the last 400 years.
This information was actually released to help with education against the practice of cousin marriage but they had to sweeten the message with acknowledgement of cultural community benefits or would lose the audience. A relative of mine works in a hospital in a UK city with a large population of people where cousin marriage is common. There's a large genetics counselling service and lab compared to other cities due to genetic abnormalities. These communities distrust UK authorities already so it's a case of trading lightly. I gather that one of the flag waving Reform voters found this information and decided to parade it around as "proof" that this community is destroying the Uk way of life of some such nonsense.
So we all know that the risk of birth defects is even higher with sibling incest, but is it, like, even worse for identical twins?.... Wait, no, I just realized why that probably wouldn't work.
