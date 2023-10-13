ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing better than catching up with your friends on a rainy Friday night, preferably somewhere in a cozy pub that serves a variety of bar snacks and beverages. The only thing that would make it better is the company of fluffy, friendly cats. Sounds too good to be true? Well, there’s a pub in Bristol that can offer a delicious pint with a side of cat cuddles.

When Luke Daniels opened his pub, he never expected that one day it would be full of cats

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

The Bag of Nails is located in the heart of Bristol, United Kingdom and it’s not your everyday dingy pub that serves flat pints. Here you can relax, try different IPAs, challenge your friends to a board game tournament and pet cats! You’ve read that right – there are a bunch of adorable cats living in the pub. Feline friends can be found chilling on the counter, bar chair – anywhere, really, so be careful not to sit down on them.

The pub was first opened in December 2011 by Luke Daniels, who was excited for this new beginning. He welcomed patrons, served them drinks and played good tunes, quickly establishing it as the new place to be. As it turns out, the feline visitors thought the same – one day in 2011, a tiny kitten popped up in the pub. On their Facebook page, a picture of the adorable munchkin was shared with the caption “The Bag of Nails has a kitten! I know. Could things get any freakin’ cuter around here? Meet Malcolm. All together now”.

Soon, Malcolm was joined by another cat named Beresford and they slowly began their adorable overtaking of the pub, but Luke wasn’t mad at all – they were simply way too cute.

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Back in 2011, when Daniels opened his pub, a tiny kitten named Malcolm made the venue his permanent home

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

After some time, two cats had a litter of tiny kittens who continued to live at the pub and with so many cats on the premises, The Bag of Nails officially came to be known as Bristol’s famous cat pub.

“Cats and beer. It’s what we do,” the pub posted on their social media. Laconic, straight to the point and it already got me looking for tickets to Bristol.

The word must’ve been spreading amongst cats, because many others started showing up at the pub, asking for treats and some even joined the ever-growing family of felines. Like humans, these cats have different personalities and preferences – some of them are shy while others would freely climb onto the customers, much to their delight. After all, there is no better feeling than having a cat choose you as their personal chair.

Soon, more cats joined in and the pub became Bristol’s official cat pub

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Besides tasty beverages and fun board games, customers can also cuddle cats

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

“There is a lot of nuance to their individual behavior once you get to know them,” Luke Daniels told in an interview. “Solarise loves a lap, Wolfgang loves chicken more than life itself, Sally loves a belly rub, Cirrus knows when you’re depressed. The list goes on.”

The fluffy friends can be found lounging around the pub at almost all times of the day. However, they aren’t confined to the boundaries of the pub – they are free to go outside and explore the Brandon Hill Park area nearby. Sounds like a dream life!

Cats are known for their independence and cautious nature, so they won’t run up to the customers as soon as they walk in. “We can’t guarantee the cats will be there when you come,” the pub owner noted. “But, if you hang around long enough or keep coming back, they will show you some love for sure.”

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Like people, they all have different personalities and tastes – one of them even loves the belly rubs!

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

A lot of people dislike cats because they aren’t as friendly as most dogs. Sure, cats can be jerks, but they are also fiercely loyal companions who love nothing more than to spend time with their chosen person. A recent study showed that cats do love their owners, even if they don’t always show it.

“The majority of cats are looking to their owners to be a source of safety and security,” lead study author Kristyn Vitale wrote. And the majority of humans look to their cats as a source of happiness, I bet.

And if you still think cats are evil geniuses, just look at these fine specimens.

Image this chonker lounging next to your table while you’re having a pint

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

Cats are truly wonderful creatures that make any place – and any life – a better place to be

Image credits: Bag of Nails, Bristol

The pub has been a home to cats for over 10 years now, attracting a wide customer base from all over the world with delicious pints and complimentary cat cuddles. Hopefully, the business will keep on thriving for years to come as this is truly a unique place that perhaps will inspire other business to hire such adorable employees.

Have you ever been to cat pub in Bristol? Or perhaps you know of other places that have animals as part of their staff?

Commenters absolutely loved the idea of a cat pub