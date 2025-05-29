Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Wear A Wig At Brother’s Wedding: “You’re Out. That’s Final”
Woman refusing to wear a wig at brother's wedding, looking thoughtful and slightly frustrated outdoors.
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Wear A Wig At Brother’s Wedding: “You’re Out. That’s Final”

Some folks have a very, very specific vision for their wedding. This is all well and good (if they can afford it) but oftentimes this vision starts to bleed into what even guests or, say, the bridal party have to look like. There is a pretty fine line between a consistent vision for a wedding and being downright controlling.

A bridesmaid asked if she was wrong to refuse to wear a wig to her brother’s wedding when the bride laid out a long list of demands. We reached out to the woman who shared the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Having a very specific vision for a wedding is nice in moderation

    Image credits:  puhimec/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one woman ended up getting into drama with the bride over a wig

    Image credits: beautifulmomentstudio23/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Later, she shared an update

    Image credits: Jussi/Flickr (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: IncidentCorrect3352

    She also gave some more details in the comments

    Many thought she was not overreacting

    Some thought everyone could have handled things better

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you want to show support for your brother marrying someone like that in any way? Being out of the bridal party is ideal, but I would seriously consider not going to the wedding. If brother doesn't feel the need to stick up for his sibling, there's really no loss

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are having a destination wedding somewhere with high humidity (and presumably warm) and she wants them to wears WIGS? My head is itching at the very idea.

    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk... maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I think you invite people to your wedding because you like them and want them to be there? For example, my best friend is heavily alternative and even if they came to my wedding in fishnets, crop top, heavy make-up and zebra-striped hair, I'd still welcome them with open arms because my desire to share an important moment with a close person is stronger than some ~wedding aesthetic~. But that may be just me.

    christmas avatar
    Chris Jones
    Chris Jones
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm with you. It's a wedding - it's creating and celebrating a marriage between two people and the forthcoming years are what matters, not that one day. It should be fun and full of love. It doesn't have to be 'perfect' and aiming for that sets you up for failure. They think they should be a 'princess' for a day (hint: you're still just an ordinary person in a frock) and yet go ahead and act like a dictator. Not okay.

