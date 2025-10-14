Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Now I’m Self-Conscious”: Bridesmaid Does Her Nails Before A Wedding, The Bride Flips Out
Person holding colored pencils next to floral drawing with wedding rings, illustrating bridesmaid complaint bride reaction concept.
Lifestyle, Occasions

“Now I’m Self-Conscious”: Bridesmaid Does Her Nails Before A Wedding, The Bride Flips Out

Weddings are supposed to be the best day of the happy couple’s life, but most folks often overlook the fact that the leadup is generally pretty stressful. After all, a wedding is still a big event, with multiple plates, both literal and figurative, spinning at the same time. The result is that the bride and groom sometimes seem ready to snap at any given moment.

A bridesmaid asked the internet for advice on how to handle a bride who seemed to think she got her nails done just to upstage her. Later, she shared how the actual wedding went. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Most people in the wedding party will take some effort to look nice

    Two women having a serious conversation indoors, one wearing glasses and denim jacket, related to bridesmaid nails before wedding conflict

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

    So one bridesmaid was surprised the bride seemed annoyed at her getting her nails done

    Bridesmaid doing her nails nervously before a wedding while the bride reacts with frustration and flips out.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to become self-conscious and upset.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts, causing a self-conscious moment at the event.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride becomes self-conscious and upset about the preparation.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts, highlighting bridesmaid self-conscious moments.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding, causing the bride to become self-conscious and upset.

    Bridesmaid does her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts, showing tension and self-conscious feelings.

    Text saying Buuuut that's not even why im here. Advice time.

    Close-up of a bridesmaid’s hand with freshly done light pink nails before a wedding, showing polished acrylic nails.

    Image credits: Weaver-Of-Talez

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to become self-conscious and upset.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, feeling self-conscious as the bride reacts with surprise.

    Bridesmaid feeling self-conscious while doing her nails before a wedding as the bride reacts strongly.

    Image source: Weaver-Of-Talez

    A few people wanted more details

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride looks upset and self-conscious in a tense moment.

    Text conversation discussing bridesmaid nails and stress before a wedding, highlighting bride flipping out over self-consciousness.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride gets self-conscious and upset in a tense moment.

    Reddit comments discussing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding and the bride flipping out over it.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding, causing bride to become self-conscious and upset at the preparation.

    Others thought the bride might have lost it

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride looks upset, highlighting wedding day tension.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to flip out.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before the wedding while the bride looks upset in a tense pre-ceremony moment.

    Comment text showing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts negatively.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding causing the bride to flip out.

    Comment text discussing bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding and bride’s reaction in online post.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding as bride becomes self-conscious and reacts emotionally.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride looks upset and self-conscious about it

    Comment discussing a bride flipping out as a bridesmaid does her nails before the wedding, sparking self-consciousness.

    Comment on Reddit showing a sarcastic reply about a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to flip out.

    Comment about bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding causing the bride to flip out due to insecurities.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts strongly in a tense moment.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts upset, creating self-conscious tension.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding, causing bride to flip out and bridesmaid feeling self-conscious.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails nervously before a wedding while the bride reacts with frustration and anger.

    Bridesmaid painting nails before wedding, causing bride to become self-conscious and upset about the preparation.

    Bridesmaid quietly doing her nails before a wedding while the bride becomes upset and self-conscious.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding while bride reacts self-consciously in a tense pre-wedding moment.

    Comment discussing bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding and bride feeling self-conscious about it.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts upset in a tense moment.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a brother dealing with a difficult sister-in-law before a wedding event.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding while the bride becomes self-conscious and upset.

    Bridesmaid focused on doing her nails before wedding while the bride shows signs of frustration and self-consciousness.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding, causing the bride to get upset and feel self-conscious.

    Comment text discussing bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding with the bride upset, sharing advice and support.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding, causing the bride to flip out and become self-conscious.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails nervously before wedding while the bride reacts and becomes self-conscious.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride becomes self-conscious and upset about it.

    Bridesmaid doing nails before wedding as bride gets upset, causing self-conscious feelings and tension at the event.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails nervously before a wedding while the bride looks upset and stressed during the preparations.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts upset and self-conscious about the situation

    Later, she shared an update

    Bridesmaid coloring wedding rings in floral frame with colored pencils before ceremony, bride reacts upset.

    Image credits: Weaver-Of-Talez

    Bridesmaid does her nails before wedding, causing the bride to flip out and become self-conscious about the situation.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding as bride becomes self-conscious and reacts strongly during the event.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to become self-conscious and upset.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts with visible frustration and concern.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding while the bride becomes self-conscious and upset about the situation.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding as the bride gets upset, capturing a moment of self-conscious tension.

    Bride and groom walking down the aisle smiling while guests throw confetti at a wedding ceremony celebration.

    Image credits: Victoria Priessnitz (not the actual photo)

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding while bride gets self-conscious and reacts emotionally.

    Image source: Weaver-Of-Talez

    People were happy everything worked out in the end

    Bridesmaid nervously doing her nails before wedding as bride gets upset during pre-ceremony preparations.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails nervously before wedding as the bride reacts with surprise and frustration.

    Reddit user shares thoughts on weddings, children, and personal experiences regarding wedding celebrations and supervision.

    Text message conversation about coloring pages and kids enjoying them, showing bridesmaid self-consciousness before a wedding.

    Bridesmaid painting her nails before wedding while the bride looks upset, capturing self-conscious moment at event.

    Bride becomes self-conscious as bridesmaid does her nails before wedding, causing tension and conflict between them.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails nervously before a wedding while the bride reacts with frustration and self-consciousness.

    Bridesmaid does her nails before wedding, making the bride self-conscious and upset during the pre-ceremony moments.

    Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to feel self-conscious and upset.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
