“Now I’m Self-Conscious”: Bridesmaid Does Her Nails Before A Wedding, The Bride Flips Out

Weddings are supposed to be the best day of the happy couple’s life, but most folks often overlook the fact that the leadup is generally pretty stressful. After all, a wedding is still a big event, with multiple plates, both literal and figurative, spinning at the same time. The result is that the bride and groom sometimes seem ready to snap at any given moment.

A bridesmaid asked the internet for advice on how to handle a bride who seemed to think she got her nails done just to upstage her. Later, she shared how the actual wedding went. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Most people in the wedding party will take some effort to look nice

Two women having a serious conversation indoors, one wearing glasses and denim jacket, related to bridesmaid nails before wedding conflict

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

So one bridesmaid was surprised the bride seemed annoyed at her getting her nails done

Text saying Buuuut that's not even why im here. Advice time.

Close-up of a bridesmaid’s hand with freshly done light pink nails before a wedding, showing polished acrylic nails.

Image credits: Weaver-Of-Talez

Image source: Weaver-Of-Talez

A few people wanted more details

Text conversation discussing bridesmaid nails and stress before a wedding, highlighting bride flipping out over self-consciousness.

Reddit comments discussing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding and the bride flipping out over it.

Others thought the bride might have lost it

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to flip out.

Comment text showing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts negatively.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding causing the bride to flip out.

Comment text discussing bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding and bride’s reaction in online post.

Comment discussing a bride flipping out as a bridesmaid does her nails before the wedding, sparking self-consciousness.

Comment on Reddit showing a sarcastic reply about a bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding, causing the bride to flip out.

Comment about bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding causing the bride to flip out due to insecurities.

Bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding while the bride reacts upset, creating self-conscious tension.

Bridesmaid quietly doing her nails before a wedding while the bride becomes upset and self-conscious.

Comment discussing bridesmaid doing her nails before wedding and bride feeling self-conscious about it.

Comment expressing sympathy for a brother dealing with a difficult sister-in-law before a wedding event.

Comment text discussing bridesmaid doing her nails before a wedding with the bride upset, sharing advice and support.

Later, she shared an update

Bridesmaid coloring wedding rings in floral frame with colored pencils before ceremony, bride reacts upset.

Image credits: Weaver-Of-Talez

Bride and groom walking down the aisle smiling while guests throw confetti at a wedding ceremony celebration.

Image credits: Victoria Priessnitz (not the actual photo)

Image source: Weaver-Of-Talez

People were happy everything worked out in the end

Reddit user shares thoughts on weddings, children, and personal experiences regarding wedding celebrations and supervision.

Text message conversation about coloring pages and kids enjoying them, showing bridesmaid self-consciousness before a wedding.

