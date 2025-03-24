“Weird And Gross”: Bride Flashes Her Underwear During Wedding Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where wedding vows promise “for better or for worse,” one bride’s daring and unexpected stunt at her wedding photoshoot has the internet split in half.

Captured in viral videos, her cheeky act of flashing her underwear sparked a fiery debate where many users cried “red flag alert,” while others cheered her humor.

Highlights A bride flashed her underwear at her wedding photoshoot, sparking divided reactions online.

Some users called the act a "red flag" for seeking attention, while others praised the bride as a "free spirit."

The incident led to speculations about the couple's inevitable divorce, as commenters said the bride has "no shame at all."

In the viral video reshared by many accounts, the bride is seen showing off her underwear while surrounded by the wedding party.

A bride sparked fury after she flashed the camera during her wedding photoshoot

Image credits: nina_lingstroem

Image credits: ninalingstroem

The first clip shows the brazen newlywed lifting her skirt and flashing the camera with her underwear while posing for photos with a dozen groomsmen and the groom by her side.

The next clip shows the laughing bride posing with her bridesmaids, also pulling the same stunt while holding a flower bouquet over her underwear.

Although both the groomsmen and bridesmaids can be seen laughing and dancing in response, online users were divided over the “attention-grabbing” nature of the daring act.

The daring act went viral on social media, with many users calling it a “red flag”

Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with several accounts reposting it with voiceovers and garnering millions of views. As expected, comments flooded under each reaction video.

Some called the bride a “pick me,” while many users criticized the act, with one user calling it a “major red flag” and others leaving red flag emojis throughout the comment section.

Red flags in relationships, like controlling behavior and disrespect, signal potentially toxic dynamics, while “pick me” is slang for a person, usually a woman, who seeks attention and approval from men through their behavior.

Angry users commented on the video, saying the bride had “no shame at all”

Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

“Oh hell no,” one user exclaimed. Other users speculated that the couple’s divorce would be inevitable. One user wrote, “divorce papers pending,” while a second added that it would be “the quickest divorce [they] ever saw.”

One user shared, “If that happened on my wedding day, I would be angry.” Another agreed, “I don’t care, wedding would’ve been cancelled.”

One user judged the bride, saying, “No shame at all.” Some users felt sorry for the husband, with one saying, “Very funny and also very disrespectful to her husband,” and another adding, “You can tell [the husband] was embarrassed.”

Others defended the bride’s actions, calling her a “free spirit”

Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

There were others who came to the bride’s rescue. One user wrote, “I mean… it’s no different than being in a bikini at a pool party or beach. She’s funny IMO.”

One user said, “Only jealous people will have negative things to say,” and another agreed, “She’s a free spirit.”

A fourth asked angry commenters to calm down, saying, “Good lord, calm down people. They were clowning around, and she showed no more than what a bikini would at the beach.”

Image credits: ninalingstroem

Image credits: ninalingstroem

The viral video comes after another bride was under fire for her disturbing approach to wedding management, leaving the internet stunned.

Redditor u/Cat_Own shared her story in an interview with Bored Panda, revealing how she was uninvited from a wedding only to be later asked by the bride to help cover costs as the budget had been exceeded.

The story was first shared on the AITAH subreddit where the bride-to-be, referred to as “Sarah,” not only removed her friend from the guest list but also requested financial contributions after excluding her altogether.

Red flags can appear in all relationships, not just romantic ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janina juliana (@nina_lingstroem)

The bride’s audacious request sparked fury and a heated debate about wedding etiquette and the meaning of friendship on social media.

As the story went viral, it became clear that this wasn’t just a one-off incident but a pattern of behavior with “Sarah.” The incident led to a broader discussion on identifying and addressing red flags in all types of relationships, not just romantic ones.

Share icon Online users were quick to comment on the bride’s underwear stunt



