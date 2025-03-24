Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Weird And Gross": Bride Flashes Her Underwear During Wedding Photoshoot
Lifestyle, News

"Weird And Gross": Bride Flashes Her Underwear During Wedding Photoshoot

In a world where wedding vows promise “for better or for worse,” one bride’s daring and unexpected stunt at her wedding photoshoot has the internet split in half. 

Captured in viral videos, her cheeky act of flashing her underwear sparked a fiery debate where many users cried “red flag alert,” while others cheered her humor.

  • A bride flashed her underwear at her wedding photoshoot, sparking divided reactions online.
  • Some users called the act a "red flag" for seeking attention, while others praised the bride as a "free spirit."
  • The incident led to speculations about the couple's inevitable divorce, as commenters said the bride has "no shame at all."

In the viral video reshared by many accounts, the bride is seen showing off her underwear while surrounded by the wedding party.

    A bride sparked fury after she flashed the camera during her wedding photoshoot

    Woman in elegant white dress standing in a garden, holding a textured bag, with purple flowers in the background.

    Image credits: nina_lingstroem

    Bride smiling in a lace dress, holding a cocktail with groom by pool, showcasing a fun wedding moment.

    Image credits: ninalingstroem

    The first clip shows the brazen newlywed lifting her skirt and flashing the camera with her underwear while posing for photos with a dozen groomsmen and the groom by her side.

    The next clip shows the laughing bride posing with her bridesmaids, also pulling the same stunt while holding a flower bouquet over her underwear.

    Although both the groomsmen and bridesmaids can be seen laughing and dancing in response, online users were divided over the “attention-grabbing” nature of the daring act.

    The daring act went viral on social media, with many users calling it a “red flag”

    Bride playfully flashes underwear during wedding photoshoot with the groomsmen.

    Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

    Bride flashes underwear during photoshoot with groomsmen laughing, capturing a quirky wedding moment.

    Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

    The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with several accounts reposting it with voiceovers and garnering millions of views. As expected, comments flooded under each reaction video.

    Some called the bride a “pick me,” while many users criticized the act, with one user calling it a “major red flag” and others leaving red flag emojis throughout the comment section.

    Red flags in relationships, like controlling behavior and disrespect, signal potentially toxic dynamics, while “pick me” is slang for a person, usually a woman, who seeks attention and approval from men through their behavior.

    Angry users commented on the video, saying the bride had “no shame at all”

    @kamm0505 Let’s be more respectful 🥰💕. #fyp#weddingtiktok#wedding♬ original sound – Kamm0505


    Bride flashes underwear during wedding photoshoot with bridesmaids holding flowers, laughing in a grassy field.

    Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

    “Oh hell no,” one user exclaimed. Other users speculated that the couple’s divorce would be inevitable. One user wrote, “divorce papers pending,” while a second added that it would be “the quickest divorce [they] ever saw.”

    One user shared, “If that happened on my wedding day, I would be angry.” Another agreed, “I don’t care, wedding would’ve been cancelled.”

    One user judged the bride, saying, “No shame at all.”  Some users felt sorry for the husband, with one saying, “Very funny and also very disrespectful to her husband,” and another adding, “You can tell [the husband] was embarrassed.”

    Others defended the bride’s actions, calling her a “free spirit”

    Bride flashes underwear with bridesmaids during wedding photoshoot in a playful outdoor setting.

    Image credits: lizthemillennial/ninalingstroem

    @lizthemillennial There’s other ways to be “carefree” I promise! #bride#flashes#groomsmen♬ original sound – lizthemillenial

    There were others who came to the bride’s rescue. One user wrote, “I mean… it’s no different than being in a bikini at a pool party or beach. She’s funny IMO.” 

    One user said, “Only jealous people will have negative things to say,” and another agreed, “She’s a free spirit.” 

    A fourth asked angry commenters to calm down, saying, “Good lord, calm down people. They were clowning around, and she showed no more than what a bikini would at the beach.”

    Bride flashes underwear during wedding photoshoot in a modern room, with a humorous comment screenshot above.

    Image credits: ninalingstroem

    Bride and groom smiling during wedding photoshoot, palm trees in background.

    Image credits: ninalingstroem

    The viral video comes after another bride was under fire for her disturbing approach to wedding management, leaving the internet stunned.

    Redditor u/Cat_Own shared her story in an interview with Bored Panda, revealing how she was uninvited from a wedding only to be later asked by the bride to help cover costs as the budget had been exceeded.

    The story was first shared on the AITAH subreddit where the bride-to-be, referred to as “Sarah,” not only removed her friend from the guest list but also requested financial contributions after excluding her altogether.

    Red flags can appear in all relationships, not just romantic ones

    The bride’s audacious request sparked fury and a heated debate about wedding etiquette and the meaning of friendship on social media.

    As the story went viral, it became clear that this wasn’t just a one-off incident but a pattern of behavior with “Sarah.” The incident led to a broader discussion on identifying and addressing red flags in all types of relationships, not just romantic ones.

    Online users were quick to comment on the bride’s underwear stunt
    Comment titled "This is weird and gross" with 2483 likes.

    Comment expressing a skeptical opinion about a bride's unserious behavior during a wedding photoshoot.

    Comment saying "You can tell he was embarrassed" with 837 likes.

    Social media comment saying, "Oh Lord...social media made us all insane...just why?" with 57 likes.

    Comment questioning bride's unusual choice during a photoshoot, with a user saying, "I literally do not understand why she even did this.

    Comment criticizing wedding photoshoot, discussing decorum and respect, with user profile and like count visible.

    Comment about bride's behavior during wedding photoshoot, mentioning photographers and servers.

    Instagram comment reacting to a bride flashing underwear during a wedding photoshoot.

    Image comment expressing regret about a wedding photoshoot moment.

    Comment questioning unusual idea, related to bride's photoshoot with underwear.

    Comment on a bride's unusual wedding photoshoot moment involving underwear.

    Comment discussing a bride flashing her underwear to the camera during wedding photoshoot.

    A comment discussing a wedding photoshoot accident.

    Comment discussing the funny moment during a wedding photoshoot.

    Comment about bride's wedding choice, reflecting personal freedom at her own wedding.

    A comment by Danny Haines on a wedding photoshoot post with debates on personal choices and judgments.

    A comment on wedding photoshoot post, saying "She's fun. Leave her alone.

    Text comment on a social media post about Gen Z and vibe checking, written by Connor.

    Comment on a bride flashing her underwear during wedding photoshoot, saying "it's underwear, it's not that deep.

    A comment defends a bride during a photoshoot, discussing her wedding and personal freedom.

    Comment on bride's underwear during wedding photoshoot, emphasizing casual perspective on the event.

    People Also Ask

    • How much does the average wedding cost in 2025? The average wedding cost in 2025 is $33,000, with a median of $10,000, which may be a more accurate figure to work with. Costs vary by location; New York averages $49,000, while Utah weddings ring in at $17,000.

    • What should you consider when choosing a wedding photographer? When choosing a wedding photographer, it's essential to select someone whose style resonates with you and with whom you feel a personal connection, as they will be capturing intimate moments throughout your special day.

    • How much does the average bride spend on her wedding dress? The average cost of a wedding dress in the United States typically ranges between $1,800 and $2,400. However, prices can vary significantly based on factors such as designer, fabric, embellishments, and customization.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    God, what a load of sad judgemental people. Stop sharing her pictures. The ones sharing the pictures and judging are the sick ones. She's in high spirits on hopefully one of the happiest days of her life, surrounded by people who care about her and having fun.

    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If you wouldn't be scandalised by a photo in a bikini, how can you complain about underwear? Photos aren't to my taste but she's the one paying a photographer. Why does anyone care?

