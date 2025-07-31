Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Bends Over Backward For Bride’s Wishes, Is Shocked When She’s Told To Also Shave Her Dog
Woman holding and kissing her dog outdoors, shocked by bride's wishes including shaving her dog during wedding preparations
Friends, Relationships

Woman Bends Over Backward For Bride’s Wishes, Is Shocked When She’s Told To Also Shave Her Dog

I get it; weddings are a huge deal in everyone’s lives, and everyone wants everything to be perfect on their special day. Sometimes, however, the bridal couple takes things a tad bit too far, and their ridiculous behavior even leads to a highly disappointing event.

I mean, just look at this bride who expected the “flower dog” to be shaved to match the ocean-themed wedding. The bridesmaid, who owned the doggo, flat out refused, and chaos just rained down on the ceremony. Read on to uncover what really happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Brides often turn into bridezillas before the wedding by making some of the most ridiculous demands

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster went out of her way for her bestie Kelsey’s wedding, where she was the bridesmaid, but things went haywire right before the big day

    Image credits:

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

    The bride demanded that the poster shave her dog to match the ocean theme of the wedding, as she was going to be the “flower dog”

    Image credits:

    When the shocked poster refused, Kelsey threw a fit, and the maid of honor also said that if she didn’t shave the dog, they would be kicked out

    Image credits: alexbrod89 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster updated that she ditched the event in the end and sent her $300 bridesmaid dress to Kelsey as a wedding gift

    Image credits: Sad_Region3583

    Image credits: lekchaynam / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Turns out, they didn’t have a backup “flower dog,” and the whole event turned into a fiasco due to the poster’s absence

    Image credits: Sad_Region3583

    While she enjoyed the time on the beach with her fur-full dog, she also posted about the whole thing on Facebook and outed the bridezilla

    Today’s story might catch you off guard because of how weird it is, all thanks to a bridezilla and her unexpected demands. The thing is, the original poster (OP) was a bridesmaid for her bestie Kelsey’s wedding, and she put a lot of money, time, and effort into it. From a $300 dress to a bachelorette in Tulum, or even helping her with the vows, OP went all in.

    However, she had to draw the line when, just a day before the wedding, she demanded that the poster shave her dog. Yes, you read that right. Apparently, this little girl (Mercedes) was the “flower dog,” and Kelsey wanted her to match the ocean theme of the wedding. Doesn’t even make sense in the slightest, right?

    The poster must have thought the same thing and naturally refused, thinking it was a joke, but all hell broke loose after that. Kelsey threw a huge fit, called her unsupportive, and even kicked her out of the bridal group chat. In fact, even the maid of honor chimed in unnecessarily and said that OP would be kicked out of the wedding if she didn’t shave Mercedes!

    For those of you who don’t know, a study revealed that the cost of being a bridesmaid is about $1,200 per wedding! That’s a lot of money, folks, and imagine being threatened to be kicked out right on the day before the wedding – sounds pretty brutal to me. Netizens were quite taken aback by the weird demand, and even suggested funny things she could do.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, our lady updated that instead, she decided not to attend the event altogether! Mercedes is like her child, and she didn’t want her to lose her fur for the sake of Kelsey’s wedding. Besides, research shows that shaving a dog can cause skin damage and increase the risk of sunburn and skin cancer, so it’s obvious she wouldn’t want to do that.

    OP also pulled off a smug move by gifting Kelsey her bridesmaid dress, and guess what? She also got all the juicy tea about the wedding from a groomsman who’s her friend. Apparently, the couple held off thinking that she was late, as they didn’t have a backup “flower dog.” They just asked a random kid to do it, and the little one tripped while he was at it.

    What’s more, the groom has OCD, so he was pretty upset with the number of bridesmaids being uneven to the number of groomsmen. Meanwhile, our main lady and her pretty little doggo were having a blast at the beach, totally unbothered by the disastrous wedding. OP also wanted everyone to know why she did what she did, and here’s where social media finally came to some use.

    She posted Mercedes’ picture with screenshots from Kelsey on Facebook for everyone to see how she had turned into a complete bridezilla! Netizens were absolutely delighted by how she handled the situation, and many applauded her for standing up for Mercedes. What about you? Did you find the story just as weird and amusing at the same time? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online were quite surprised by the bride’s weird demand, and some even applauded the poster for ditching the wedding altogether

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Explore more of these tags

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    xeniaharley_1 avatar
    Xenia Harley
    Xenia Harley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not even healthy for the dog, in most instances, to shave them! Good on her! I think a SHAVED dog would have looked so weird and would have "ruined the aesthetic"! Weird ask on the bride's part!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the bride wanted hairless, she should have gotten a naked mole rat as the ring bearer.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nyhusmoose avatar
    geezeronthehill
    geezeronthehill
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We clipped our long haired dogs down to about an inch in hot weather and they loved it. But shave? No. No. Heck no!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
