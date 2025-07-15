Man’s Romantic Plans Go Viral After His Little Dog Accidentally Floats Across The Living Room

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the wonderful cartoon “Up!” where the heroes – an elderly man and a 9-year-old boy scout – go on an air trip in the old man’s house, to which he attached many large balloons? Probably many of you would not mind making such a trip as a kid, right?

However, over time, harsh reality interferes with children’s dreams and mercilessly breaks them (there should’ve been a quote from Sheldon Cooper about heartless gravity here…). However, if you can’t fly with balloons yourself, why not try to launch someone way lighter into the air? Well, this video is exactly about such an attempt.

More info: Instagram

The author of the post says that he owns 3 Italian greyhounds and one of them became a real flying dog recently

The video looks quite weird and incredibly funny, according to many netizens

This story was first told to us in Portuguese by the blogger Matheus Pereira, who posted several dedicated videos on his Instagram page – and then the video, translated into English, went viral on the waggy_paw Instagram account. And even if the video is staged (and it most likely is), it still looks very funny.

So, according to the story told by Matheus, he and his boyfriend have three dogs, 3 wonderful Italian greyhounds called Juno, Dante and Plinio. However, the author repeatedly calls them “Meerkat”, “Kangaroo” and other alternative names – so it’s quite difficult to recognize who is who. What we do know is that the main character of this story is definitely Juno.

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Matheus decided to surprise his boyfriend, and the main roles were to be played by dogs and numerous heart-shaped helium balloons. At some point, the guy decided to joke and attach a whole bunch of balloons to the harness worn by Juno. Perhaps he was inspired by an old video where the YouTuber Jenna Marbles also tried to launch her tiny Chihuahua into the air.

So, according to the video, on Valentine’s Day eve, the guy wanted to surprise his boyfriend and bought many heart-shaped helium balloons

Be that as it may, one fine moment, the blogger went to the bathroom, and at that time, Juno jumped up – and the balloons didn’t let her land on the ground, and the dog went floating across the house. The second dog was simply amazed by this sight, while the third decided to take advantage of the situation and, jumping on a chair, began to eat food from the table.

A one point, one of the doggos jumped with the balloons strapped to its harness – and went floating across the room

As a result, when our hero came out of the bathroom, an unforgettable sight awaited him: one dog was calmly flying around the room on balloons, the second one was watching this, and the third one, without being distracted by anything, was just gobbling up the holiday food. We don’t really know how it all ended, however, if everything, again, is true, it really was a holiday that would be remembered for a lifetime.

Okay, and now let’s add a little boring realism and elementary physics to this pure and enjoyable cocktail of fun. The Omnicalculator website says that a typical 11″ helium-filled balloon can lift around 12 grams, which is 0.02 lb. An average Italian greyhound is between 7 and 14 pounds. Well, even if you use the minimum weight in this range, you will still need 350 balloons to lift a 7-pound doggo.

Many years ago, the famous YouTuber Jenna Marbles tried to do nearly the same – but she only managed to lift a tiny Chihuahua with lots of balloons

A similar experiment was conducted many years ago by the then-famous YouTuber Jenna Marbles, but even then she needed a lot of balloons just to lift a Chihuahua. So, given that nowhere in the video is the dog shown flying on balloons completely – only the animal’s body and legs in the air – then this is most likely a staged video. Which, however, doesn’t make it any less amusing and hilarious.

In fact, you need around 350 balloons to lift an Italian greyhound – and definitely not two or three small holiday balloons!

By the way, returning to the glorious cartoon “Up!”, in 2011, a group of experimenters were able to lift a small house made of ultra-light materials into the air with two people inside – everything according to the plot. True, for this it took 300 huge balloons, each up to 8 feet in diameter. As you can see, that’s not quite what was in the original cartoon…

Some people in the comments on the video also recalled the “experiment” of Jenna Marbles, and noted that her results clearly don’t actually match what can be seen in this video. Well, and the Italian greyhound is clearly much heavier than the Chihuahua. However, one of the commenters has her own explanation for what was happening here – she’s pretty much sure that Juno was a fairy!

Be that as it may, no matter how staged this video was, its main function was to entertain people, and it fulfilled that completely. At least, many responders wrote that they really cracked up over the dog’s little adventure. “I laughed and cried. Real or not I don’t care,” someone reasonably wrote in the comments. By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever tried to conduct such an experiment yourself?

Most commenters nevertheless really cracked up over this video, be it staged or not

