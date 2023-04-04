“She Began Throwing A Temper Tantrum”: Bride Freaks Out After Bridesmaid Refuses To Cut Her Hair For The Wedding
It’s not weird to have an idea for a dream wedding, planned to the most minute detail. After all, it’s supposed to be this once-in-a-lifetime magical event. But wedding planning can veer into becoming unhinged when the happy couple starts demanding bodily modifications just so the party looks exactly how they want them to.
A woman shared the story of her being a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding until she learned that the bride required her to cut her prized long hair by about six inches. In the spirit of most bridezilla stories, when she refused this completely unreasonable request, the bride threw a tantrum.
Long, well-kept hair is years’ worth of work, patience, and maintenance
So it’s no surprise that this bridesmaid was taken aback by the bride’s cosmetic demands
Instead, the bride doubled down and even tried to get her fiance to weigh in on the bridesmaid’s hair
Image credits: punziebridesmaid
Ahhhh I wish I could have knee length hair. Mine is down to my low back, I’d love to be able to grow it even longer…and I’d also never ask someone else to cut theirs just because mine doesn’t grow any longer!
Seems like wearing a wig would be an easy solution...
As OP pointed out everybody already knows her and would comment. Biatchy sister has been looking for a way to get rid of big sisters silken tresses and her plotting failed, hence the epic tantrum where she tried to enlist fiance to get her way cos she was"inconsolable". This chick is evil, I mean this is her sister it's not like she can pretend to have no clue what her hair means to her.
