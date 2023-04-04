“She Began Throwing A Temper Tantrum”: Bride Freaks Out After Bridesmaid Refuses To Cut Her Hair For The Wedding

It’s not weird to have an idea for a dream wedding, planned to the most minute detail. After all, it’s supposed to be this once-in-a-lifetime magical event. But wedding planning can veer into becoming unhinged when the happy couple starts demanding bodily modifications just so the party looks exactly how they want them to.

A woman shared the story of her being a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding until she learned that the bride required her to cut her prized long hair by about six inches. In the spirit of most bridezilla stories, when she refused this completely unreasonable request, the bride threw a tantrum.

More info: Reddit

Long, well-kept hair is years’ worth of work, patience, and maintenance

Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

So it’s no surprise that this bridesmaid was taken aback by the bride’s cosmetic demands

Image credits: tamaraelnova (not the actual photo)

Instead, the bride doubled down and even tried to get her fiance to weigh in on the bridesmaid’s hair

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: punziebridesmaid

Commenters shared their amusement at the bride’s entitlement and OP answered some follow-up questions