Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bridesmaid Almost Undergoes Surgery On Her Face When Bride Asks For It
Friends, Relationships

Bridesmaid Almost Undergoes Surgery On Her Face When Bride Asks For It

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon for people to ask their friends for a favor; some would even say that that’s what friends are for. But some individuals, like this redditor’s friend, ask for favors much larger than a helping hand with moving or lending a bike for the weekend.

In the OP’s case, the favor her friend—a bride-to-be—asked of her was to remove a mole on her face. Saying that the mole “would be a distraction” and that she “wouldn’t look good in the photos,” the woman’s friend offered to pay for the surgery, but the OP still wasn’t convinced she should go through with it. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.

RELATED:

    Many people wouldn’t bat an eyelid if their friends asked for their help or a favor

    Image credits: Frank Flores (not the actual photo)

    This woman’s friend had a rather bizarre favor to ask her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    After some time, the woman shared an update, letting fellow netizens know what she decided to do with the mole on her face

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: RudeLab9732

    People shared their two cents in the comments, and they didn’t think the bridesmaid was being a jerk to her friend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the mole is removed, there will be a scar. I can see this outcome, "OP, I thought when you had your mole removed so I wouldn't have to see it at my wedding, all would be okay. But now you have a scar and I don't want anyone with a facial scar in my wedding. Hope it's okay but you can't be in my wedding."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the Redditor made an update here https://www.reddit.com/user/RudeLab9732/comments/16wyag6/update_wibta_if_i_didnt_get_a_mole_removed_for_my/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    moles/beauty marks/freckles/etc are beautiful and this bride can kick bricks

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    personally I think Zoe should hand over the money physically so op can take it and diiiiip

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the mole is removed, there will be a scar. I can see this outcome, "OP, I thought when you had your mole removed so I wouldn't have to see it at my wedding, all would be okay. But now you have a scar and I don't want anyone with a facial scar in my wedding. Hope it's okay but you can't be in my wedding."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the Redditor made an update here https://www.reddit.com/user/RudeLab9732/comments/16wyag6/update_wibta_if_i_didnt_get_a_mole_removed_for_my/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    moles/beauty marks/freckles/etc are beautiful and this bride can kick bricks

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    personally I think Zoe should hand over the money physically so op can take it and diiiiip

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda