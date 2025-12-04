Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartbreaking Truth About His Career After Oscar Victory
Brendan Fraser wearing tuxedo speaking at an event, sharing heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar win
Brendan Fraser Shares Heartbreaking Truth About His Career After Oscar Victory

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Brendan Fraser, once a staple of 1990s Hollywood, has come forward with a painful truth about his inner life that persisted even through the highest moment of his career.

The 57-year-old actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2022 for The Whale, revealed in an interview with the Associated Press that despite the recognition, he continues to grapple with deep-seated self-doubt and insecurity.

Highlights
  • The actor reflected on his past and current self in an interview with the Associated Press.
  • Fraser rose to international fame with The Mummy, but slowly disappeared from Hollywood in the years that followed.
  • Injuries, a divorce, and allegations of being taken advantage of, all played a role in his career slowing down.

Fraser’s admission comes after a decades-long journey marked by both global success and personal anguish.

The actor explained how not only did he feel like his personal life was falling apart at one point, but that everything he fought for professionally was being taken away from him.

    Brendan Fraser shared an intimate fact about his inner life that remains with him more than two decades after his hit, The Mummy

    Brendan Fraser wearing a navy jacket, holding a microphone, sharing heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser wearing a navy jacket, holding a microphone, sharing heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    “I struggle with confidence. I always have the feeling of not being good enough,” he told AP on November 19.

    His breakout as the shirtless, endearing jungle man in 1997’s George of the Jungle made him a household name.

    By 1999, his role as adventurer Rick O’Connell in The Mummy turned him into an international superstar.

    Brendan Fraser in a tuxedo holding an Oscar, sharing the heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser in a tuxedo holding an Oscar, sharing the heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: Rich Polk/Getty Images

    The 2000s welcomed him with hits like Bedazzled, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and The Quiet American, however, his career began to fade from public view as the decade closed.

    Behind the scenes, Fraser was silently enduring a string of personal and professional setbacks that halted his momentum.

    Fraser’s meteoric rise to fame was followed by an equally swift descent

    Brendan Fraser in a casual setting, sharing a heartbreaking truth about his career after his Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser in a casual setting, sharing a heartbreaking truth about his career after his Oscar victory.

    Image credits: A24

    First, his body gave out.

    Years of doing physically demanding stunts left him battered. Between 2003 and 2010, Fraser underwent multiple surgeries: a partial knee replacement, a spine surgery, and vocal cord repairs, among others.

    He described spending “seven years in and out of hospitals” as a result of the toll his action roles had taken.

    Brendan Fraser in a white shirt and leather harness, holding a gun, reflecting on his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser in a white shirt and leather harness, holding a gun, reflecting on his career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Second, his marriage collapsed.

    Fraser and actress Afton Smith, whom he married in 1998, divorced in 2008. They share three sons.

    The split became contentious, especially after the actor was ordered to pay $50,000 per month in alimony and an additional $25,000 per month in child support, totaling $900,000 per year.

    Comment by Jennifer Fletcher appreciating Brendan Fraser's honesty about his career struggles after Oscar victory, with 17 likes.

    Comment by Jennifer Fletcher appreciating Brendan Fraser's honesty about his career struggles after Oscar victory, with 17 likes.

    Comment by Erika Glagowski, a top fan, expressing appreciation for celebrities sharing their struggles and making others feel less alone.

    Comment by Erika Glagowski, a top fan, expressing appreciation for celebrities sharing their struggles and making others feel less alone.

    As the actor‘s financial situation deteriorated, he found himself unable to deal with the burden. In 2013, he petitioned the court to reduce the payments because his income had fallen significantly.

    Brendan Fraser smiling at a public event, wearing a brown leather jacket, highlighting his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser smiling at a public event, wearing a brown leather jacket, highlighting his career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Third, he went public with an assault allegation.

    In 2018, Fraser told GQ that in 2003 he was groped by Philip Berk, then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, at a luncheon in Beverly Hills. Fraser said the incident left him “panicked” and “ill.” 

    Berk denied the accusation but admitted in his memoir to pinching Fraser’s backside “in jest.”

    Fraser said breaking his silence could’ve led to Hollywood closing doors for him.

    The actor said that despite becoming a world-renowned star, he has always struggled with self-doubt

    Man in a tuxedo and glasses speaking into a microphone about Brendan Fraser’s career after Oscar victory.

    Man in a tuxedo and glasses speaking into a microphone about Brendan Fraser’s career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: EntertainmentHotline

    His Oscar-winning comeback in The Whale marked a triumphant return.

    In the role, Fraser played Charlie, a reclusive and obese English teacher attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter before his death. The performance drew critical acclaim and reignited public affection for the once-absent star.

    Yet the self-doubt never left.

    Comment from Bridget Magor expressing support for Brendan Fraser and mentioning Hollywood treatment after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Susan Deckinger in a social media post sharing thoughts on Brendan Fraser's career after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Susan Deckinger in a social media post sharing thoughts on Brendan Fraser's career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser smiling in a dark suit and blue shirt, sharing a heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser smiling in a dark suit and blue shirt, sharing a heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    After The Whale, Fraser’s first major role was in the indie film Rental Family, directed by Hikari and shot in Tokyo. In Japan, Fraser found a needed respite. He stayed in Minato City, rode moving sidewalks, and even rented a hedgehog at a local café.

    “It was personally what I needed. I wanted to remove myself from whatever this place is, just for a while,” he said.

    He also passed time decorating a rubber deer for Thanksgiving archery with his kids and playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which he described as his “place to float around at the end of the day.”

    Brendan Fraser in a black suit and white shirt, sharing heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser in a black suit and white shirt, sharing heartbreaking truth about his career after Oscar victory.

    Image credits: Montclair Film/Flickr

    Now, after years of speculation, Fraser officially confirmed that he will return to the The Mummy franchise.  He said this upcoming fourth film would be “the one [he] wanted to make,” and that he had been waiting “20 years for this call.”

    According to film‑industry outlets, the new installment will be directed by the team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with original co‑star Rachel Weisz reportedly in talks to return.

    “One of the coolest.” Fraser’s fans celebrated his openness and vulnerability

    Comment expressing support for Brendan Fraser's career and genuine character shared after his Oscar victory.

    Comment expressing support for Brendan Fraser's career and genuine character shared after his Oscar victory.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reflecting on Brendan Fraser's career following his Oscar victory.

    Comment by Russell Jeremiah Miller expressing admiration for Brendan Fraser’s acting and roles, including Doom Patrol.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reflecting on Brendan Fraser's career following his Oscar victory.

    Comment by Russell Jeremiah Miller expressing admiration for Brendan Fraser’s acting and roles, including Doom Patrol.

    Facebook comment praising Brendan Fraser's looks and movies, reflecting fan admiration after Oscar victory.

    Facebook comment praising Brendan Fraser's looks and movies, reflecting fan admiration after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Philip Gedeon Ferland about Brendan Fraser's career challenges and talent after his Oscar victory.

    Comment by Philip Gedeon Ferland about Brendan Fraser's career challenges and talent after his Oscar victory.

    Comment by Michael McFarland praising Brendan Fraser as one of the coolest Hollywood actors after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Michael McFarland praising Brendan Fraser as one of the coolest Hollywood actors after Oscar victory.

    Comment from Jill Tainter praising Brendan Fraser’s latest movie Rental Family, reflecting on his career after Oscar win.

    Comment from Jill Tainter praising Brendan Fraser’s latest movie Rental Family, reflecting on his career after Oscar win.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser’s career achievements and impact shared on social media post.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser’s career achievements and impact shared on social media post.

    Comment by Hannah Lindsay reflecting on Brendan Fraser’s career, mentioning his movies from the 90s after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Hannah Lindsay reflecting on Brendan Fraser’s career, mentioning his movies from the 90s after Oscar victory.

    Comment from Cynthia Marie Dash expressing admiration for Brendan Fraser since George of the Jungle, reflecting on his career after Oscar.

    Comment from Cynthia Marie Dash expressing admiration for Brendan Fraser since George of the Jungle, reflecting on his career after Oscar.

    Comment by Lori Kopacz Ryder expressing admiration and calling Brendan Fraser the sweetest man after his Oscar victory.

    Comment by Lori Kopacz Ryder expressing admiration and calling Brendan Fraser the sweetest man after his Oscar victory.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Brendan Fraser amidst discussions about his career and Oscar victory.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Brendan Fraser amidst discussions about his career and Oscar victory.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser’s talent and gifting, relating to his career after Oscar victory.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser’s talent and gifting, relating to his career after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Lees Hardeo expressing love for Brendan Fraser and praise for the movie The Whale after Oscar victory.

    Comment by Lees Hardeo expressing love for Brendan Fraser and praise for the movie The Whale after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser speaking at an event, sharing insights about his career after Oscar victory.

    Brendan Fraser speaking at an event, sharing insights about his career after Oscar victory.

    Comment saying I love him he is so handsome with a small profile picture of a woman and reaction icons below the comment.

    Comment saying I love him he is so handsome with a small profile picture of a woman and reaction icons below the comment.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...such a great actor and wonderful man......

    2
    2points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's very warm in person, too.

    2
    2points
    reply
