Fans Gush Over Brendan Fraser’s Slimmed Down Physique As He Attends Cancer Gala

All eyes gravitated towards Brendan Fraser as he attended the Skin Cancer Foundation’s 2025 Champions for Change Gala in New York yesterday, May 14, with his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore.

The actor boasted an impressive weight loss journey with his slimmed-down figure, dazzling in a simple navy suit and a matching shirt underneath.

He also hung around with others of his industry, including acting legends Uma Thurman and Diana Lane, and more notably — his reunion with Elizabeth Hurley at the 2025 Upfronts in New York, a day earlier.

Brendan Fraser showed off his slimmed-down physique at a health event yesterday, May 14

Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

Image credits: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

The two starred together 25 years ago in the 2000 romantic comedy Bedazzled, and will be sharing the screen once more in a new adult animated TV show called Breaking Bear, where Fraser will also reunite with Sarah Michelle Gellar, after they played significant others in the crime drama The Air I Breathe in 2007.

As Hurley posted the heartwarming gathering on social media, fans gushed over the actors being together while applauding Fraser’s current physique.

His reunion with Elizabeth Hurley was posted on social media

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

“Reunited!” exclaimed the 59-year-old in a sweet selfie with the Oscar winner. “25 years on, my beloved co-star of Bedazzled — the heavenly Brendan Fraser — and I are finally back on screen together ♥️

“Bliss ♥️Breaking Bear is a deranged new animated show coming next year on ♥️♥️”

Comments were nothing but positive and filled with excitement.

Image credits: elizabethhurley1

“You look amazing, but Brendan. Wow,” one person gushed, while others claimed Bedazzled was the “best 2000’s movie.”

“Seeing Brendan will ALWAYS make me smile ♥️” another complimented.

A third emphasized, “So glad Brendan is doing so well he deserves the best!”

Netizens applauded the actor on his weight loss

Image credits: THINKFilm

Image credits: sarahmgellar

“He’s looking more good each time I see a new photo of him!!!!” someone claimed.

“Brendan Fraser has lost a lot of weight,” a netizen noted.

Weight is a conversation that has surrounded the actor for many years, due to the attention and criticism he’s received after transforming into a 600-pound professor in The Whale. As Entertainment Weekly reported, it was one of the most emotionally transformative parts in his three-decade career.

Image credits: sarahmgellar

Speaking to the outlet, Fraser gave a little deep-dive on his character Charlie and what his weight represents as a whole.

“He’s a man living alone, having regrets for choices he’s made and choices that life has made for him, and in his profound sadness, which he wears on his body as a manifestation of the trauma that he has endured, which he’s been trying to cure with consumption,” he explained.

Fraser’s character in The Whale drew lots of attention and even criticism

Image credits: elizabethhurley1

“It’s important to remember that he’s a human being, a person who deserves dignity and respect. While his body type differentiates from my own at present, I’ve had my own fluctuations in body weight, but it was helpful to put the two together to create Charlie from an authentic standpoint and get it as near to him as it was safe for me to do.”

The Oscar winner then turned his eyes towards other body types seen in films prior to The Whale and said that while those “costumes” may not have been borne of ill intent, “they put quotation marks around a person who lives with obesity.”

Image credits: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

“And it might just be because it [was] an athletic actor inside a silhouette of a costume that was filled with cotton padding, there’s a disconnect,” he said.

“That didn’t exist in the design of Charlie. He does have mobility issues, he does perspire profusely, he doesn’t look well, he doesn’t eat for pleasure, he has flaws, he’s someone who’s still, despite all of these things, somehow, eternally optimistic.”

Image credits: jeannemoore1001

Like many great actors, Fraser found “empathy” and “affinity” for his character, someone who seemed “infinitely humanizing” to him throughout their time together.

There was nothing but love for Fraser in the comments section

