Fans Gush Over Brendan Fraser’s Slimmed Down Physique As He Attends Cancer Gala
Brendan Fraser with a woman at a cancer gala, showcasing his slimmed down physique and smiling on the red carpet.
Celebrities, News

Fans Gush Over Brendan Fraser’s Slimmed Down Physique As He Attends Cancer Gala

All eyes gravitated towards Brendan Fraser as he attended the Skin Cancer Foundation’s 2025 Champions for Change Gala in New York yesterday, May 14, with his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore.

The actor boasted an impressive weight loss journey with his slimmed-down figure, dazzling in a simple navy suit and a matching shirt underneath.

He also hung around with others of his industry, including acting legends Uma Thurman and Diana Lane, and more notably — his reunion with Elizabeth Hurley at the 2025 Upfronts in New York, a day earlier.

Highlights
  • Brendan Fraser attended the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Gala, showcasing an impressive weight loss in a simple navy suit.
  • Fraser reunited with Elizabeth Hurley 25 years after working on a show together, now starring alongside one another in the upcoming project Breaking Bear.
  • Fans praised Fraser’s slimmed-down physique and expressed excitement over his on-screen reunion with Hurley.
    Brendan Fraser showed off his slimmed-down physique at a health event yesterday, May 14

    Brendan Fraser with a slimmed down physique wearing a black suit at a cancer gala event.

    Image credits: Startraks Photo Inc

    Brendan Fraser in a black suit with a woman in a floral dress on the red carpet at a skin cancer gala event.

    Image credits: Randy Brooke/Getty Images

    The two starred together 25 years ago in the 2000 romantic comedy Bedazzled, and will be sharing the screen once more in a new adult animated TV show called Breaking Bear, where Fraser will also reunite with Sarah Michelle Gellar, after they played significant others in the crime drama The Air I Breathe in 2007.

    As Hurley posted the heartwarming gathering on social media, fans gushed over the actors being together while applauding Fraser’s current physique.

    His reunion with Elizabeth Hurley was posted on social media

    Brendan Fraser with a slimmed down physique shaking hands with a woman in a red coat at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    “Reunited!” exclaimed the 59-year-old in a sweet selfie with the Oscar winner. “25 years on, my beloved co-star of Bedazzled — the heavenly Brendan Fraser — and I are finally back on screen together ♥️

    “Bliss ♥️Breaking Bear is a deranged new animated show coming next year on ♥️♥️”

    Comments were nothing but positive and filled with excitement.

    Brendan Fraser with a woman at a cancer gala, showcasing his slimmed down physique and smiling in a dark suit and sequined dress.

    Image credits: elizabethhurley1

    “You look amazing, but Brendan. Wow,” one person gushed, while others claimed Bedazzled was the “best 2000’s movie.”

    “Seeing Brendan will ALWAYS make me smile ♥️” another complimented.

    A third emphasized, “So glad Brendan is doing so well he deserves the best!”

    Netizens applauded the actor on his weight loss

    Scene from a film showing Brendan Fraser in a sleeveless shirt with a woman beside him in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: THINKFilm

    Brendan Fraser smiling with a woman, showing his slimmed down physique at a cancer gala event.

    Image credits: sarahmgellar

    “He’s looking more good each time I see a new photo of him!!!!” someone claimed.

    “Brendan Fraser has lost a lot of weight,” a netizen noted.

    Weight is a conversation that has surrounded the actor for many years, due to the attention and criticism he’s received after transforming into a 600-pound professor in The Whale. As Entertainment Weekly reported, it was one of the most emotionally transformative parts in his three-decade career.

    Brendan Fraser with a slimmed down physique sitting inside a vehicle attending a cancer gala event.

    Image credits: sarahmgellar

    Speaking to the outlet, Fraser gave a little deep-dive on his character Charlie and what his weight represents as a whole.

    “He’s a man living alone, having regrets for choices he’s made and choices that life has made for him, and in his profound sadness, which he wears on his body as a manifestation of the trauma that he has endured, which he’s been trying to cure with consumption,” he explained.

    Fraser’s character in The Whale drew lots of attention and even criticism

    Brendan Fraser dressed in a black suit with three women at a Fox event, showcasing his slimmed down physique.

    Image credits: elizabethhurley1

    “It’s important to remember that he’s a human being, a person who deserves dignity and respect. While his body type differentiates from my own at present, I’ve had my own fluctuations in body weight, but it was helpful to put the two together to create Charlie from an authentic standpoint and get it as near to him as it was safe for me to do.” 

    The Oscar winner then turned his eyes towards other body types seen in films prior to The Whale and said that while those “costumes” may not have been borne of ill intent, “they put quotation marks around a person who lives with obesity.”

    Brendan Fraser in a dark suit and patterned tie, smiling while attending a cancer gala event.

    Image credits: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

    “And it might just be because it [was] an athletic actor inside a silhouette of a costume that was filled with cotton padding, there’s a disconnect,” he said. 

    “That didn’t exist in the design of Charlie. He does have mobility issues, he does perspire profusely, he doesn’t look well, he doesn’t eat for pleasure, he has flaws, he’s someone who’s still, despite all of these things, somehow, eternally optimistic.”

    Brendan Fraser in a slimmed down physique wearing a tuxedo, standing next to a woman in a navy blue gown indoors.

    Image credits: jeannemoore1001

    Like many great actors, Fraser found “empathy” and “affinity” for his character, someone who seemed “infinitely humanizing” to him throughout their time together.

    There was nothing but love for Fraser in the comments section

    Comment on social media praising Brendan Fraser as a national treasure with a Canadian flag and purple heart emoji.

    Comment praising a photo with heart and smiling face emoji, expressing great admiration and love for the picture.

    Comment on social media post praising Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique at a cancer gala event.

    Comment on Instagram by user denzel_ottington saying This is what the internet needed in black text on a white background.

    Comment from user dlouie12 expressing gratitude that Brendan Fraser is seeing opportunities again after being blacklisted in Hollywood.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Brendan Fraser’s slimmed down physique, highlighting positive fan reactions.

    Comment on Instagram by user macyeleni praising a post with the text this is actually everything. Fans gush over Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser’s slimmed down physique and appearance at a cancer gala event.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique, calling him an idol and saying he looks very good.

    Comment on social media praising favorite actor, expressing admiration with thumbs-up emoji and heart reaction. Fans gush over Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique at cancer gala.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique with a heart and surprised emoji.

    Comment on social media praising Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique with a heart and starry-eyed emoji.

    Comment praising Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique and expressing support and well wishes for him.

    Comment on social media saying oh this makes my heart happy, expressing positive reaction to Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique.

    Brendan Fraser showing his slimmed down physique while attending a formal cancer gala event with fans praising his transformation

    Brendan Fraser with slimmed down physique smiling and attending a formal cancer gala event.

    Brendan Fraser with a slimmed down physique, wearing a suit and tie, attending a cancer gala event.

    Comment on social media praising Brendan Fraser's slimmed down physique and support at a cancer gala event.

    Brendan Fraser showing his slimmed down physique while attending a formal cancer gala event, fans expressing admiration.

    User comment text on white background saying I will always root for Brendan Fraser.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women dropping weight these days, "Ozempic!! 😤 ". Man loosing weight these days "Cool, good work! 🤷‍♂️

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Whale gave me feels I did not expect. So much love for this guy, so glad he is back.

