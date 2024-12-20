New “Throning” Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: “Whatever Happened To Love?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throning,” has become the latest dating trend. It involves entering relationships to boost one’s reputation. Defined as using a partner for social validation, the behavior focuses specifically on status enhancement. While some may embrace these transactional dynamics knowingly, mismatched expectations can lead to misunderstandings and emotional fallout.

“Throning” refers to the concept of effectively putting a partner on a metaphoric “throne” to display to others rather than caring about the partner as a real person.

While throning is a term that has been popularized on social media, especially among Gen Zers, the practice has always existed.

Moreover, throning is a form of hypergamy, which is the practice of dating or marrying someone of higher status in an attempt to better one’s situation in some way, Psychology Today reported in November.

While hypergamy is motivated by different goals, throning specifically aims to enhance one’s reputation.

“You are dating such-and-such-muckety-muck-big-cheese-hot-tamale so that others will, in turn, assume you are a big enchilada, too,” Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of Health Policy and Management at the City University of New York, wrote for Psychology Today.

“The primary purpose of being with your partner is to bathe in the spout of their clout,” he added.

According to the professor, throning behavior isn’t limited to dating. For instance, some may aim to become more popular by associating themselves with other popular people.

While throning is harmless, when the parties involved are aware of it and clear with the attentions, problems may arise when there is miscommunication.

It involves entering relationships to boost one’s reputation

“This can be the case when the person doing the throning pretends to be interested in the other person as a person rather than just as a reputation,” Professor Lee explained.

He added: “And even if the throner is completely transparent, the anointed one could still misperceive deeper interest—sort of like when car buyers begin to believe that a salesperson is offering a discount only because he or she really likes them.”

Defined as using a partner for social validation, the behavior focuses specifically on status enhancement

The professor shared 10 signs that one might be throning you:

They tell you they are throning you. Remember what Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” They keep mentioning or asking you about your reputation. Because people tend to talk most about what they care about most. They flatter you excessively and brag about you to others. Compliments can be like sugar, sweet in reasonable quantities but icky when there’s way too much. They seem self-centered and overly concerned about their reputation. Are they all about me, me, me, or meme, meme, meme on social media? They are nicer to you in public than in private. Because they wouldn’t want others to see how they really treat you. They seem cold and calculating. When you are alone together such as when you Netflix and chill, do you feel genuine warmth or a chill running down your spine? They don’t seem to be interested in you as a person and don’t share much about themselve. After all, they wouldn’t want any real emotional connection to form, would they? They aren’t there for you when you need them. When you are experiencing hard times, do they hardly lift a finger? They seem to be very interested in the reputations of others. They may be always on the lookout for a higher rung to swing up to after you’ve served your purpose. They have a history of throning. Do they go on and on about how well-known their exes were?

Mismatched expectations can lead to misunderstandings and emotional fallout

Young adults, particularly those in Gen Z, are redefining relationships by prioritizing friendships and emotional compatibility over traditional dating norms, Bored Panda previously reported.

People in their twenties often find love within their friend groups, embracing so-called “situationships” and delaying or even reconsidering marriage due to economic pressures and evolving societal expectations.

Amid growing anxiety over “overwhelming” choices that previously weren’t offered, a psychology expert revealed the key to healthy relationships for those younger than 30.

“Throning” refers to the concept of effectively putting a partner on a metaphoric “throne”

“There’s a lot more fluidity in gender identity,” Christina Scott, a professor of Social Psychology at the Department of Psychological Sciences at Whittier College in California, USA, told Bored Panda. “Like it might be, ‘Well, I might be bi[sexual]’ or ‘I might, you know, I might identify queer, and I’m not ready to lock on to one partner.’”

Professor consequently recommended young couples practice communication, openness, and honesty, stating: “[You need to look at] how can you show mutual respect, how can you build trust, how can you be open about what you need and receptive to the needs of your partner with whatever status you have designated between each other.”

The trend sparked different reactions

Share icon

