Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New “Throning” Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: “Whatever Happened To Love?”
Lifestyle, News

New “Throning” Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: “Whatever Happened To Love?”

Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

14

ADVERTISEMENT

Throning,” has become the latest dating trend. It involves entering relationships to boost one’s reputation. Defined as using a partner for social validation, the behavior focuses specifically on status enhancement. While some may embrace these transactional dynamics knowingly, mismatched expectations can lead to misunderstandings and emotional fallout.

“Throning” refers to the concept of effectively putting a partner on a metaphoric “throne” to display to others rather than caring about the partner as a real person.

While throning is a term that has been popularized on social media, especially among Gen Zers, the practice has always existed.

Moreover, throning is a form of hypergamy, which is the practice of dating or marrying someone of higher status in an attempt to better one’s situation in some way, Psychology Today reported in November.

RELATED:

    “Throning,” has become the latest dating trend

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: Silvestre Leon/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    While hypergamy is motivated by different goals, throning specifically aims to enhance one’s reputation.

    “You are dating such-and-such-muckety-muck-big-cheese-hot-tamale so that others will, in turn, assume you are a big enchilada, too,” Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of Health Policy and Management at the City University of New York, wrote for Psychology Today.

    “The primary purpose of being with your partner is to bathe in the spout of their clout,” he added.

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    According to the professor, throning behavior isn’t limited to dating. For instance, some may aim to become more popular by associating themselves with other popular people.

    While throning is harmless, when the parties involved are aware of it and clear with the attentions, problems may arise when there is miscommunication.

    It involves entering relationships to boost one’s reputation

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “This can be the case when the person doing the throning pretends to be interested in the other person as a person rather than just as a reputation,” Professor Lee explained.

    He added: “And even if the throner is completely transparent, the anointed one could still misperceive deeper interest—sort of like when car buyers begin to believe that a salesperson is offering a discount only because he or she really likes them.” 

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Los Muertos Crew/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Defined as using a partner for social validation, the behavior focuses specifically on status enhancement

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    The professor shared 10 signs that one might be throning you:

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    1. They tell you they are throning you. Remember what Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
    2. They keep mentioning or asking you about your reputation. Because people tend to talk most about what they care about most.
    3. They flatter you excessively and brag about you to others. Compliments can be like sugar, sweet in reasonable quantities but icky when there’s way too much.
    4. They seem self-centered and overly concerned about their reputation. Are they all about me, me, me, or meme, meme, meme on social media?
    5. They are nicer to you in public than in private. Because they wouldn’t want others to see how they really treat you.
    6. They seem cold and calculating. When you are alone together such as when you Netflix and chill, do you feel genuine warmth or a chill running down your spine?
    7. They don’t seem to be interested in you as a person and don’t share much about themselve. After all, they wouldn’t want any real emotional connection to form, would they?
    8. They aren’t there for you when you need them. When you are experiencing hard times, do they hardly lift a finger?
    9. They seem to be very interested in the reputations of others. They may be always on the lookout for a higher rung to swing up to after you’ve served your purpose.
    10. They have a history of throning. Do they go on and on about how well-known their exes were?

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mismatched expectations can lead to misunderstandings and emotional fallout

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Young adults, particularly those in Gen Z, are redefining relationships by prioritizing friendships and emotional compatibility over traditional dating norms, Bored Panda previously reported.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in their twenties often find love within their friend groups, embracing so-called “situationships” and delaying or even reconsidering marriage due to economic pressures and evolving societal expectations. 

    Amid growing anxiety over “overwhelming” choices that previously weren’t offered, a psychology expert revealed the key to healthy relationships for those younger than 30.

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “Throning” refers to the concept of effectively putting a partner on a metaphoric “throne” 

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: Yan Krukau/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “There’s a lot more fluidity in gender identity,” Christina Scott, a professor of Social Psychology at the Department of Psychological Sciences at Whittier College in California, USA, told Bored Panda. “Like it might be, ‘Well, I might be bi[sexual]’ or ‘I might, you know, I might identify queer, and I’m not ready to lock on to one partner.’”

    Professor consequently recommended young couples practice communication, openness, and honesty, stating: “[You need to look at] how can you show mutual respect, how can you build trust, how can you be open about what you need and receptive to the needs of your partner with whatever status you have designated between each other.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    The trend sparked different reactions

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nathaliemayy

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: SouthernUSA1

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: ehelpmann

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: JohnMcCloy

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: victorsin86

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: GOD_JWilly

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: elle_kaye11

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: crown_mystic

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: HensenJanson

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: LykasAristeidis

    New "Throning" Dating Trend Is Driving People Crazy: "Whatever Happened To Love?"

    Image credits: SteveRuonavaara

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    14
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    14

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jennbaruta avatar
    Michaele
    Michaele
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummmmmm.... .. This is not a Gen z thing. This has literally been the entire point of marriage for the past 2000 years of human history. Have we forgotten that marrying "up" or marrying for status has very much been a thing forever, and was literally the point of marriage for many nobles and royals through history? Or that women in history literally had no status as humans and HAD to marry for protection, status, wealth, or name, in order to avoid a life of poverty and being ignored by society?

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    theendisnigh75 avatar
    XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
    XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? I can confidently say that pretty much most of my ancestors up until maybe my grands married for $ or status. Not that any of them didn't actually love each other, but I've certainly heard the term "good match" bandied about a time or two

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "When you are alone together such as when you Netflix and chill, do you feel genuine warmth or a chill running down your spine?" You know, I never would have guessed that was a red flag.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ..."bathe in the spout of their clout" is probably the stupidest thing I'll read all day. This whole article is a colossal waste of time. I'm learning to skip Andrea's contributions altogether.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    jennbaruta avatar
    Michaele
    Michaele
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummmmmm.... .. This is not a Gen z thing. This has literally been the entire point of marriage for the past 2000 years of human history. Have we forgotten that marrying "up" or marrying for status has very much been a thing forever, and was literally the point of marriage for many nobles and royals through history? Or that women in history literally had no status as humans and HAD to marry for protection, status, wealth, or name, in order to avoid a life of poverty and being ignored by society?

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    theendisnigh75 avatar
    XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
    XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? I can confidently say that pretty much most of my ancestors up until maybe my grands married for $ or status. Not that any of them didn't actually love each other, but I've certainly heard the term "good match" bandied about a time or two

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "When you are alone together such as when you Netflix and chill, do you feel genuine warmth or a chill running down your spine?" You know, I never would have guessed that was a red flag.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ..."bathe in the spout of their clout" is probably the stupidest thing I'll read all day. This whole article is a colossal waste of time. I'm learning to skip Andrea's contributions altogether.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda