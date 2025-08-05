Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brandi Glanville Chemically Burns Her Face Desperately Trying To Remove ‘Parasite’
Brandi Glanville with chemical burn on her face, wearing glasses and a pink headband, pointing to irritated skin.
Brandi Glanville Chemically Burns Her Face Desperately Trying To Remove ‘Parasite’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Brandi Glanville, revealed to her fans the “horrific” consequences of her treating what she described as a “facial parasite” by herself.

The 52-year-old took to TikTok last Sunday (Sunday 3) to reveal she had applied Nair hair-removal cream directly to her face without supervision. In the close-up video, Glanville’s chin, cheeks, and nose appeared red, and severely inflamed.

  • Brandi Glanville chemically burned her face using Nair to treat a self-diagnosed 'facial parasite.'
  • She has spent over $70,000 on medical treatments and consulted multiple specialists without finding a clear diagnosis.
  • Experts suggest bacteria from past facial injections, not a parasite, may be causing her ongoing skin issues.

“I know I look attractive,” she said sarcastically.

Glanville said she believed exfoliating would irritate the parasite and opted to use Nair because it was “cheaper than peels and lasers,” but left it for seven minutes, burning herself in the process.

    Former reality TV star Brandi Glanville worried her fans after revealing she chemically burnt her face in a desperate attempt to get rid of a “parasite”

    Brandi Glanville with long blonde hair posing indoors behind a shiny silver horse sculpture against a textured wall.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    Glanville first talked about her “parasite” in 2024. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she claimed to “feel” the foreign organism moving within her face and messing with it, forming and bursting bubbles.

    “I feel like it’s having babies in my face,” she explained.

    Brandi Glanville wearing a red robe, posing indoors with long blonde hair and soft makeup in front of a framed painting.

    Image credits: brandiglanville

    The former reality TV star would later describe her symptoms on social media, describing a process that sounded right out of a horror movie.

    “I have chills and a constant oily foul tasting drainage from face into mouth. It’s acidic & is eating away at my teeth,” she wrote. 

    “Plus all of my lymph nodes in my head & neck are swollen. Doctors at Kaiser say I’m fine. Help me.”

    Brandi Glanville with chemical burns on her face showing skin damage while trying to remove parasite symptoms.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    According to Glanville, she has visited an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist and an ENT in hopes of finding a solution, but to no avail.

    “I’ve been to every doctor under the sun,” she said. “I’ve been on meds this whole year, I don’t socialize. I don’t go out. I’ve just been spending all my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me.”

    Brandi Glanville showing chemical burns on her face trying to remove a parasite with visible skin irritation and redness.

    Image credits: BrandiGlanville

    So far, the former reality TV star claims to have spent over $70,000 on treatments and lab work. She also dissolved all of the filler in her face in December 2024, but nothing worked—that’s when the Nair hair-removal idea came into play.

    According to experts, Glanville is not housing a parasite in her face, but leftover bacteria from facial injections

    Brandi Glanville with long blonde hair and neutral makeup, appearing serious during an indoor interview session

    Image credits: bricesander

    In January 2025, Glanville reached out to Dr. Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon that cast doubts on the model’s parasite theory.

    “It seems to be an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected,” he said.

    Brandi Glanville with chemical burn on face, attempting to remove parasite, wearing glasses and a pink headband indoors.

    Image credits: brandiglanvilleofficial

    “There are these two kinds of microorganisms, one’s called a Microbacterium and the other is called a fungus, and they can be very difficult to treat and could take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat,” Dubrow added.

    “Every minute the microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage she could suffer worse for it.”

    Brandi Glanville with chemical burn on face applying treatment in attempt to remove parasite, wearing glasses and pink headband.

    Image credits: brandiglanvilleofficial

    As of March 6, Glanville was still waiting for official results from her biopsies. Last month, however, she announced that she was seeing another specialist: Dr. Michael R. Scoma, an infectious disease and immunology expert.

    “I can’t wait to live again,” she posted at the time, hopeful that the change in doctor would cure her.

    Glanville has been embroiled in a legal battle with fellow Real Housewives participant Caroline Manzo, who sued her for harassment

    Brandi Glanville in hospital gown and mask showing injury on hand after chemical burn in medical treatment room.

    Image credits: brandiglanville

    In a bizarre twist of events, Glanville revealed that she has named her supposed parasite “Caroline,” making a direct reference to her longtime Real Housewives nemesis, Caroline Manzo.

    Manzo filed a lawsuit in January 2024 against Bravo, Peacock, and others, accusing the networks of encouraging Glanville’s “offensive and harassing content” for the sake of ratings.

    Brandi Glanville posing in black outfit with blonde hair, highlighting her face amid a geometric patterned silver background.

    Image credits: brandiglanville

    In particular, she accused Glanville of kissing her without her consent, as well as of rubbing her privates on her back. The suit detailed how the alleged incident triggered painful memories of childhood trauma for Manzo.

    @brandiglanvilleofficial

    Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain

    ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville

    According to Glanville, following the lawsuit she lost several job opportunities, and her mental health spiraled to the point of contemplating self-harm.

    Sidelined from television, Glanville turned to OF in mid-2023, initially posting foot pictures due to her facial swelling.

    “Karma is biting your face.” Netizen comments ranged from genuine worry, to outright mockery

    Comment from Beth Brogan expressing opinion about desperation for attention in a social media post about Brandi Glanville chemically burning her face.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Barry Shells questioning if she should see a dermatologist after chemical burns.

    Comment from Philip Gaynor suggesting a dermatologist visit after Brandi Glanville chemically burns her face trying to remove parasite.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Roxanne Cagney saying she looks awful regarding Brandi Glanville chemically burning her face.

    Comment expressing concern over Brandi Glanville chemically burning her face while trying to remove parasite.

    Comment by Kav J Nor expressing strong negative emotions and disbelief about someone wanting sympathy.

    Comment by Ginny Mccaw expressing anger and mentioning karma in a social media post about a face injury.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Melissa Metz about learning the dangers of Nair in the 80s.

    Comment by Guido Sardi stating the parasite won the battle, with reaction icons visible below the message.

    Facebook comment by Jill Russell, stating she never appeared too bright, against a white and blue background interface.

    Comment on social media about Brandi Glanville's chemically burned face, expressing a change in opinion about her appearance.

    Comment by Angela Myszenski-Howle saying what a train wreck, displayed in a social media interface with reactions.

    Comment from Kristen Leonard Borgen expressing concern over Brandi Glanville’s chemical burns and urging ER visit to treat burns.

    Comment by Sarah Bradley discussing Brandi Glanville's chemical burn and facial deterioration from botox and filler treatments.

    Comment from Janet Cook expressing concern about Brandi Glanville's chemically burned face and mentioning no parasite on her face.

    Comment by Michelle O'Neill expressing concern about Brandi Glanville's mental health and drama involvement.

    Comment by Bobbe Miller saying Straight up karma on a social media post about Brandi Glanville chemically burns face.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Paula Bennett expressing sympathy for Brandi Glanville’s chemical burn on her face.

    Comment on social media post reading I'd call her Brandi Kruger with reaction emojis including like, love, and laughing.

    Comment about a face falling off with laughing emoji, reacting to Brandi Glanville chemically burns her face incident.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
