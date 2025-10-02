Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Doesn’t Get Why GF Is Upset About His “Work Wife” Who’s Sending Him Hearts And Mirror Selfies
Man and woman in aprons smiling and talking at a cafe, illustrating work wife sending hearts and selfies tension.
Relationships, Work

Man Doesn’t Get Why GF Is Upset About His “Work Wife” Who’s Sending Him Hearts And Mirror Selfies

Austeja.Z Austeja Zokaitė BoredPanda staff
Nothing bonds colleagues more than workplace frustrations and stress. Those who form a close relationship with their coworkers may label them as their ‘work spouse’ (or ‘work wife/husband’). While having one can improve work experience, a lot of people don’t appreciate the marriage metaphor, worrying that the relationship might quickly overstep professional boundaries

This woman was one of them. But even though she addressed her concerns to her boyfriend, he ignored her feelings, saying it was completely harmless. Not buying it, she turned for advice online, asking if her situation was normal.

RELATED:

    Some people involved in ‘work spouse’ relationships overstep professional boundaries

    Couple in bed with woman upset and man smiling at phone, highlighting work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman worried it was the same with her boyfriend, who gave pet names and sent hearts to his colleague

    Text excerpt discussing a man’s relationship with his work wife and his girlfriend’s concerns over late-night texts.

    Text excerpt about a man confused over his girlfriend upset about his work wife texting hearts and mirror selfies late at night.

    Text describing a man confused about his girlfriend being upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Man and woman in aprons smiling and talking closely, depicting a work wife relationship at a casual workplace setting.

    Image credits: Rawpixel / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies causing girlfriend discomfort and tension.

    Text describing a woman at a staff party awkwardly introduced as a work wife causing confusion and upset feelings.

    Text screenshot showing a woman setting boundaries with her boyfriend about his work wife sending hearts, selfies, and late texts.

    Text about man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies, girlfriend upset asking for respect over chemistry.

    Upset girlfriend and man in gray shirt sitting apart on couch over work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Image credits: damirkhabirov / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text post discussing relationship boundaries and insecurity about a work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Image credits: WorkGullible9903

    72% of workers call their colleague a ‘work spouse’

    Man looking confused while girlfriend talks to him about his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies at home.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    More than 72% of workers call their colleagues with whom they have formed a close platonic bond their ‘work spouse.’ Such a relationship is often characterized by trust, understanding, and shared interests. “This is someone who ‘gets you,’ lives within the same workplace and culture and deals with many of the same people you do,” said Erin Mantz, vice president of employee engagement at Zeno Group.

    There are many advantages to having a ‘work spouse,’ from emotional support and stress relief to overcoming challenges more easily and motivating each other. However, using such an intimate term for this relationship can make some people, especially spouses, uncomfortable. Nowadays, with people trying to better their work-life balance, ‘work spouse’ not only seems like an outdated term but also suggests that these relationships are budding workplace romances. 

    As we see it, the term is due for retirement, as its original form, ‘office wife,’ was coined in the second half of the 19th century to refer to the secretaries who helped their employers with everything, like a wife would do with a husband. Later, the phrase evolved into ‘work spouse,’ which already had the meaning it has today. This term would probably benefit from a rebrand, as its associations make spouses disapprove of their partner having one at work.

    In fact, 45% of the U.S. adults said it wasn’t appropriate to have a ‘work spouse,’ while only 21% felt like it was ok. This makes experts think that people don’t understand the true nature of the relationship, and the term chosen for it isn’t helping. Such misinterpretations, outdated terminology and even at times jealous spouses can make workers miss out on close platonic relationships with their colleagues, which may rob them of the benefits they have.

    “Your work spouse is not your real spouse”

    Two women smiling and looking at a laptop together, sharing a joyful moment in a cozy cafe setting.

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    That said, it’s possible for close platonic work relationships to turn romantic, as 7% of people involved in them confessed to crossing a line with a work spouse. In order to get the most out of a work relationship without it turning uncomfortable or regretful, there have to be respectful professional boundaries that both parties stick to. 

    “For starters, do not talk to your work spouse about intimate details of your domestic partner,” said Vicki Salemi, career expert for Monster. “Your work spouse is not your real spouse, so some topics really need to be off limits. Save those conversations for a close friend outside the office, therapist, or yoga class.”

    Other boundaries may include limiting communication to working hours, ditching the term ‘work spouse,’ being inclusive to other colleagues, avoiding gossiping, and keeping interactions professional. If a person hesitates to tell their spouse about their work relationship, chances are they’re crossing a line. 

    Alternatively, if a partner feels like their spouse’s work bestie is interfering with their relationship, they have to talk about it. “If your partner hears your concerns, understands where you’re coming from, and is willing to abide by certain boundaries to help you feel safe, they may be able to continue the friendship with the work bestie and keep you feeling good at the same time,” Rebecca Williams, LMFT, a couples therapy expert, explained. 

    Ultimately, having a person you are close to at work is not wrong. The key is to maintain professional boundaries that ensure your romantic partner feels loved, prioritized, and respected.

    Commenters think that the gaslighting from her boyfriend is quite obvious

    Text conversation about a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies, causing relationship tension.

    Comment criticizing a man’s disrespectful behavior toward his girlfriend over his work wife sending hearts and selfies.

    Text post from a user explaining a woman called the docs work wife made the real wife uncomfortable at a private facility.

    Text excerpt showing a workplace conflict involving a man’s work wife sending hearts and selfies causing upset.

    Text excerpt about a man confused why his girlfriend is upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Alt text: Man confused about his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies, causing his girlfriend to feel upset and betrayed.

    Comment discussing boundaries crossed by a work wife sending hearts and selfies, causing girlfriend to be upset.

    Comment discussing a man’s girlfriend upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies in text messages.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing the concept of a work wife and its flirtatious implications.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies causing upset.

    Alt text: Text discussing why a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies is seen as creepy and unacceptable behavior.

    Text comment discussing why a man’s girlfriend is upset about his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Text excerpt about a man defending boundaries after conflict involving his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Reddit comment discussing blurred lines and disrespect in a relationship involving a man’s work wife sending hearts and selfies.

    Reddit user shares story about man confused by girlfriend upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Reddit comment advising a woman to set boundaries with her boyfriend over his inappropriate work wife behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man confused about his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Comment about a man not understanding why his girlfriend is upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues involving a work wife sending hearts and selfies.

    Comment discussing relationship boundaries and concerns about a man’s work wife sending hearts and selfies.

    Alt text: A comment discussing why having a work wife in a relationship is disrespectful to the partner.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing concerns about a work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Comment discussing a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies causing relationship concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing boundaries with female work friends and issues around a work wife sending hearts.

    Comment about relationship issues where man’s work wife sends hearts and mirror selfies, causing girlfriend upset.

    Comment discussing a man's partner upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies, advising gray rock strategy.

    Text about dealing with a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies, causing girlfriend’s upset and confusion.

    Text comment discussing a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies causing his girlfriend to feel upset and jealous.

    Text excerpt discussing a man causing relationship drama with his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Text message conversation about a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies, upsetting his girlfriend.

    Comment mentioning gaslighting and relationship conflict regarding work wife sending hearts and selfies.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing boundaries with a work wife who sends hearts and mirror selfies.

    Text explaining how a girlfriend is upset about her boyfriend's work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies at work.

    Comment discussing boundaries between work spouses, emphasizing no chemistry or attitude toward actual partners.

    Text message about relationship disrespect, manipulation, and concerns over work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Screenshot of a comment about a man’s work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies causing relationship tension.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s girlfriend upset over his work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Comment from writing_mm_romance discussing a man’s relationship issues involving a work wife sending hearts and selfies.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing discomfort with a work wife sending hearts and mirror selfies.

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

