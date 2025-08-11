Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Needs To Grow Up”: Man Wets The Bed, Doesn’t Think It’s A Big Deal
Woman sitting on bed looking worried and thoughtful, reflecting on a man who wets the bed issue.
Couples, Relationships

“He Needs To Grow Up”: Man Wets The Bed, Doesn’t Think It’s A Big Deal

Accidents happen even to the most well-meaning folks out there, so in any relationship, it’s good to extend a bit of grace. However, how someone reacts to an accident is sometimes just as important as why it happened in the first place.

A woman asked the internet if she overreacted when she woke to find her boyfriend had quite literally wet the bed. While she acknowledged that accidents happen, she was upset that he seemed ok to just leave it as is until the morning. We reached out to the girlfriend in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Waking up to a wet bed is nearly never good

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman was unpleasantly surprised when her BF wet the bed and then insisted that it could wait

    Image credits: user7003113/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Hour-Possibility2219

    Most readers thought she was being reasonable

    A few though she did overreact

    Later she shared an update

    Image credits: New Africa/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ambreen/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Hour-Possibility2219

    Commenters gave their thoughts

    A few thought she was still to blame for the argument

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    About 5 years old dreamt I was climbing up a big red mountain. Knew I wanted a wee but thought I'll wait until I get to the top of the mountain. Made the summit to discover a beautiful, gleaming white loo. Sank down on it gratefully......

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
