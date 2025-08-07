Guy Pretends To Be Single At A Party, Makes Up Dumb Excuses When GF Confronts Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost every relationship has its fair share of drama, whether it’s silly arguments about who left the drawer open or deeper issues that cut a little too close to the heart. And sometimes, those moments can be dealbreakers.

Take one woman’s story, for example. She thought her relationship was solid: a full year in, happy, drama-free. But at a party, she overheard her boyfriend tell another woman that she was “just his roommate” and that he was single. With their anniversary just days away, she was left questioning everything. Was it just one dumb drunken moment…or a serious betrayal she couldn’t overlook? Keep reading to find out what she did next.

RELATED:

Drunken mistakes can sometimes reveal a person’s true character

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her drunk boyfriend tried to flirt with another woman at a party, then got angry when she left him there

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dumpordiscuss

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

She later explained how her boyfriend tried to deny the whole incident, claiming it never happened

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

The author shared how the incident broke her trust, especially since she doesn’t drink and can’t relate to blaming things on alcohol

Alcohol doesn’t give anyone a free pass to treat their partner poorly

We’ve all heard the phrase “they’re a different person when they drink,” right? Whether it’s from watching your friends turn into dancing machines after two margaritas or from personal experiences with someone who gets too flirty too fast, alcohol can really bring out something. Well, science shows alcohol lowers inhibition by suppressing activity in the prefrontal cortex, meaning the things people normally don’t say or do start slipping out.

Take it from anyone who’s spent a night out with a group of friends: some people turn into lovable goofballs after a drink. They’re suddenly hugging everyone, buying rounds, and dancing to songs they claimed to hate 10 minutes ago. It’s like their happiness meter got a boost and now they’re living their best life. That’s because alcohol increases dopamine levels in the brain, making people feel more rewarded and socially confident.

On the flip side, some folks just get a little… moody. You’ve seen them, one sad song and suddenly they’re reliving a breakup from 2012. Or they get irrationally upset because someone ate the last nacho. Studies suggest that alcohol can intensify existing emotions, making the sad feel sadder and the angry more reactive.

Then you’ve got the “who even are you right now?” types. The introvert who becomes the life of the party. The extrovert who quietly stares into their drink. It’s weird, sure, but it’s all about how alcohol interacts with your brain chemistry, energy levels, and whatever emotional baggage you’ve brought to the bar that day. Alcohol impacts everyone differently depending on tolerance, mood, mental health, and even sleep the night before.

But here’s the tricky part: being tipsy doesn’t mean there’s a total personality swap happening. It’s not like someone who’s loyal, honest, and kind suddenly becomes a cheater or liar because of vodka. When people are drunk, their filters drop, which means you’re often seeing more of what’s already inside, not something brand new.

It’s also worth noting: drinking now and then? Totally normal. Being the kind of person who regularly uses alcohol to cope, lash out, or act out? That’s where red flags start waving. Heavy drinking can blur your self-awareness, and if that’s affecting relationships, it’s a sign to slow down or seek help. Booze is never a free pass.

Micro-cheating may seem harmless to some, but over time, it can erode trust and emotional security in a relationship, often leading to bigger issues

Now back to that party story. The boyfriend told another woman he was single while his actual girlfriend stood nearby. Was he drunk? Yep. But also… what? That kind of behavior doesn’t feel like a random, alcohol-induced glitch. It sounds more like someone trying to flirt and then using alcohol as a “get out of trouble” card.

This could be considered micro-cheating. You know, the sneaky behaviors that aren’t technically “cheating” but definitely cross boundaries. Things like “harmless” flirting, hiding convos with other people, or saying you’re single when you’re not. If your partner thinks this kind of stuff is okay, especially while tipsy, it’s worth a serious conversation. Relationship therapists stress that micro-cheating can slowly erode trust and create emotional distance.

And gaslighting afterward? Even worse. Pretending he “doesn’t remember” calling you a roommate while hitting on someone else is insulting and immature. Denial and defensiveness after bad behavior can be signs of emotional manipulation or, at the very least, immaturity.

So what would you do? Would you forgive and forget? Talk it out and give him a second chance? Or say “thanks for the memories” and move on? Bottom line: trust your gut, not the excuses. If someone shows you who they are, drunk or sober, believe them.

People online strongly encouraged her to leave her boyfriend

The woman later revealed that she broke up with him and is now planning a road trip with her best friend

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Many praised her decision and applauded her for standing up for herself