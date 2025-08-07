Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Angry As Hell”: Woman Goes Nuclear After BF Dumps Her Because She Threw Away Dinner He Made
Young man cooking dinner in kitchen, focused on preparing food with spatula, demonstrating dinner he made for girlfriend
Couples, Relationships

“Angry As Hell”: Woman Goes Nuclear After BF Dumps Her Because She Threw Away Dinner He Made

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the best ways to show that you truly care about your significant other is to make them a homecooked meal. Not only is it practical (who doesn’t love good food?), but it also shows that you’re willing to put in the time and energy to do something nice for them. The sad part? Some folks just don’t appreciate the gesture… nor do they respect your boundaries. Instead, they get toxic.

Redditor u/Dizzy-Suggestion2360 spilled his heart out to the AmIOverreacting online community after his relationship went sour. He cooked a fabulous dish of wine-braised short ribs for his girlfriend, only for her to throw it all away all because she wanted pizza instead. Read on for the full story, including the fallout and the advice the internet gave the chef. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

RELATED:

    Cooking a dish for your partner at home is a wonderful way to show them how much you appreciate them. But alas, not everyone’s a fan…

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One distraught man revealed how his girlfriend literally trashed his homecooked ribs because she preferred to eat pizza instead

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dizzy-Suggestion2360

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dizzy-Suggestion2360

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It might be difficult to spot toxic behavior in a relationship, but there are lots of overt and subtle signs

    Look, we’re not going to beat around the bush. Reading about someone throwing away a delicious homecooked meal (ribs, no less) hurts physically and emotionally. We all want to be seen, heard, understood, accepted, and respected by other people. Your efforts, literally getting trashed, are a very personal rejection.

    This sort of behavior crosses so many lines and is so disrespectful that it’s hard to consider how you can come back from this. A simple apology won’t do. And if this is a pattern of red-flag behavior, it makes sense that the author finally had enough and decided to move on from the relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, it can sting that you’ve poured so much time and energy into a relationship that ends up turning truly toxic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are lots of red-flag behaviors that indicate that you might be stuck in a toxic relationship. According to Healthline, some of these signs include the fact that your partner:

    • Doesn’t support you
    • Only cares about what they want, ignoring your needs and interests
    • Communicates in a hostile, sarcastic way
    • Constantly feels envy and jealousy, and won’t celebrate your successes
    • Exhibits controlling behavior
    • Resents you and holds on to grudges
    • Is dishonest
    • Disrespects your time
    • Has poor personal finance habits
    • Constantly stresses you out, exhausting you physically and mentally
    • Cuts you off from your family and friends
    • Makes you neglect your health, hobbies, and self-care
    • Forces you to feel like you’re constantly walking on eggshells around them, avoiding healthy conflicts or tackling serious problems

    Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    You have to be willing to fight for your well-being. Think about how your partner makes you feel. If you’re constantly unhappy and drained, it’s a serious problem

    Meanwhile, Verywell Mind adds that a toxic relationship is one where you’re constantly devalued and depleted. Essentially, you’re putting much more into the relationship than you’re getting out of it.

    What’s more, toxic partners disrespect you, blame you, undermine your self-esteem, make you feel constantly depressed, angry, or tired, and generally bring out the worst in you. On top of that, it’s a big red flag if you spend a considerable chunk of your time and emotional energy trying to cheer your partner up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In these situations, it’s much healthier to be single than to stay with a person who wrecks your health, confidence, and other relationships.

    If you’re persistently unhappy, you need to take charge of your love life and make serious changes.

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After you’ve gotten out of a bad situation, be willing to forgive yourself and move past blaming your ex. Focus on yourself and healing

    Relationships Australia NSW suggests that you get in touch with your family and friends so that they can hear you out without judging you. “Some may have been trying to tell you that you’re not being treated well, and it’s worth listening to their perspective.”

    What’s more, you have to be really honest with yourself about whether you’ve already done everything that you could to salvage the relationship. Compare how confident and happy you were before the relationship to how you feel now. And start cultivating healthy boundaries in all aspects of your life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Don’t be too hard on yourself. It is understandable to hold on to hope about how good things used to be, or to be afraid of being alone, or to fear no one else will love you. Take it one step at a time. Focus on yourself. By continuing to blame your partner, you are giving them all the power and robbing yourself of the energy you need to move forward.”

    How would you react if your partner threw away the dinner you spent ages making? How would you have handled the sensitive situation? Have you ever dated someone who kept ignoring basic boundaries? What are some major relationship red flags that you’re wary of? Let us know in the comments below.

    The internet was shocked that anyone would behave this way. Here’s what they told the distraught boyfriend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the story started going massively viral online, the author shared a very important update

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He confronted his girlfriend about where their relationship is at and decided to call it quits

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: user17316117 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dizzy-Suggestion2360

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people were impressed by how the man handled the tense situation. Here are their thoughts, pieces of advice, and similar experiences

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Healthy food
    mental health
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She could have put the food in the fridge for him but instead went basic b***h. Dump her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She could have put the food in the fridge for him but instead went basic b***h. Dump her.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT