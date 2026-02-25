Cheater With 9 Kids And Countless Baby Mamas Wants Child-Free Ex Back, She Just Laughs At Him
Breakups can be dumpster fires, but sometimes the universe waits years before delivering the real relationship plot twist. One woman thought she’d seen the last of her serial cheater ex, until a random parking lot encounter brought the past roaring back.
What followed wasn’t just an awkward reunion; it was a ninth baby announcement, a regret-filled confession, and a text message so bold it left her debating with an online community whether to respond thoughtfully or just reply with an ice-cold block.
Sometimes the biggest red flags don’t wave, they just quietly move their belongings into your house one drawer at a time
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After one woman confronted her boyfriend about cheating, he claimed she wasn’t “the one” because she didn’t want children, and then his reasoning only got more absurd
Image credits: mike.shots / Freepik (not the actual photo)
He admitted his dream was to have a baby with every race of woman, a confession that left her stunned and questioning everything
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman he cheated with later texted her announcing a pregnancy, and suspicions she was being cheated on too
Image credits: Royal-Essay907
11 years later, fate staged a reunion, and the woman’s ex followed up with a text revealing baby number nine, leaving her asking netizens how she should react, if at all
The original poster (OP) had already been feeling uneasy even before the cheating confession. Her boyfriend had slowly moved into her home without an actual conversation, eroding her sense of privacy and space. When she finally confronted him, he admitted he knew she wasn’t “the one” because she didn’t want kids.
That alone might have been enough, but he went way further. He actually claimed that “like all Jamaican men”, his dream was to have a baby with every race of woman so he could see himself reflected in each one. OP later asked three Jamaican men she knew about it; two admitted it had once been a childish fantasy, and one just scoffed at the idea.
The sidepiece he cheated with had even been introduced to OP as “just a friend,” despite her knowing they were together. Six months after the breakup, that same woman texted her claiming she was pregnant, and worried he was cheating on her too. OP simply replied, “You lose them how you got them,” and blocked her.
Then, nearly 11 years later, OP ran into her ex after a sporting event and barely recognized him; he had not aged well. Later that night, he sent her a wall of text announcing his ninth kid was on the way, confessing regret, and asking to “reconnect”. Now she’s asking netizens whether she should send him the LOL emoji or just block him.
Let’s face it: some people come back into your life as closure; others as cautionary tales. In OP’s case, the universe not only delivered a stark reminder of why she left, it also gifted her a full statistical update. Nine babies later, the question isn’t whether she dodged a bullet or not, but whether she side-stepped an actual mating missile.
Image credits: denamorado / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Experts say that when exes suddenly reappear, it’s usually less about true love and more about good old-fashioned nostalgia or unmet emotional needs. Therapists say regret tends to surface when harsh reality fails to match the rose-colored fantasy, and here’s a stat for you: a YouGovpoll found that 43% of Americans have gone back to an ex at some point. That’s a lot.
Psychologists explain that people sometimes romanticize former partners who represented actual stability, kind of like their own personal emotional support human. When life becomes properly chaotic, the memory of someone grounded can feel ridiculously shiny. Basically, it’s like comfort food for the soul.
There’s also a pattern literally known as “grass is greener syndrome,” where folks leave perfectly stable relationships chasing imagined fulfillment, only to later spectacularly regret the decision. Hello consequences.
In OP’s case, staying celibate and child-free for over a decade may not have been part of a grand plan, but it certainly spared her from becoming baby mama number ten. Sometimes peace and privacy are the real glow-up.
Well, 11 years later, she’s far from heartbroken, more like merely amused. The rogue (and not the lovable type) ended up crawling back with his tail between his legs, while life for OP couldn’t be sweeter. Funny how clarity only arrives after the ninth kid, right?
If you were in OP’s shoes, would you clap back with something witty, brutally honest, or just block and move on? Let us know in the comments!
In the comments, readers expressed their disbelief at the ex’s bizarre ideas about serial-impregnation and said he deserved nothing more than the clown emoji
I actually think, "LMAO, I certainly can't say the same for you, as you look quite old and unappealing. I bet most women take a pass on you these days and for good reason. So glad I dumped you when I did", would be a good reply.
If I ever heard a man say, "Men of ____ race always want to have children with women of different races" I'd be out of there so quick even the Road Runner couldn't catch me! Beep beep! OP could send that guy a bunch of emojis; clown, laugh until you cry, the crazy face one, etc., then block him on everything.
