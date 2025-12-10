Man Shames Girlfriend For Loving Fiction, Calls It Make-Believe That’s Lowering Her IQ

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Usually, reading books and watching movies is seen as a brain-stimulating activity. It’s both fun and enriching, making these hobbies a great way to spend your time. A win-win, right?
Well, not according to this Redditor’s boyfriend. With what he considers very high intellectual standards, he believes that only non-fiction counts as real knowledge. Anything else, in his words, only lowers your IQ. Because of this, he told his girlfriend to stop consuming all fictional media and focus instead on things that aren’t “make-believe” and are actually worthwhile.
Stunned by this demand, she turned to the internet to ask how to handle such a wild request. Read the full story below.
The man demanded his girlfriend give up all fiction, claiming it was rotting her brain and wasn’t real knowledge
Young woman looking distressed on a couch, reflecting over man shaming her love for fiction and lowering her IQ.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
