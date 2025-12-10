Man Shames Girlfriend For Loving Fiction, Calls It Make-Believe That’s Lowering Her IQ

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, reading books and watching movies is seen as a brain-stimulating activity. It’s both fun and enriching, making these hobbies a great way to spend your time. A win-win, right?

Well, not according to this Redditor’s boyfriend. With what he considers very high intellectual standards, he believes that only non-fiction counts as real knowledge. Anything else, in his words, only lowers your IQ. Because of this, he told his girlfriend to stop consuming all fictional media and focus instead on things that aren’t “make-believe” and are actually worthwhile.

Stunned by this demand, she turned to the internet to ask how to handle such a wild request. Read the full story below.

The man demanded his girlfriend give up all fiction, claiming it was rotting her brain and wasn’t real knowledge

Stunned by the ultimatum, she turned to the internet to ask what to do

Commenters called the boyfriend’s behavior out of touch, and some advised her to seriously consider leaving the relationship

Comment discussing how fiction themes mirror real life and questioning jealousy in a man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction.

Screenshot of a text discussion about controlling behavior and criticism of loving fiction in a relationship.

Text excerpt discussing a man involving his partner in activities, highlighting dynamics of affection and personal freedom.

Reddit comment discussing creativity, fiction, and criticism about fiction lowering IQ in a relationship conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a boyfriend shaming his girlfriend for liking fiction and calling it make-believe.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to accept breakup involving man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing controlling behavior in relationships linked to shaming a girlfriend for loving fiction.

Comment warning about controlling boyfriend shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and lowering her IQ.

Comment expressing frustration with a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man shames his girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and lowering IQ.

Screenshot of an online comment shaming a girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe lowering her IQ.

Reddit comment advising to break up with man who shames girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and lowering IQ.

Reddit comment criticizing controlling man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ in a toxic relationship.

User comment on a forum expressing concern about controlling behavior and advising open communication in relationships.

Comment criticizes man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe that lowers IQ, defending fiction fans.

Online comment discussing neuroscience of creativity in response to man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe lowering her IQ.

Text excerpt criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ, advising ending the relationship.

Reddit user defends loving fiction, opposing controlling behavior that shames make-believe for lowering IQ.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

Man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and claiming it lowers her IQ in online comment.

