Man Shames Girlfriend For Loving Fiction, Calls It Make-Believe That’s Lowering Her IQ
Stressed woman sitting on couch holding her head, reflecting on fiction and IQ shaming in a home setting.
Couples, Relationships

Man Shames Girlfriend For Loving Fiction, Calls It Make-Believe That’s Lowering Her IQ

Usually, reading books and watching movies is seen as a brain-stimulating activity. It’s both fun and enriching, making these hobbies a great way to spend your time. A win-win, right?

Well, not according to this Redditor’s boyfriend. With what he considers very high intellectual standards, he believes that only non-fiction counts as real knowledge. Anything else, in his words, only lowers your IQ. Because of this, he told his girlfriend to stop consuming all fictional media and focus instead on things that aren’t “make-believe” and are actually worthwhile.

Stunned by this demand, she turned to the internet to ask how to handle such a wild request. Read the full story below.

    The man demanded his girlfriend give up all fiction, claiming it was rotting her brain and wasn’t real knowledge

    Young woman looking distressed on a couch, reflecting over man shaming her love for fiction and lowering her IQ.

    Image credits: katemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Stunned by the ultimatum, she turned to the internet to ask what to do

    Text post showing a woman’s story about her boyfriend shaming her for loving fiction and fictional media consumption.

    Text excerpt describing a couple bonding over nonfiction, contrasting with love for fiction and fantasy books.

    Text excerpt about couples' TV preferences illustrating man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

    Hand holding Samsung remote control pointed at TV screen, symbolizing man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction.

    Image credits: Erik Mclean / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling make-believe lower IQ and a waste of time.

    Text showing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe that lowers her IQ.

    Text post about a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe lowering her IQ.

    Text of a woman defending her love for fiction against a man shaming her for lowering her IQ by enjoying fictional media.

    Man sitting on couch looking frustrated while confronting standing woman about fiction lowering IQ in living room.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text conversation about a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe lowering IQ.

    Text about feeling disrespected and angry as boyfriend shames girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ by reading fantasy.

    Image credits: ThrowRabfnonfic

    Commenters called the boyfriend’s behavior out of touch, and some advised her to seriously consider leaving the relationship

    Comment discussing how fiction themes mirror real life and questioning jealousy in a man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction.

    Screenshot of a text discussion about controlling behavior and criticism of loving fiction in a relationship.

    Text excerpt discussing a man involving his partner in activities, highlighting dynamics of affection and personal freedom.

    Reddit comment discussing creativity, fiction, and criticism about fiction lowering IQ in a relationship conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a boyfriend shaming his girlfriend for liking fiction and calling it make-believe.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to accept breakup involving man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

    Alt text: Man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe that lowers her IQ in a text post.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing controlling behavior in relationships linked to shaming a girlfriend for loving fiction.

    Comment warning about controlling boyfriend shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and lowering her IQ.

    Comment expressing frustration with a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe.

    Alt text: Screenshot of online comment reacting to man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe lowering IQ

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man shames his girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and lowering IQ.

    Screenshot of an online comment shaming a girlfriend for loving fiction and calling it make-believe lowering her IQ.

    Reddit comment advising to break up with man who shames girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and lowering IQ.

    Reddit comment criticizing controlling man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ in a toxic relationship.

    User comment on a forum expressing concern about controlling behavior and advising open communication in relationships.

    Comment criticizes man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe that lowers IQ, defending fiction fans.

    Online comment discussing neuroscience of creativity in response to man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe lowering her IQ.

    Text excerpt criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ, advising ending the relationship.

    Reddit user defends loving fiction, opposing controlling behavior that shames make-believe for lowering IQ.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a man shaming his girlfriend for loving fiction and lowering her IQ.

    Man shaming girlfriend for loving fiction, calling it make-believe and claiming it lowers her IQ in online comment.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read mostly nonfiction but have also read some amazing fiction. This man is an egotistical and pretentious. Please walk away.

    2
    2points
    reply
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't even bother asking "What should I do?" Clearly you should leave him immediately

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a feeling that if she doesn’t do it fast enough that he’s gonna reveal his new girlfriend. I’m suspicious that that’s where he got this idiotic idea from. And if it’s not that, then it’s some red-pill garbage about “controlling his woman,” and both of these theories are entirely unacceptable. If I wanted someone to tell me what to do and to control me, I never woulda left home!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her boyfriend is a moron who dislikes imagination.

    0
    0points
    reply
