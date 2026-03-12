Woman Asks The Internet How To Get Rid Of Her BF’s Pregnant Ex, Gets A Brutal Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

We hear that every relationship is different, but the situation Reddit user Electrical_Ad3805 has found herself in is so atypical that she thought the only way she could make sense of it was to ask the internet to do it for her.

After meeting a man at an adults’ club, she quickly formed a deep connection with him, and everything seemed wonderful until she discovered he’s still entangled with a pregnant ex.

The ongoing drama has made it pretty much impossible for them to take it to the next level, so the woman is left questioning whether to wait for the chaos to pass or walk away entirely.

This woman would love to see what the future holds for her and her boyfriend

But he is still very much involved with his ex

After her story went viral, the woman clarified a few important details

The vast majority of people who read her story believe the woman should just break up with the guy and move on

