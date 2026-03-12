Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Asks The Internet How To Get Rid Of Her BF’s Pregnant Ex, Gets A Brutal Reality Check
Thoughtful woman in a beige sweatshirt reflecting on a boyfriend-situationship and ex-girlfriend pregnant situation indoors.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Asks The Internet How To Get Rid Of Her BF’s Pregnant Ex, Gets A Brutal Reality Check

We hear that every relationship is different, but the situation Reddit user Electrical_Ad3805 has found herself in is so atypical that she thought the only way she could make sense of it was to ask the internet to do it for her.

After meeting a man at an adults’ club, she quickly formed a deep connection with him, and everything seemed wonderful until she discovered he’s still entangled with a pregnant ex.

The ongoing drama has made it pretty much impossible for them to take it to the next level, so the woman is left questioning whether to wait for the chaos to pass or walk away entirely.

    This woman would love to see what the future holds for her and her boyfriend

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    But he is still very much involved with his ex

    After her story went viral, the woman clarified a few important details

    Image credits: Shalia Story (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Electrical_Ad3805

    The vast majority of people who read her story believe the woman should just break up with the guy and move on

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    So OP only has what he told her on the circumstances? Because it sounds to me like the guy has a pregnant live-in girlfriend and OP is the side chick.

