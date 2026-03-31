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Guy Sees An Old Video Of His Girlfriend, His Disgusting Comment Leaves Her Traumatized
Young woman with red hair in a yellow sweater looking away, appearing upset after boyfriend sees old video, feeling disgusted.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Sees An Old Video Of His Girlfriend, His Disgusting Comment Leaves Her Traumatized

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
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Different people have different bodies, and unless someone asks for your opinion, it is usually best to keep comments about them to yourself. You never really know what kind of impact your words can have, and by the time you do, it is often already too late.

One woman had already lost 100 pounds when she met her boyfriend, so he had no idea what she looked like before. That changed when he saw an old video of her and, without realizing who he was looking at, called her a humpback. Ouch.

He apologized the moment he understood what had happened, but the damage was already done. Now, the woman is devastated by her boyfriend’s brutal reaction and has no idea how to move past it. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman had lost 100 pounds before she met her boyfriend, so he had no idea what she looked like before

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But when he saw an old video of her, his cruel reaction broke her heart

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    Image credits: Julia Larson/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: stockking/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mind_Cute

    Readers felt sorry for the woman, saying the boyfriend’s reaction spoke volumes about the kind of person he really is

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He made an unacceptable derogatory remak and then immediately started to backtrack once he realised it was you. If he was a genuinely nice person he wouldn't have said that about anyone in the first place. He showed his true colours and you don’t need people like him in your life. The same goes for the 'friends' who shared the video and talked about it behind your back.

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shyte can happen in life however fit you are. I wouldn't risk being with someone who you can't trust to keep loving you if you become disabled, or pregnancy reshapes your body permanently, or some health conditions.

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    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the dancer ins question wasn't OP, and the humpback comment was made about a complete stranger, she should still break up with him. Why say that? He thought it would get a laugh. He just met this friend and he assumes cruelty will be funny. He's not kins and giving people the benefit of the doubt he's kind and people the benefit of the doubt when OP will see him doing that because he knows it's a turn on

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    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He made an unacceptable derogatory remak and then immediately started to backtrack once he realised it was you. If he was a genuinely nice person he wouldn't have said that about anyone in the first place. He showed his true colours and you don’t need people like him in your life. The same goes for the 'friends' who shared the video and talked about it behind your back.

    0
    0points
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shyte can happen in life however fit you are. I wouldn't risk being with someone who you can't trust to keep loving you if you become disabled, or pregnancy reshapes your body permanently, or some health conditions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the dancer ins question wasn't OP, and the humpback comment was made about a complete stranger, she should still break up with him. Why say that? He thought it would get a laugh. He just met this friend and he assumes cruelty will be funny. He's not kins and giving people the benefit of the doubt he's kind and people the benefit of the doubt when OP will see him doing that because he knows it's a turn on

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