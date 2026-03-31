Guy Sees An Old Video Of His Girlfriend, His Disgusting Comment Leaves Her Traumatized
Different people have different bodies, and unless someone asks for your opinion, it is usually best to keep comments about them to yourself. You never really know what kind of impact your words can have, and by the time you do, it is often already too late.
One woman had already lost 100 pounds when she met her boyfriend, so he had no idea what she looked like before. That changed when he saw an old video of her and, without realizing who he was looking at, called her a humpback. Ouch.
He apologized the moment he understood what had happened, but the damage was already done. Now, the woman is devastated by her boyfriend’s brutal reaction and has no idea how to move past it. Read the full story below.
The woman had lost 100 pounds before she met her boyfriend, so he had no idea what she looked like before
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But when he saw an old video of her, his cruel reaction broke her heart
Image credits: Julia Larson/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: stockking/Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mind_Cute
Readers felt sorry for the woman, saying the boyfriend’s reaction spoke volumes about the kind of person he really is
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He made an unacceptable derogatory remak and then immediately started to backtrack once he realised it was you. If he was a genuinely nice person he wouldn't have said that about anyone in the first place. He showed his true colours and you don’t need people like him in your life. The same goes for the 'friends' who shared the video and talked about it behind your back.
Shyte can happen in life however fit you are. I wouldn't risk being with someone who you can't trust to keep loving you if you become disabled, or pregnancy reshapes your body permanently, or some health conditions.
If the dancer ins question wasn't OP, and the humpback comment was made about a complete stranger, she should still break up with him. Why say that? He thought it would get a laugh. He just met this friend and he assumes cruelty will be funny. He's not kins and giving people the benefit of the doubt he's kind and people the benefit of the doubt when OP will see him doing that because he knows it's a turn on
He made an unacceptable derogatory remak and then immediately started to backtrack once he realised it was you. If he was a genuinely nice person he wouldn't have said that about anyone in the first place. He showed his true colours and you don’t need people like him in your life. The same goes for the 'friends' who shared the video and talked about it behind your back.
Shyte can happen in life however fit you are. I wouldn't risk being with someone who you can't trust to keep loving you if you become disabled, or pregnancy reshapes your body permanently, or some health conditions.
If the dancer ins question wasn't OP, and the humpback comment was made about a complete stranger, she should still break up with him. Why say that? He thought it would get a laugh. He just met this friend and he assumes cruelty will be funny. He's not kins and giving people the benefit of the doubt he's kind and people the benefit of the doubt when OP will see him doing that because he knows it's a turn on
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