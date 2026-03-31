Guy Sees An Old Video Of His Girlfriend, His Disgusting Comment Leaves Her Traumatized

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Different people have different bodies, and unless someone asks for your opinion, it is usually best to keep comments about them to yourself. You never really know what kind of impact your words can have, and by the time you do, it is often already too late.

One woman had already lost 100 pounds when she met her boyfriend, so he had no idea what she looked like before. That changed when he saw an old video of her and, without realizing who he was looking at, called her a humpback. Ouch.

He apologized the moment he understood what had happened, but the damage was already done. Now, the woman is devastated by her boyfriend’s brutal reaction and has no idea how to move past it. Read the full story below.

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The woman had lost 100 pounds before she met her boyfriend, so he had no idea what she looked like before

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when he saw an old video of her, his cruel reaction broke her heart

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Image credits: Julia Larson/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: stockking/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mind_Cute

Readers felt sorry for the woman, saying the boyfriend’s reaction spoke volumes about the kind of person he really is