ADVERTISEMENT

A healthy relationship is one in which both people can celebrate their achievements and are always ready to uplift their partner. The problem is that not everyone does this, and some folks might actually do everything in their power to put their loved one down.

This is what happened to one woman who was overjoyed to get a U.S. visa after a lot of hard work, but ended up feeling horrible after her boyfriend tried to manipulate the situation. She didn’t expect him to be so unsupportive and was shocked by his toxic tactics.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When loved ones make you feel bad about the amazing things you’ve done, it often reflects their jealousy and insecurity

Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she managed to get her U.S. student visa approved after a lot of effort, and that she wanted to share the good news with her boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is that even after the woman shared her news with her partner, he didn’t have much of a reaction, tried to blame her for being “busy,” and went offline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster kept trying to call her boyfriend after that, but he got mad at her for pestering him and eventually told her to “shut up”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MrDm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman tried to explain how hurt her boyfriend’s actions had made her feel, but he just gave her the silent treatment the whole night while she cried

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that if her partner had managed to achieve his dream, she would have been completely supportive, unlike what he had done

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pure-Lab8830

The woman felt hurt that her boyfriend had ruined the joy of her achievement, and she began to recognize that he had done such things to her before

It’s clear that the young woman had put in a lot of effort to get her U.S. student visa and that it had probably taken her a lot of planning and many sacrifices to get there. That’s why she was so excited to share the news of it with her boyfriend and decided to tell him first, before even letting her friends know.

It’s definitely a big accomplishment to get a U.S. visa, and experts explain that this is usually because there are high costs, a lot of paperwork, and an important interview to get through before getting one. That’s why candidates might be anxious during the process and may have to put in much effort to earn this accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem in this case was that the OP’s boyfriend didn’t seem to care whether she had achieved her dream or not. That’s why he didn’t even try to get on a call with her and demanded that she text him her news, which he then didn’t even congratulate her for.

According to relationship professionals, it can be heartbreaking to have someone you love ignore an important achievement of yours. That’s because you might expect them to be overjoyed and proud of what you’ve done, but if they don’t have much enthusiasm, it might feel like they aren’t really in your corner.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of being congratulated by her boyfriend, the poster had to spend the entire day pacifying him. He kept complaining that she was too busy for him, even though he had been the one to ignore her calls and texts. He also later got mad at her for calling him and told her to shut up when she questioned him.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this shocked the woman, who ended up in tears because she didn’t expect her boyfriend to have such an extreme reaction. She then tried to explain her side of things and how hurt she felt, but he gave her the silent treatment the whole night and acted like she was being very demanding.

It can be extremely painful to realize that someone you care about doesn’t have your best interests at heart. That’s why psychologists state that when you find yourself in such a situation, it’s best to reflect on why you’re still holding on to the relationship. This might help you end the toxic cycle and break away from your partner’s manipulation.

This is exactly what the poster began to feel because she realized that every single time she went through something big, her boyfriend would always find a way to dampen her spirits. She had even experienced such abysmal treatment from him on her birthday, which wasn’t something she wanted to go through anymore.

What do you think about the woman’s relationship, and how do you feel she can deal with her boyfriend’s rude actions? Please do share any thoughts you might have on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks were proud of the woman’s achievement and urged her to get out of the toxic relationship immediately

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT