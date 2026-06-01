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When you’re young and you start dating someone, everything about the relationship can feel magical and amazing. It’s only truly after a few months that the cracks might begin to appear, and you might notice your partner’s flaws, which can make or break the connection.

This is what one woman had to figure out after finding out that her boyfriend and his frat friends were kicking around a piñata that looked exactly like her. The problem is that even when she confronted him about it, he kept making up the craziest lies.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had gone out to dinner with her boyfriend for his birthday, but the next day, she got to know that he had secretly held a party with his friends

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Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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In the video of the party, the poster noticed that her boyfriend and his fraternity friends were beating up a piñata that looked exactly like her

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Image credits: AI25.Studio AI GENERATIVE / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the poster confronted her boyfriend about it, he made up lies about the piñata being a random one they found, and also about the party that his friends had thrown for him

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

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After a lot of back and forth, the man admitted that the piñata was supposed to be her, and when he realized the poster wasn’t going to take him back, he cheated with a random girl

The young woman had been dating her boyfriend for nearly two years, and they had also been planning on moving in together after graduation. The only problem is that her partner had lied to her about having a birthday party with his fraternity friends, even though it was on the same day that she had driven down to celebrate with him.

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According to therapists, even these small falsehoods can affect the relationship, as they signal that people might not fully trust their loved one. Telling lies like this could also be because one individual wishes to avoid conflict, but keeping secrets every time can breed distrust and wreck the special bond.

Unfortunately for the OP, she didn’t just find out that her boyfriend was having a party with his friend, but also learned that they had been beating up a piñata that looked just like her. The issue is that when she confronted him, he tried to blame it on his frat buddies and kept acting like it was all just a random coincidence.

In some sororities and fraternities, members might be pushed to their limits just to prove their worth, and experts say this can be harmful. The problem with giving in to peer pressure like this is that other folks might not have your best interests at heart and can steer you on the wrong path, which can affect your mental health and relationship with others.

Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster did her best to set boundaries with her boyfriend because she couldn’t believe how many lies he was telling her. She also trusted her gut because the piñata had looked exactly like her, and when people got to know that she had seen their party story, they quickly removed all evidence of it.

Eventually, the man did reveal that his friends had actually gotten him a piñata shaped like her and that they had only done it as a joke. He didn’t seem to understand that she found it very disrespectful and disturbing since everyone had been beating it up at his party.

It can be hard to maintain a relationship with someone who doesn’t stand up for what’s right, and professionals say this kind of spinelessness can be a real deal-breaker. That’s because everyone wants their loved one to have their back and do what’s right, even when it might be tough to do it.

It seems like the man probably valued his friends’ opinions more than his girlfriend’s, which is why, when he realized she wouldn’t take him back, he made out with someone else and sent her a video of it. Even though it may have hurt, it hopefully saved her from a lifetime with the wrong person.

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What would you have done if you saw your significant other beating up a piñata that looked like you? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Folks were glad that the woman broke up with her frat boyfriend, and also felt that he and his friends should be reported for their behavior

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