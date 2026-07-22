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People unwind differently, and then there are the wonderfully low-stakes pastimes that simply help with that. It could be matching candies with Candy Crush, building virtual farms, or climbing the celebrity ranks in a mobile game. It may not sound glamorous, but everyone deserves a harmless way to relax without having to defend it in a courtroom of public opinion.

That’s what makes today’s Original Poster’s (OP) story so relatable. Usually unwinding after a long day with a mobile game, she discovered her boyfriend had a disdain for it. She probably would have been just fine with that knowledge, but his actions left her wondering if she had any autonomy at all.

More info: Reddit

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Autonomy in relationships is about finding the balance between being a team and still respecting each person’s individuality

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The author shared that she had casually played the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood mobile game for six months as a way to relax after work

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Image credits: gorynvd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Her boyfriend saw her playing the game for the first time and criticized her for enjoying something connected to the Kardashians

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Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

They moved on from the conversation and spent the rest of the evening watching a movie together

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The next morning, she discovered that her boyfriend had secretly deleted the game from her phone without asking

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She became upset not because of the app itself but because he removed something she enjoyed and ignored her personal boundaries

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Thanks to comments from netizens, she found out she could restore her game progress which she did, and also decided to give her boyfriend a chance to apologize

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Image credits: grustock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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During their conversation, he dismissed her concerns, became defensive, and later demanded that she permanently delete the game

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She ended the relationship, believing his reaction showed a bigger issue with control and respect rather than just a disagreement over a mobile app

The OP explained that she had spent about six months casually playing the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood mobile game. She emphasized that it wasn’t an obsession or an expensive hobby. In fact, she only played for around 20 minutes each day, usually in the morning or after work as a way to decompress. One evening while spending time with her boyfriend, she briefly opened the game.

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Her boyfriend then mocked both the game and the Kardashian family, arguing that he was disappointed she would support something he viewed as meaningless. The conversation eventually ended, and the pair continued their evening without further conflict. However, the next morning she discovered that the game had mysteriously disappeared from her phone and realized her boyfriend had likely deleted it.

She was left deeply hurt, explaining that the lost progress represented months of patient play. More importantly, she felt hurt that her boyfriend had decided he could remove something she enjoyed simply because he personally didn’t approve of it. She emphasized that her frustration wasn’t centered on the game itself.

Instead, she questioned whether she could trust someone who felt entitled to make decisions about her personal property without her knowledge. In an update, she shared that she decided to give him one opportunity to explain himself and invited him to meet for lunch. Rather than acknowledging her concerns, the boyfriend became increasingly defensive, and embarrassing her enough that she eventually walked away.

Later that day he apologized for his outburst, but he insisted the game had to be permanently deleted if they wanted to stay together. For her, that confirmed he still hadn’t understood the real issue. Unfortunately, the OP accepted the ultimatum, but not in the way he expected. She told him she would choose the game, joking that at least Kim Kardashian wouldn’t delete things off her phone.

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Image credits: TouchGameplay / Youtube

While the disagreement in this story centered around a mobile game, Mental Health suggests that the conflict was about more than just a digital hobby. They note that personal autonomy plays an important role in healthy relationships because both partners need to feel they have control over their own choices, interests, and personal space.

Similarly, Psych Central explains that controlling behavior does not always begin with major demands. It can appear through smaller actions, such as dismissing a partner’s interests, criticizing their hobbies, or interfering with their personal decisions. While one disagreement alone may not define a relationship, repeated attempts to control another person’s choices can damage trust over time.

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At the same time, Anxiety To Zen highlights that seemingly simple hobbies can still have emotional value. They state that leisure activities like games or entertainment apps can provide moments of relaxation, helping people manage stress and recharge after busy days. For the woman, the mobile game was not about celebrity culture but rather a small daily routine that gave her a way to unwind.

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Netizens felt that the deleted game was only a small part of the issue and that the bigger concern was the boyfriend ignoring his partner’s boundaries. They also pointed out that harmless hobbies can still have value, especially when someone has invested time into them. What do you think? Would you consider this a serious relationship red flag? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens viewed the incident as a potential warning sign about controlling behavior rather than a disagreement about a celebrity-themed app

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