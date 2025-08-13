Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Faces Double Heartbreak When Mother’s Death Brings Boyfriend’s True Character To Light
Woman with a heartbreaking expression talking to boyfriend on couch, revealing true character after motheru2019s death.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Faces Double Heartbreak When Mother’s Death Brings Boyfriend’s True Character To Light

Your partner should be the first person you can turn to when you need real support.

That’s what this young woman expected when she learned her mother had passed away. But when she reached out to her boyfriend for comfort, he was in the middle of a night out with friends and refused to cut it short, insisting he only gets to see them once a month.

Left heartbroken and alone on one of the hardest nights of her life, she turned to Reddit for advice. In doing so, she uncovered an even more shocking truth that revealed his true colors.

RELATED:

    After finding out her mother had passed away, the woman asked her boyfriend to come home and be there for her

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    He refused, saying he had plans with friends

    Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ThrowRAohdeerest

    Readers showed strong support for the author, calling the boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    In a later update, she revealed he had been doing even worse things behind her back

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ThrowRAohdeerest

    Readers were proud of how she handled the situation and stood up for herself

    Breakup
    relationship
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before I read the update my first thought was "okay, he only gets to see his friends once a month, but OP NEVER GETS TO SEE HER MOTHER AGAIN." Like, dude, how messed up are you? After reading the update turns out, yep, pretty messed up.

    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Deaths and serious diagnosis. Really show, who people really are sadly. Glad she found out sooner rather than later.

    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indeed. I dropped everything to be with my partner when his mum was at the end. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else.

