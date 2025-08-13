Woman Faces Double Heartbreak When Mother’s Death Brings Boyfriend’s True Character To Light
Your partner should be the first person you can turn to when you need real support.
That’s what this young woman expected when she learned her mother had passed away. But when she reached out to her boyfriend for comfort, he was in the middle of a night out with friends and refused to cut it short, insisting he only gets to see them once a month.
Left heartbroken and alone on one of the hardest nights of her life, she turned to Reddit for advice. In doing so, she uncovered an even more shocking truth that revealed his true colors.
After finding out her mother had passed away, the woman asked her boyfriend to come home and be there for her
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
He refused, saying he had plans with friends
Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual photo)
Image source: ThrowRAohdeerest
Readers showed strong support for the author, calling the boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
In a later update, she revealed he had been doing even worse things behind her back
Image credits: Daniel Martinez (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: ThrowRAohdeerest
Readers were proud of how she handled the situation and stood up for herself
Deaths and serious diagnosis. Really show, who people really are sadly. Glad she found out sooner rather than later.
Indeed. I dropped everything to be with my partner when his mum was at the end. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else.
