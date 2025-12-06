Man Loses His GF Over A Girl At Work He Has A Crush On That Is Just Being Nice To Him

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s pretty common for people to meet the love of their life at work; it makes sense, you spend so much time there. But what happens when someone develops a work crush while they’re already in a relationship?



One woman shared how she discovered her boyfriend had a crush on a coworker. He even downloaded Snapchat for her, put in more effort, and started making comparisons. His nonchalance toward their relationship eventually led to a breakup, but that’s not the whole story. Keep reading to find out what happened next.

RELATED:

It’s always upsetting when you have a fight with your partner

Young man in cozy sweater listening with headphones, reflecting on losing girlfriend over a girl at work crush.

Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her live-in boyfriend seemed to put more effort into impressing his office crush than her

Text post about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who was just being nice to him.

Text excerpt about a man’s relationship struggles due to a work girl crush causing tension with his girlfriend.

Text excerpt describing an assistant manager working at multiple locations and a girl transferring to his base store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend due to a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a man who loses his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man lying in bed at night, looking at his phone with a sad expression, reflecting on a crush at work.

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text message describing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a confession about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on, who is just being nice.

Text about a man discovering his crush at work is being picked up from the airport, causing relationship tension.

Text on a white background stating a man planned to leave early to pick up a girl at work he has a crush on.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

Text post describing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

Image credits: workmistressorreal

Office romances can easily impact your productivity, especially when emotions start getting tangled with deadlines

If you’ve ever had a job, you probably know that workplace romances are quite common. People timing their coffee breaks, walking in separately but arriving together, it’s basically a subtle office dance. Data even backs it up: Forbes notes that over 60% of adults have experienced a workplace romance at some point. It makes sense, you spend so much time together, it’s hard not to form some kind of connection. But while it can be exciting, it’s not always a smooth ride. There are plenty of perks, sure, but also some potential pitfalls lurking in the cubicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Forbes also found that 43% of workplace romances eventually led to marriage. That’s pretty impressive. But here’s the shocker: 40% of these romances involved cheating on an existing partner. Yikes. So while office sparks can turn into true love stories, they can also stir up drama, heartbreak, and trust issues. It’s like a rom-com with a few too many plot twists. And it shows that the workplace, while a place for productivity, is also fertile ground for emotional rollercoasters.

Office romances can stir up workplace drama faster than someone heating fish in the office microwave. Gossip spreads instantly, and suddenly everyone’s side-eyeing you like they’re in their own episode of The Office. Favoritism? Oh, it becomes the star of the show. Imagine dating your manager and suddenly getting the “easy” shifts, the best projects, or mysteriously glowing performance reviews. People will notice, and they will talk. The line between personal and professional gets blurry real quick, and navigating it becomes less about romance and more about surviving the rumor mill with your sanity intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance can take a hit, too. Forbes reports that 57% of employees said workplace relationships affected their work performance. Maybe you’re distracted, or you’re spending more time daydreaming than completing tasks. Or perhaps the emotional tension after a disagreement carries into your workday. Whether it’s excitement or stress, it’s hard to stay completely focused. Managing emotions in a professional setting can be surprisingly tricky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before acting on any office crush, it’s crucial to understand your feelings and decide whether they’re real or just a result of convenience

And of course, breakups at work? That’s a whole other level of awkward. You might still see the person every day, share meetings, or pass each other in the hallway. The air can feel tense, and simple interactions become a minefield. Jealousy can crop up, too, especially if your ex is spending more time with other colleagues. Office crushes and breakups require careful navigation, because it’s not just your heart on the line; it’s your work reputation, too.

Despite all the risks, that little spark of excitement can still be oddly motivating. Suddenly, you’re dressing a tiny bit nicer, showing up on time, and maybe even actually refilling the office water jug. A crush can give you that extra boost, like a harmless shot of emotional espresso. But the trick is keeping your head where your feet are, at work, not in daydream land. Acknowledge the feeling, but don’t let it hijack your decisions. Crushes are fine, as long as they don’t become your full-time job.

That’s why setting boundaries is key. Stay professional, keep your priorities straight, and remember why you’re earning that paycheck in the first place. Before acting on anything, take a moment to figure out whether this is a genuine connection or just convenience because you see the person every single day. Sometimes a crush is simply proximity dressed up as romance. Other times it might be something real—but only time, clarity, and a little distance will tell.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this particular story, the author’s boyfriend seemed to jump headfirst into a workplace crush. He even downloaded Snapchat just for her and put more effort into the connection than his current relationship. That’s when things started to spiral. But there’s more to the story than just a flirtatious office romance, so keep reading. And hey, we’d love to hear your thoughts on workplace crushes. Have you experienced the thrill or the chaos yourself?

Many people pointed out that her boyfriend was clearly being inconsiderate and dismissive

ALT text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional betrayal related to a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being nice to him.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

Comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

Text post discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush who is just being nice to him.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment explaining a man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user criticizes man prioritizing coworker over girlfriend, highlighting relationship trust issues and workplace crush dynamics.

Comment reading that it feels strange and uncomfortable if roles were reversed, related to a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a work girlfriend leading to emotional affair and relationship issues over a girl at work.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained how she decided to break up with him, even as he didn’t seem to care that she was moving out

Silhouette of a man looking contemplative, representing man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work crush.

Image credits: Luiz Milczwski/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text update from a man about losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him

Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a man developing a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice, causing relationship issues.

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

Text about reflecting on a past bad relationship advice on love, crush, and a girl at work being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Man loses girlfriend over crush on a girl at work who is just being nice, highlighting relationship struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man looking upset while woman with crossed arms turns away, reflecting a relationship struggle over a work crush.

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being friendly and nonchalant.

Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him, causing tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

Text on screen in black font on white background saying sorry if this dragged on it just felt good to write it all out about man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work

Image credits: workmistressorreal

Readers applauded her decision, saying she made the right choice

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing feelings about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a friendly coworker.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post with discussion about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being just friendly.

Screenshot of an online comment reading I'm glad you made the right choice, related to man losing girlfriend over a coworker.

Screenshot of an anonymous comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he's attracted to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing feelings of hurt when a man loses his girlfriend over a crush at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment encouraging strength despite struggles related to a crush at work causing relationship issues.

Comment expressing support for a man who lost his girlfriend over a work crush showing kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship issues where a man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work.

Screenshot of an anonymous online comment about relationship challenges involving a crush at work and losing a girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post on social media with advice about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work.

Man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him in a complicated situation.

Alt text: Supportive comment on man losing his girlfriend over crush at work showing kindness and relationship struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment about losing a girlfriend over a crush on a nice girl at work.

She later shared how she met the work crush, who genuinely had no idea he was in a relationship

Young woman in cozy sweater holding phone, looking thoughtful while sitting on a couch at home, reflecting on relationships.

Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on his crush at work and how their interactions slowly led to talking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

Text showing a man sharing how he lost his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text passage about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

Text excerpt discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women talking outdoors, illustrating a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work being nice to him.

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work, confusing flirting with kindness.

Text describing emotions of a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work who is just being nice and friendly to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

Image credits: workmistressorreal

Many commenters said she dodged a major bullet with this breakup

Screenshot of an online comment praising someone and suggesting a selfie with a work girlfriend and Cory.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user nepaligirl discussing someone losing their girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

User comment on social media expressing frustration after a man loses his girlfriend over a crush on a kind coworker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy and support about a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush who is just being nice to him.

Comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post on a forum where a user praises someone for handling a difficult situation involving a crush at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment criticizing a man who loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on that is just being nice.

Text conversation about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

Reddit comment discussing man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a work girl who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a coworker being nice, highlighting misunderstanding crushes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship realizations about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush at work.

Comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment expressing support for a girl, mentioning happiness she was as mad as the girlfriend over a crush at work.

Conversation about man losing his girlfriend over workplace crush on a girl who is just being nice to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation screenshot showing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work who is just being nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a situation where a man loses his girlfriend over a crush on a kind coworker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a coworker who is just being nice to him.