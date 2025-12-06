Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Loses His GF Over A Girl At Work He Has A Crush On That Is Just Being Nice To Him
Woman sitting on couch holding phone, looking distant and thoughtful about a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush.
Couples, Relationships

Man Loses His GF Over A Girl At Work He Has A Crush On That Is Just Being Nice To Him

2

31

2

It’s pretty common for people to meet the love of their life at work; it makes sense, you spend so much time there. But what happens when someone develops a work crush while they’re already in a relationship?

One woman shared how she discovered her boyfriend had a crush on a coworker. He even downloaded Snapchat for her, put in more effort, and started making comparisons. His nonchalance toward their relationship eventually led to a breakup, but that’s not the whole story. Keep reading to find out what happened next.

RELATED:

    It’s always upsetting when you have a fight with your partner

    Young man in cozy sweater listening with headphones, reflecting on losing girlfriend over a girl at work crush.

    Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how her live-in boyfriend seemed to put more effort into impressing his office crush than her

    Text post about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who was just being nice to him.

    Text excerpt about a man’s relationship struggles due to a work girl crush causing tension with his girlfriend.

    Text excerpt describing an assistant manager working at multiple locations and a girl transferring to his base store.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend due to a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

    Text about a man who loses his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    A man lying in bed at night, looking at his phone with a sad expression, reflecting on a crush at work.

    Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text message describing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text showing a confession about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on, who is just being nice.

    Text about a man discovering his crush at work is being picked up from the airport, causing relationship tension.

    Text on a white background stating a man planned to leave early to pick up a girl at work he has a crush on.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Text post describing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Image credits: workmistressorreal

    Office romances can easily impact your productivity, especially when emotions start getting tangled with deadlines

    If you’ve ever had a job, you probably know that workplace romances are quite common. People timing their coffee breaks, walking in separately but arriving together, it’s basically a subtle office dance. Data even backs it up: Forbes notes that over 60% of adults have experienced a workplace romance at some point. It makes sense, you spend so much time together, it’s hard not to form some kind of connection. But while it can be exciting, it’s not always a smooth ride. There are plenty of perks, sure, but also some potential pitfalls lurking in the cubicles.

    Interestingly, Forbes also found that 43% of workplace romances eventually led to marriage. That’s pretty impressive. But here’s the shocker: 40% of these romances involved cheating on an existing partner. Yikes. So while office sparks can turn into true love stories, they can also stir up drama, heartbreak, and trust issues. It’s like a rom-com with a few too many plot twists. And it shows that the workplace, while a place for productivity, is also fertile ground for emotional rollercoasters.

    Office romances can stir up workplace drama faster than someone heating fish in the office microwave. Gossip spreads instantly, and suddenly everyone’s side-eyeing you like they’re in their own episode of The Office. Favoritism? Oh, it becomes the star of the show. Imagine dating your manager and suddenly getting the “easy” shifts, the best projects, or mysteriously glowing performance reviews. People will notice, and they will talk. The line between personal and professional gets blurry real quick, and navigating it becomes less about romance and more about surviving the rumor mill with your sanity intact.

    Performance can take a hit, too. Forbes reports that 57% of employees said workplace relationships affected their work performance. Maybe you’re distracted, or you’re spending more time daydreaming than completing tasks. Or perhaps the emotional tension after a disagreement carries into your workday. Whether it’s excitement or stress, it’s hard to stay completely focused. Managing emotions in a professional setting can be surprisingly tricky.

    Before acting on any office crush, it’s crucial to understand your feelings and decide whether they’re real or just a result of convenience

    And of course, breakups at work? That’s a whole other level of awkward. You might still see the person every day, share meetings, or pass each other in the hallway. The air can feel tense, and simple interactions become a minefield. Jealousy can crop up, too, especially if your ex is spending more time with other colleagues. Office crushes and breakups require careful navigation, because it’s not just your heart on the line; it’s your work reputation, too.

    Despite all the risks, that little spark of excitement can still be oddly motivating. Suddenly, you’re dressing a tiny bit nicer, showing up on time, and maybe even actually refilling the office water jug. A crush can give you that extra boost, like a harmless shot of emotional espresso. But the trick is keeping your head where your feet are, at work, not in daydream land. Acknowledge the feeling, but don’t let it hijack your decisions. Crushes are fine, as long as they don’t become your full-time job.

    That’s why setting boundaries is key. Stay professional, keep your priorities straight, and remember why you’re earning that paycheck in the first place. Before acting on anything, take a moment to figure out whether this is a genuine connection or just convenience because you see the person every single day. Sometimes a crush is simply proximity dressed up as romance. Other times it might be something real—but only time, clarity, and a little distance will tell.

    In this particular story, the author’s boyfriend seemed to jump headfirst into a workplace crush. He even downloaded Snapchat just for her and put more effort into the connection than his current relationship. That’s when things started to spiral. But there’s more to the story than just a flirtatious office romance, so keep reading. And hey, we’d love to hear your thoughts on workplace crushes. Have you experienced the thrill or the chaos yourself?

    Many people pointed out that her boyfriend was clearly being inconsiderate and dismissive

    ALT text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing emotional betrayal related to a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush being nice.

    Text message discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text conversation about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being nice to him.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

    Comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Comment explaining a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text post discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush who is just being nice to him.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being nice.

    Screenshot of a forum comment explaining a man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Reddit user criticizes man prioritizing coworker over girlfriend, highlighting relationship trust issues and workplace crush dynamics.

    Comment reading that it feels strange and uncomfortable if roles were reversed, related to a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a work girlfriend leading to emotional affair and relationship issues over a girl at work.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

    Comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

    She explained how she decided to break up with him, even as he didn’t seem to care that she was moving out

    Silhouette of a man looking contemplative, representing man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work crush.

    Image credits: Luiz Milczwski/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text update from a man about losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him

    Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text excerpt describing a man developing a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice, causing relationship issues.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text about reflecting on a past bad relationship advice on love, crush, and a girl at work being nice to him.

    Alt text: Man loses girlfriend over crush on a girl at work who is just being nice, highlighting relationship struggles.

    Man looking upset while woman with crossed arms turns away, reflecting a relationship struggle over a work crush.

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

    Text about man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being friendly and nonchalant.

    Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him, causing tension.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text on screen in black font on white background saying sorry if this dragged on it just felt good to write it all out about man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work

    Image credits: workmistressorreal

    Readers applauded her decision, saying she made the right choice

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing feelings about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a friendly coworker.

    Text post with discussion about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on being just friendly.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading I'm glad you made the right choice, related to man losing girlfriend over a coworker.

    Screenshot of an anonymous comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he's attracted to.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing feelings of hurt when a man loses his girlfriend over a crush at work.

    Screenshot of an online comment encouraging strength despite struggles related to a crush at work causing relationship issues.

    Comment expressing support for a man who lost his girlfriend over a work crush showing kindness.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship issues where a man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work.

    Screenshot of an anonymous online comment about relationship challenges involving a crush at work and losing a girlfriend.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Text post on social media with advice about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work.

    Man loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him in a complicated situation.

    Alt text: Supportive comment on man losing his girlfriend over crush at work showing kindness and relationship struggles.

    Screenshot of an online comment about losing a girlfriend over a crush on a nice girl at work.

    She later shared how she met the work crush, who genuinely had no idea he was in a relationship

    Young woman in cozy sweater holding phone, looking thoughtful while sitting on a couch at home, reflecting on relationships.

    Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

    Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on his crush at work and how their interactions slowly led to talking.

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Text showing a man sharing how he lost his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Text passage about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Text excerpt discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Two women talking outdoors, illustrating a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work being nice to him.

    Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work, confusing flirting with kindness.

    Text describing emotions of a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work who is just being nice and friendly to him.

    Text about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Image credits: workmistressorreal

    Many commenters said she dodged a major bullet with this breakup

    Screenshot of an online comment praising someone and suggesting a selfie with a work girlfriend and Cory.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

    Comment from user nepaligirl discussing someone losing their girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

    User comment on social media expressing frustration after a man loses his girlfriend over a crush on a kind coworker.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support about a man losing his girlfriend over a work crush who is just being nice to him.

    Comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice to him.

    Text post on a forum where a user praises someone for handling a difficult situation involving a crush at work.

    Reddit comment criticizing a man who loses his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on that is just being nice.

    Text conversation about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Reddit comment discussing man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a work girl who is just being nice.

    Reddit comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a coworker being nice, highlighting misunderstanding crushes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship realizations about a man losing his girlfriend over a crush at work.

    Comment discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on who is just being nice.

    Comment on a forum discussing a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a girl at work who is just being nice to him.

    Reddit comment expressing support for a girl, mentioning happiness she was as mad as the girlfriend over a crush at work.

    Conversation about man losing his girlfriend over workplace crush on a girl who is just being nice to him.

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work he has a crush on.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man losing his girlfriend over a girl at work who is just being nice.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a situation where a man loses his girlfriend over a crush on a kind coworker.

    Text excerpt showing a man losing his girlfriend over a crush on a coworker who is just being nice to him.

    Reddit stories

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    OP totally dodged a bullet with that w@nker. How funny that "work GF" didn't even see him as a possible BF! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    twanny73 avatar
    Twanny 73
    Twanny 73
    Community Member
    This post was 10 years ago, shes probably had a handful of boyfriends since then and may now be married.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    OP totally dodged a bullet with that w@nker. How funny that "work GF" didn't even see him as a possible BF! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    twanny73 avatar
    Twanny 73
    Twanny 73
    Community Member
    This post was 10 years ago, shes probably had a handful of boyfriends since then and may now be married.

