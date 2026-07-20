Woman’s Drunk Comment Leaves Her Panicking After Coworker Tells Her Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people know what it’s like to have a few too many drinks. You say or do things you wouldn’t normally say or do, and regret them later. A 2015 study of college students showed that about 66% of young people have engaged in at least one regrettable social behavior while intoxicated.

Oversharing is one of the social blunders often associated with getting tipsy, and this woman fell victim to that in the worst possible way. During a work party, she shared a story about her past that painted her in a poor light. When the word got around to her boyfriend, he seriously reconsidered their relationship.

RELATED:

A woman got drunk at a work party and overshared with her colleagues about her past

Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

When her colleague told her boyfriend, it made him see her in a new light

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KarinaBost/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAVerano

Commenters called out the woman and deemed her behavior inappropriate: “You showed the real you”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others sympathized with the woman and didn’t think a little overshare while tipsy was that deep

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the boyfriend had made up his mind and wanted to break up

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRAVerano

Commenters congratulated the OP for her decision to quit alcohol and work on herself

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others cautioned the OP to be more tactful in the future: “Coworkers aren’t your friends”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT