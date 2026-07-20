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Woman’s Drunk Comment Leaves Her Panicking After Coworker Tells Her Boyfriend
Woman’s Drunk Comment Leaves Her Panicking After Coworker Tells Her Boyfriend
Couples, Relationships

Woman’s Drunk Comment Leaves Her Panicking After Coworker Tells Her Boyfriend

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Many people know what it’s like to have a few too many drinks. You say or do things you wouldn’t normally say or do, and regret them later. A 2015 study of college students showed that about 66% of young people have engaged in at least one regrettable social behavior while intoxicated.

Oversharing is one of the social blunders often associated with getting tipsy, and this woman fell victim to that in the worst possible way. During a work party, she shared a story about her past that painted her in a poor light. When the word got around to her boyfriend, he seriously reconsidered their relationship.

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    A woman got drunk at a work party and overshared with her colleagues about her past

    Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    When her colleague told her boyfriend, it made him see her in a new light

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    Image credits:  KarinaBost/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRAVerano

    Commenters called out the woman and deemed her behavior inappropriate: “You showed the real you”

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    Others sympathized with the woman and didn’t think a little overshare while tipsy was that deep

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    Nevertheless, the boyfriend had made up his mind and wanted to break up

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    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRAVerano

    Commenters congratulated the OP for her decision to quit alcohol and work on herself

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    Others cautioned the OP to be more tactful in the future: “Coworkers aren’t your friends”

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    What do you think ?
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    Milly Vanilly
    Milly Vanilly
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad that she didn’t get a second chance. I would not dump someone over stuff in their past..

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    m_lesparre avatar
    Milly Vanilly
    Milly Vanilly
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad that she didn’t get a second chance. I would not dump someone over stuff in their past..

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    1point
    reply
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