Woman Asks The Internet For Advice When Her BF Calls The Police Over The Contents Of Her Novel
Trust is both fundamental to any relationship and also very hard to rebuild once it’s been torn down. For example, showing a creative passion project to a loved one for some feedback is an act of trust, and sometimes it doesn’t go well for either party.
A woman asked the internet for advice on what to do with her rather dramatic boyfriend, who called the cops on her over the contents of her novel. While she didn’t go into detail, apparently the story was dark enough that he thought, for some reason, the police needed to be involved. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that sometimes fiction can get rather dark
But one woman didn’t know how to move on when her BF called the cops over her novel
I am, and know a lot of other, fiction writers and we all dread the day our laptops have to go in for a repair and we forget to wipe our search history first! We've laughed about what an outsider would think. Between us we've researched everything from how to commit the perfect murd*r, how to make Molotov cocktails from household ingredients, usage of every type of gun/knife/etc... But this guy's reaction is just stupid - just because you've got a good imagination and Googled eg t*rture methods for the character you're writing doesn't mean you've actually practiced on someone. If, on the other hand, he knew that then he's just doing it to cause trouble for her.
Right. I am a writer as well, never want anyone to see my Google search history, because yikes.Load More Replies...
Her boyfriend has serious issues. Did he think the police were going to do a fiction writing intervention? W*F. So she’s a horror writer. Big deal. He’s a loser. She shouldn’t waste time working through anything with him. Spend that time and energy on writing instead!
