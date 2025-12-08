Woman Asks The Internet For Advice When Her BF Calls The Police Over The Contents Of Her Novel

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is both fundamental to any relationship and also very hard to rebuild once it’s been torn down. For example, showing a creative passion project to a loved one for some feedback is an act of trust, and sometimes it doesn’t go well for either party.

A woman asked the internet for advice on what to do with her rather dramatic boyfriend, who called the cops on her over the contents of her novel. While she didn’t go into detail, apparently the story was dark enough that he thought, for some reason, the police needed to be involved. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that sometimes fiction can get rather dark

Image credits: EkaterinaPereslavtseva (not the actual photo)

But one woman didn’t know how to move on when her BF called the cops over her novel

Two police officers in uniform knocking on a glass door, related to woman asking internet for advice novel content

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Text on a screen showing a message about confronting John who apologized and mentioned the story got in his head.

Image credits: throwRAmentalgymnist

She shared some more info in the comments

Reddit user advises woman to secure her novel with backups and change passwords after boyfriend called police over its contents.

Readers were shocked at his decision to call the police

Comment from user Delmoretn explaining dark writers create disturbing content but don’t involve police, highlighting unusual boyfriend reaction.

