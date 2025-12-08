Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Asks The Internet For Advice When Her BF Calls The Police Over The Contents Of Her Novel
Two police officers in uniform knocking on a glass door during a response related to novel content concerns.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Asks The Internet For Advice When Her BF Calls The Police Over The Contents Of Her Novel

4

30

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is both fundamental to any relationship and also very hard to rebuild once it’s been torn down. For example, showing a creative passion project to a loved one for some feedback is an act of trust, and sometimes it doesn’t go well for either party.

A woman asked the internet for advice on what to do with her rather dramatic boyfriend, who called the cops on her over the contents of her novel. While she didn’t go into detail, apparently the story was dark enough that he thought, for some reason, the police needed to be involved. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    It shouldn’t surprise anyone that sometimes fiction can get rather dark

    Woman writing novel outdoors, wearing glasses and denim jacket, seeking advice after boyfriend calls the police over her writing.

    Image credits:

    But one woman didn’t know how to move on when her BF called the cops over her novel

    Woman asks internet for advice after her boyfriend calls police over her novel content, causing relationship tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman asks internet for advice after boyfriend involving police over novel’s controversial contents.

    Excerpt of novel with grotesque and horrifying content causing woman to ask internet for advice after police called by boyfriend

    Text excerpt about a woman’s novel leading her boyfriend to call the police over non-consensual content.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a woman asking the internet for advice after her boyfriend calls the police over her novel’s contents.

    Text excerpt showing a woman sharing how her boyfriend called the police over the contents of her novel.

    Two police officers in uniform knocking on a glass door, related to woman asking internet for advice novel content

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a screen showing a message about confronting John who apologized and mentioned the story got in his head.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a woman seeking internet advice after her boyfriend called the police over her novel's contents.

    Text excerpt from a woman asking the internet for advice after her boyfriend calls the police over her novel’s content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation expressing confusion over boyfriend calling police about novel content while being affectionate, seeking internet advice.

    Text explaining a woman asking the internet for advice after her boyfriend calls the police over the contents of her novel.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She shared some more info in the comments

    Reddit user advises woman to secure her novel with backups and change passwords after boyfriend called police over its contents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman explains her boyfriend called the police over her novel’s contents.

    Reddit conversation where a woman seeks advice after her boyfriend calls the police over the contents of her novel.

    Screenshot of an online forum where a woman seeks advice after her boyfriend calls the police over her novel content.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were shocked at his decision to call the police

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman seeking advice after her boyfriend called police over her novel’s contents.

    Comment expressing confusion about the boyfriend calling the police over the woman’s novel content, seeking advice online.

    Comment from user Delmoretn explaining dark writers create disturbing content but don’t involve police, highlighting unusual boyfriend reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment where a woman asks the internet for advice about her boyfriend calling the police over her novel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman whose boyfriend called the police over her novel’s contents.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman asking the internet for advice after her boyfriend calls police over her novel’s content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman asks the internet for advice after her boyfriend calls the police over the contents of her novel.

    Online advice shared after woman’s boyfriend calls police over her novel’s controversial contents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s novel and her boyfriend calling the police over its disturbing contents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user commenting on relationship advice after boyfriend calls police over novel’s contents, seeking internet input.

    Comment advising a woman to leave her boyfriend after he called the police over her novel’s contents.

    Comment on internet advice forum discussing woman’s boyfriend calling police over novel contents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user calling her boyfriend jealous after he called the police over the contents of her novel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online discussion with users giving advice after woman’s boyfriend calls the police over her novel’s contents.

    Text post from online forum where woman seeks advice after boyfriend calls police over novel’s contents without apology or explanation.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman asking the internet for advice after her boyfriend called the police.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of online comment where a woman seeks advice after her boyfriend calls police over her novel’s contents.

    Comment on a forum where a user advises showing John the door after her boyfriend called the police over her novel’s content.

    Comment suggesting a book about a man psychologically terrorizing his partner, related to woman asking internet advice after boyfriend involves police over novel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online post where a woman seeks advice after her boyfriend calls police over her novel's content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online advice given to woman whose boyfriend called police over contents of her novel, revealing manipulation concerns.

    Reddit user seeks advice after boyfriend calls police over contents of her novel, questioning his mental state.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment explaining why boyfriend called police over novel contents in woman asks internet for advice post.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship

    30

    4

    30

    4

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am, and know a lot of other, fiction writers and we all dread the day our laptops have to go in for a repair and we forget to wipe our search history first! We've laughed about what an outsider would think. Between us we've researched everything from how to commit the perfect murd*r, how to make Molotov cocktails from household ingredients, usage of every type of gun/knife/etc... But this guy's reaction is just stupid - just because you've got a good imagination and Googled eg t*rture methods for the character you're writing doesn't mean you've actually practiced on someone. If, on the other hand, he knew that then he's just doing it to cause trouble for her.

    3
    3points
    reply
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right. I am a writer as well, never want anyone to see my Google search history, because yikes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her boyfriend has serious issues. Did he think the police were going to do a fiction writing intervention? W*F. So she’s a horror writer. Big deal. He’s a loser. She shouldn’t waste time working through anything with him. Spend that time and energy on writing instead!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief why ask randoms from the internet. Surely you must know what he did was beyond the pale? Massive red flag and I think you should get out of this relationship.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am, and know a lot of other, fiction writers and we all dread the day our laptops have to go in for a repair and we forget to wipe our search history first! We've laughed about what an outsider would think. Between us we've researched everything from how to commit the perfect murd*r, how to make Molotov cocktails from household ingredients, usage of every type of gun/knife/etc... But this guy's reaction is just stupid - just because you've got a good imagination and Googled eg t*rture methods for the character you're writing doesn't mean you've actually practiced on someone. If, on the other hand, he knew that then he's just doing it to cause trouble for her.

    3
    3points
    reply
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right. I am a writer as well, never want anyone to see my Google search history, because yikes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her boyfriend has serious issues. Did he think the police were going to do a fiction writing intervention? W*F. So she’s a horror writer. Big deal. He’s a loser. She shouldn’t waste time working through anything with him. Spend that time and energy on writing instead!

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief why ask randoms from the internet. Surely you must know what he did was beyond the pale? Massive red flag and I think you should get out of this relationship.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT