Long-Distance Romance Ends In Scandal As Man Cheats On GF While Abroad, Spreads Rumors She Did Too

Just a few days back, my friend shared a meme which read: “A cheating man is like a GPS, always rerouting when you need him to stay on track.” While we laughed it off, I could see that she was still angry with her ex for doing that to her.
Speaking of cheating men, the original poster (OP) feared that her boyfriend might also do that when he went to Antarctica. She waited for him for over a year, and when he finally returned, her worst fears came true! Read on to find out what really happened at the South Pole.
She went through his laptop and realized that he was cheating on her, but the worst part was that he had told his friends that the poster was the cheater
Today’s story is truly quite heartbreaking as the poster narrates how her relationship ended miserably. The couple had been together for 8 months and were living together, and just like so many young people, they were in love. OP’s boyfriend was studying for his Masters when he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Antarctica for a year to do his research.
The poster was torn because as much as she felt that it’s a great thing for him, she feared that he might cheat over there. However, he assured her that they would do long distance. Fast forward a year, when OP updated that they had made things work, but almost, as days before his return, he started acting completely distant with her.
When she tried talking to him, he kept saying how difficult it was to leave Antarctica, when originally, he had grumbled about how he didn’t like it there. Then suddenly, he said he wanted a break, but the poster asked him to think about it. She must’ve felt awful because during this year, OP had looked after his dog, lived in his apartment for 11 months, and also moved all of his stuff into a storage unit.
As if doing all this and waiting for him for a whole year was not enough, she also booked an Airbnb for them for when he would return. The fellow was least bothered by her efforts and acted mean, so she snooped around a little and found out that he had been cheating on her in Antarctica. What’s worse is that he had lied to their friends, saying that she was the one who had cheated, and OP was just devastated!
Stressed woman with hand on forehead sitting at laptop, illustrating long-distance romance cheating and rumor scandal.
Unfortunately, 22% of people in a long distance relationship cheat on their partners, and OP’s boyfriend was one of them. She ended the update with a really sad sentence, saying that she doesn’t know whether she will be able to trust anyone ever again, and my heart just went out to her. We can just about understand how much pain she must have been in.
Experts warn that when a partner cheats, the one who is betrayed can face emotional turmoil, deep-rooted inability to trust, and self-esteem erosion. Besides that, it has also been observed that in some cases, they may also develop post infidelity stress disorder, which is similar to PTSD. I find it really unfair that one person has the power to do that to another, and not even care about it.
However, what truly makes him sound evil is that he told their friends that she was the one who cheated, which is probably the lowest low that he could stoop to. Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini explains that cheaters blame their partners to avoid accountability, elicit sympathy, and shift focus. That’s exactly what the guy in the story also tried to do, right?
I hope he didn’t succeed, and that OP told the truth to their friends before he could spread more lies. Netizens also expressed that they were together for just 8 months before he left for the South Pole, and that she shouldn’t have made such a big commitment. They also doubted that he had been cheating all along, and honestly, that could be true. We may never know!
Do you agree with what the Redditors said? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks were disgusted by the guy, but said that she shouldn’t have made such a big commitment when she had been dating him for just 8 months
Comment about long-distance romance scandal with cheating and rumors shared by a man while abroad.
Text post about relationship advice highlighting risks in long-distance romance when one partner cheats while abroad.
Screenshot of a social media post discussing a long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and rumors.
Screenshot of a social media post discussing cheating and rumors in a long-distance romance relationship.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and rumors while abroad.
Comment on long-distance romance scandal where man cheats abroad and spreads rumors about girlfriend’s fidelity.
Comment discussing a long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and rumors while one partner is abroad.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dispute in a long-distance romance involving cheating and rumors spread while abroad.
Comment about hookups being unwise and disruptive from a user named tempest51 with 53 points, posted 1 day ago.
Screenshot of a social media comment about relationship rumors and cheating in a long-distance romance scandal.
Comment saying you have to surrender to the antarctication, posted by user tank5 with 28 points one day ago.
Comment discussing a toxic long-distance romance ending with cheating and selfishness while abroad.
Comment discussing long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and spreading rumors while abroad in a text post.
Reddit user discussing long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and spreading rumors while abroad.
Text comment on a dark background, stating a user’s opinion about a long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and rumors.
Comment discussing a long-distance romance scandal involving cheating and spreading rumors while abroad.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing long-distance romance issues and rumors in relationships while abroad.
