Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Leaves Dog In The Shelter, Then Tries To Get Him Back As He’s Adopted, Police Gets Involved
Woman training German shepherd dog outdoors in autumn, illustrating dog shelter adoption and police involvement story.
Animals, Dogs

Woman Leaves Dog In The Shelter, Then Tries To Get Him Back As He’s Adopted, Police Gets Involved

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

43

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the dogs in our family came after my wife found him on the street. Apparently abandoned, sick and injured. We nursed him back to health and he has been with us for almost two years now, healthy and happy, but sometimes I still have this apprehension in my head: what if his former owners suddenly show up and demand him back?

Well, for the user u/Sweaty_Employer4290, the narrator of our today’s story, this situation once turned into a frightening reality. After adopting a dog from a shelter, she and her husband were suddenly confronted by his former owners, who, with an ultimatum and in a rude manner demanded that they “give him back”.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post and her husband once adopted a dog from the shelter

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The dog had anxiety and the shelter staff told them the previous owners tried to keep him in the crate while going to work every day

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple did their best to cure the dog emotionally – but then the story had another unexpected twist

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: autorius / agency (not the actual photo)

    One day, some lady called the author, told them she was the dog’s former owner, and demanded him back

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Getty Images / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the author’s flat-out refusal, the woman started threatening her, and got blocked immediately

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, one day, some guy tried to barge into the author’s house, claiming that the woman had stolen his mom’s dog – but she simply got the police involved

    So this story happened a few years ago, when the Original Poster (OP) and her husband adopted a dog with severe anxiety from a shelter. According to the shelter staff, the previous owners put him in the crate, leaving for work every day, but he broke out and started to destroy their apartment. After that, the dog ended up in the shelter.

    Our heroes did everything to make the doggo feel as good as possible in the new place. They walked him regularly, played with him, and sent him to training – but one incident actually changed everything. Apparently, the author told the story of her new dog on social media and the post went viral – and one day, the woman received a phone call.

    It turned out that it was the dog’s previous owner, who said that she and her spouse had now returned to remote work and could allegedly devote more time to the dog. So now, they demanded they “give him back.” To our heroine’s reasonable objection that it was now her pet, the lady responded with shouts, insults and threats. The OP blocked her – but it turned out that was just the beginning…

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One day, when the author was home alone, some guy literally started pounding on the door, shouting that she had stolen his mother’s dog and demanding that she give him the animal. It all ended with our heroine, being seriously scared (she was also pregnant), simply calling the police, and they detained the attacker. And so, the woman decided to tell this story online, seeking support.

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Usually, former owners don’t have the right to demand the animal back – especially if it has already been re-homed after being sent to the shelter. As this article on the North Shore Animal League’s website notes, if the animal was taken from its previous owners, they could go to court – but with dubious prospects of winning the case. Here, the animal was given away by the owners themselves – so the issue was obviously closed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, if the new owner and the shelter signed a full contract for the transfer of the animal to a new home, then the dog would be considered the property of the new owner, this post at Cuteness claims. “When it comes to dogs, judges may look at registration, microchipping, vet bills, and other documentation to determine who is the legal owner of the pet,” the post also says.

    Well, in the comments, the original poster noted that her partner actually handled the adoption process, so she’d need to clarify with him all questions regarding the proper paperwork. Be that as it may, commenters noted that the very fact of attempting to invade someone else’s home is clearly an aggravating circumstance for the dog’s former owners.

    Be that as it may, most responders are confident that the truth and the law are on the author’s side, and do hope that in the future, she and her husband will no longer meet that lady or her aggressive son. “I sincerely hope for you they won’t be coming back,” one of the netizens added. So what’s your opinion regarding the story described? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters sided with the author, urging her to check all the papers with the shelter as well

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Dog shelter
    Vote arrow up

    43

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    43

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moral of the story, stay off of social media. There's very little benefit of sharing the details of your life with the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moral of the story, stay off of social media. There's very little benefit of sharing the details of your life with the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT