Two Loyal Stray Pups Refuse To Be Separated, Stay Glued Together Until Rescue Arrives

Remember the story of Thelma and Louise? About two partners in crime, brilliantly played by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon? One of the best movies of the early nineties, about bosom friends, ready to go through fire and water for their friend – and even beyond? In that story, everything ended with a sad and tearful ending, but the denouement of this story of ours is much more joyful.

It turns out that not only people can form the strongest friendship and bonds. Dogs – and even stray dogs – sometimes show a real example of completely selfless friendship and the desire to be together, no matter what. Don’t believe it? Then let’s read on together.

The owner of a pet rescue service in Southern California responded to a random passerby’s call over 2 abandoned dogs

Image credits: Suzette Hall

After arriving there, the woman found two pups there – a big pit bull and a tiny Yorkie mix, snuggling together

This story was first told by Suzette Hall, the founder of Logan’s Legacy 29, a faith-based rescue from South California, on her Facebook. The story of this woman and her calling is worthy of all attention. Having lost her son due to a rare heart condition, Suzette decided to continue their joint work of helping and rescuing homeless animals, thereby perpetuating his passion for doing good.

Image credits: Suzette Hall

And so, one fine day, Suzette received information about two abandoned dogs, and went to the place to help them. When she arrived, she found two pups snuggling together to keep themselves warm. Quite a rare combination – a large pit bull and a small Yorkie mix, they were lying and looking at Suzette with both fear and hope.

Image credits: Suzette Hall

The woman tried to place the doggos in two separate cages, but the pittie refused to be parted with her friend

According to the woman, the dogs looked like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, or more precisely – like Thelma and Louise. Probably, it was at this moment that she came up with these new names for them – especially since both dogs turned out to be girls. At first, she tried to lure the Yorkie – but she surprised Suzette even more by literally throwing herself into her arms.

Image credits: Suzette Hall

And then something even more amazing happened. Having settled the little doggo in the cage, the woman was about to return to the pittie – but at that moment she discovered that she was actually poking her nose at the glass, trying to get a look at her friend.

Suzette tried to put a collar on Thelma, but she wouldn’t let go. Then she simply opened the car doors, and the pittie jumped in herself, settled down next to Louise, and soon both pups were sleeping calmly and quite happily.

Image credits: Suzette Hall

So the doggos got rescued together – and let’s only hope they’ll find a new home together too

Suzette and her assistants gave the dogs first aid and fed them. Louise needed a thorough grooming, and Thelma had a skin rash, but this is not a problem that couldn’t be dealt with. After that, both dogs went to the pet hospital for further recovery, and to find themselves a new home and a new family. One can only hope that their future fate will be happy, and that they will also spend their lives together…

As for the people in the comments to the post, they only expressed admiration for how unbreakable and strong the friendship between two dogs that are so different from each other can actually be. According to the responders, this is exactly what the old expression “two against the world…” might sound like. So people sincerely hoped that these two will get adopted together too.

In addition, the commenters gave Suzette a huge shoutout for being such a great person and rescuing these doggos, giving them a chance to live their happy pup life to the fullest. “God bless your kind and loving heart for rescuing and keeping the pups together,” someone reasonably wrote in the comments.

By the way, if you’ve ever encountered something similar in your life, we’d like to learn these stories in the comments as well, so please go on and tell us your tales.

People in the comments were just in awe over these dogs’ bond, and they also praised the kind-hearted people for rescuing them

