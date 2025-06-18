Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Shelter Dog Rescues Stranger Right Before A Seizure, Internet’s Heart Melts Like Butter
Shelter dog with black fur and white chest sitting on a mat, wearing a blue collar and leash, looking happy and attentive.
Animals, Dogs

Shelter Dog Rescues Stranger Right Before A Seizure, Internet’s Heart Melts Like Butter

For more than one or two millennia, dogs have been walking alongside humans – and over these countless years, they have helped us in a variety of ways, and have proven themselves to be loyal friends, rescuers, and companions.

Somewhere deep in their hearts, every dog ​​knows that these strange two-legged creatures are not just their best friends – they are their loved ones – and such creatures need to be helped with any trouble, and loved with all the selfless doggo heart they have. They need to be loved and protected – even if knowing that tomorrow they’ll never see this person again…

More info: Facebook

    Shelter dog helped a stranger to detect medical emergency during adoption event in Campbell county, Virginia

    Shelter dog with black coat and blue collar sitting on a leash outside a building, looking happy and alert.

    Image credits: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control / Facebook

    The dog’s name is Sienna, and she’s never met this man or his wife before

    This heartwarming story happened in Campbell County, Virginia, at a local animal shelter. The staff held a regular adoption event, introducing visitors to the animals living in the shelter, and one of these animals was a 3-year-old dog named Sienna. She became the main heroine of our story – a real rescue dog.

    Shelter dog with black and white fur wearing a blue collar, sitting on a person’s lap inside an animal rescue center

    Image credits: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control / Facebook

    At one point, Sienna walked straight up to one of the male visitors and sat quietly at his feet. It should be noted that neither he nor his wife had ever met Sienna before, so it was pure intuition. The dog refused to budge – she just softly placed her paw on the man’s leg, attracting everyone’s attention.

    Shelter dog sitting beside man outdoors, showing calm loyalty and readiness to rescue before a seizure occurs.

    Image credits: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control / Facebook

    The dog came to the man and refused to budge – and his wife realized he was about to have a seizure soon after

    Literally moments later, the man’s wife looked closely at him and exclaimed that he was about to have a seizure. Needless to say, Sienna had no training to recognize any signs of an approaching seizure. She just felt something was wrong, and recognized it before people could see the signs.

    Shelter dog wearing service dog vest sitting in autumn forest among fallen leaves, alert and attentive.

    Image credits: Janusz Walczak / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    By the way, the wife of the man Sienna helped later said in the comments that they went straight home from the event – and now he is doing better. Unfortunately, as this lady also noted, they won’t be able to adopt her – simply because they already have three dogs at home. But she and her husband are very grateful to Sienna for her help – and do hope that she will soon find a new home and family.

    Golden retriever service dog in a harness standing on a leash, ready to assist with rescue and seizure support.

    Image credits: Andy Luo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Scientists around the world study whether dogs could actually be trained to recognize the signs of seizures – and many of them say they could

    In fact, scientists around the world have long been interested in the question of whether dogs are really able to recognize the signs of an impending epileptic seizure in humans. Many studies claim that, yes, animals are able to sense the specific odors of sweat that the human body emits before a seizure.

    For example, the authors of this study, published in Scientific Reports, states that they’ve taken the first step towards this. “It is possible that the change in electrical activity triggers the releasing of some neurohormones that will in the end trigger the scent or that it is linked to stress-related molecules and pathways, or anything else,” BBC quotes Dr. Amelie Catala from the University of Rennes, one of the authors of the study.

    Perhaps this story will help the researchers – or at least inspire them to make new useful discoveries. By the way, the story itself ended happily – the shelter recently announced that Sienna had found a new family, and the entire shelter staff sincerely wishes this wonderful doggo a happy life with her new friends.

    People in the comments were simply delighted with how Sienna came to the aid of a person in a difficult situation – and someone, also being epileptic, admitted that they would like to have such a dog, too. Well, even if the dog’s “medical” talents are no longer useful to her in a new family – the main thing is that Sienna and her people are just happy, isn’t it?

    People in the comments gave Sienna a huge shoutout, wishing her happiness with her new family

    Comment from Carol Hensley expressing hope the couple will return to adopt the shelter dog who rescued a stranger before a seizure.

    Comment by Laurie Jacobs Mullins expressing hope that the shelter dog rescues stranger before a seizure story had a happy ending.

    Comment from Alexandra Moushegian expressing need for support related to epilepsy, with reaction emojis visible below.

    Comment from Lori Mitchell suggesting fostering a shelter dog to help with care and adoption challenges.

    Comment from top fan Dianne Dudley saying heartwarming, seems Sienna is needed at their house with a smiling face emoji.

    Comment expressing hope that the shelter dog rescuer will be adopted, highlighting the bond and support among them.

    Comment from Virginia Hanner expressing hope that a shelter dog finds a loving home soon after rescuing a stranger before a seizure.

    Comment by Brenda Coleman hoping a couple adopts shelter dog Sienna who would be great for them in rescue efforts.

    Comment from Tracy Meador expressing understanding about not adopting a shelter dog who rescues a stranger before a seizure.

    Comment praising a shelter dog for its special nature, expressing admiration and mentioning how blessed someone will be.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    The bestest giiiiirllll!🥰🥰🥰 Does this mean she could be a good candidate for this type of service animal? Not sure if certain breeds can sense these things more than others, or if it's on a doggo-by-doggo basis. So amaziiiing! And that face, that smile, those earrrrs! 😍

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bestest giiiiirllll!🥰🥰🥰 Does this mean she could be a good candidate for this type of service animal? Not sure if certain breeds can sense these things more than others, or if it's on a doggo-by-doggo basis. So amaziiiing! And that face, that smile, those earrrrs! 😍

