Shelter Dog Rescues Stranger Right Before A Seizure, Internet’s Heart Melts Like Butter

ADVERTISEMENT

For more than one or two millennia, dogs have been walking alongside humans – and over these countless years, they have helped us in a variety of ways, and have proven themselves to be loyal friends, rescuers, and companions.

Somewhere deep in their hearts, every dog ​​knows that these strange two-legged creatures are not just their best friends – they are their loved ones – and such creatures need to be helped with any trouble, and loved with all the selfless doggo heart they have. They need to be loved and protected – even if knowing that tomorrow they’ll never see this person again…

More info: Facebook

RELATED:

Shelter dog helped a stranger to detect medical emergency during adoption event in Campbell county, Virginia

Share icon

Image credits: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control / Facebook

The dog’s name is Sienna, and she’s never met this man or his wife before

This heartwarming story happened in Campbell County, Virginia, at a local animal shelter. The staff held a regular adoption event, introducing visitors to the animals living in the shelter, and one of these animals was a 3-year-old dog named Sienna. She became the main heroine of our story – a real rescue dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control / Facebook

At one point, Sienna walked straight up to one of the male visitors and sat quietly at his feet. It should be noted that neither he nor his wife had ever met Sienna before, so it was pure intuition. The dog refused to budge – she just softly placed her paw on the man’s leg, attracting everyone’s attention.

Share icon

Image credits: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control / Facebook

The dog came to the man and refused to budge – and his wife realized he was about to have a seizure soon after

ADVERTISEMENT

Literally moments later, the man’s wife looked closely at him and exclaimed that he was about to have a seizure. Needless to say, Sienna had no training to recognize any signs of an approaching seizure. She just felt something was wrong, and recognized it before people could see the signs.

Share icon

Image credits: Janusz Walczak / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

By the way, the wife of the man Sienna helped later said in the comments that they went straight home from the event – and now he is doing better. Unfortunately, as this lady also noted, they won’t be able to adopt her – simply because they already have three dogs at home. But she and her husband are very grateful to Sienna for her help – and do hope that she will soon find a new home and family.

Share icon

Image credits: Andy Luo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists around the world study whether dogs could actually be trained to recognize the signs of seizures – and many of them say they could

In fact, scientists around the world have long been interested in the question of whether dogs are really able to recognize the signs of an impending epileptic seizure in humans. Many studies claim that, yes, animals are able to sense the specific odors of sweat that the human body emits before a seizure.

For example, the authors of this study, published in Scientific Reports, states that they’ve taken the first step towards this. “It is possible that the change in electrical activity triggers the releasing of some neurohormones that will in the end trigger the scent or that it is linked to stress-related molecules and pathways, or anything else,” BBC quotes Dr. Amelie Catala from the University of Rennes, one of the authors of the study.

Perhaps this story will help the researchers – or at least inspire them to make new useful discoveries. By the way, the story itself ended happily – the shelter recently announced that Sienna had found a new family, and the entire shelter staff sincerely wishes this wonderful doggo a happy life with her new friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments were simply delighted with how Sienna came to the aid of a person in a difficult situation – and someone, also being epileptic, admitted that they would like to have such a dog, too. Well, even if the dog’s “medical” talents are no longer useful to her in a new family – the main thing is that Sienna and her people are just happy, isn’t it?

People in the comments gave Sienna a huge shoutout, wishing her happiness with her new family

ADVERTISEMENT