ADVERTISEMENT

One doesn’t necessarily have to have a fairy godmother to see miraculous things happen. Sometimes, the local community is more than enough.

A Florida-based family recently made sure of it themselves, after a mom of three boys, Nadja Jovanovic, addressed the local community in Winter Springs using social media. In her post, she asked if anyone with a certain kind of car could stop by their house on her son’s 4th birthday, as he was “absolutely obsessed” with cars. Little did she know that the community was about to give her son the best birthday gift ever.

RELATED:

This 4-year-old got the best birthday gift ever from a group of local car enthusiasts

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

It all started when the boy’s mother addressed the community, asking for an owner of a certain kind of car to stop by

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

The community didn’t disappoint

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of getting to see one vehicle, the boy got to marvel at an entire parade of Porsche cars

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Nadja’s video of the car parade in front of the family’s house went viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadja Jovanovic (@nadjaa_jovanovic_)

Seeing the cars absolutely made Nadja’s son’s day

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

ADVERTISEMENT

The group of car enthusiasts even got the boy a birthday present

Share icon

Image credits: nadjaa_jovanovic_

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens loved the surprise the little boy got

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

One person, however, believed that such surprises can hurt people’s wallets in the long run

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT