Mom Asks Local Sports Car Lovers To Surprise Her Son For His B-Day, They Absolutely Deliver
One doesn’t necessarily have to have a fairy godmother to see miraculous things happen. Sometimes, the local community is more than enough.
A Florida-based family recently made sure of it themselves, after a mom of three boys, Nadja Jovanovic, addressed the local community in Winter Springs using social media. In her post, she asked if anyone with a certain kind of car could stop by their house on her son’s 4th birthday, as he was “absolutely obsessed” with cars. Little did she know that the community was about to give her son the best birthday gift ever.
This 4-year-old got the best birthday gift ever from a group of local car enthusiasts
It all started when the boy’s mother addressed the community, asking for an owner of a certain kind of car to stop by
The community didn’t disappoint
Instead of getting to see one vehicle, the boy got to marvel at an entire parade of Porsche cars
Nadja’s video of the car parade in front of the family’s house went viral
Seeing the cars absolutely made Nadja’s son’s day
The group of car enthusiasts even got the boy a birthday present
Netizens loved the surprise the little boy got
One person, however, believed that such surprises can hurt people’s wallets in the long run
How cool is that? Nice to see a feel-good story on BP for a change. Kudos to everyone who helped make that little boy's birthday special. 😁👍🎂
