Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boss Steals Credit For Employee’s Work, So They Sabotage His PowerPoint And Get Him Demoted
31points
Work6 hours ago

Boss Steals Credit For Employee’s Work, So They Sabotage His PowerPoint And Get Him Demoted

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

We want to know if we’re meeting or exceeding expectations. Especially at work. Receiving recognition helps us know that our coworkers and bosses value our contributions to the team.

So when Reddit user u/MJB17‘s superior started repeatedly stealing credit for their accomplishments, the employee couldn’t keep silent. In a recent post on the subreddit r/PettyRevenge, they explained how they sabotaged the guy’s PowerPoint presentation, which even got the jerk demoted.

This employee couldn’t just sit there while their boss took all the credit for their work

Image credits: vladans (not the actual photo)

So they decided to add a few “surprises” to the guy’s PowerPoint presentation

Image credits: Bored Panda (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MJB17

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

When in 2019, the human resources firm Bamboo HR put together 24 potentially bad boss behaviors and asked more than 1,000 US-based employees in various roles to rate them from “totally acceptable” to “totally unacceptable,” taking credit for employees’ work was actually named to be the worst thing on that list. Obviously, it’s more than just infuriating; being pushed to the side like that can directly impact your career.

As much as we want to believe that our work speaks for itself, “in the real world, it matters who gets credit,” says Karen Dillon, author of the HBR Guide to Office Politics. “That all goes into the bank account of how much value you bring to the organization and plays into promotion decisions, raises, and assignments.” This is even more true when we talk about collaborative work, since it’s not immediately clear who has done what.

Image credits: Campaign Creators (not the actual photo)

While it might be tempting to openly confront the people who take your ideas, experts highlight that you shouldn’t act in the heat of the moment. Here are some principles you should remember in this type of situation:

Do:

  • Give yourself time to calm down and assess the situation;
  • Be clear about your contributions whenever you get an opportunity;
  • Ask colleagues to mention your name when the idea or project comes up in conversation.

Don’t:

  • Feel like you need to get credit for every single thing you do;
  • Presume that the person had malicious intentions ­(credit stealing is often an accident);
  • Make any accusations. Instead, ask the person questions to try to figure out why it happened.

According to Dillon, making your boss shine is usually part of the gig. “You may not get credit for the idea or for slaving over the analysis, but hopefully your boss absorbs that you’re an important part of her team,” she explains.

But of course, as we just saw, not all of them are so thoughtful.

Image credits: Rodeo Project Management Software (not the actual photo)

People had a lot to say about the payback

And some even shared their own similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work
Homepage
Trending
Work
Homepage
Next in Work
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
E Henry Todd
E Henry Todd
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then everyone stood on their chairs and hailed 'O Captain, my Captain' and they made me the new CEO and honorary world king.

1
1point
reply
Miriam
Miriam
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a BS-story to me...

1
1point
reply
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my old bosses had loads of sayings and one of them was "Never cut the rungs of the ladder you are trying to climb. You might need them on the way back down"

0
0points
reply
POST
E Henry Todd
E Henry Todd
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then everyone stood on their chairs and hailed 'O Captain, my Captain' and they made me the new CEO and honorary world king.

1
1point
reply
Miriam
Miriam
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a BS-story to me...

1
1point
reply
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my old bosses had loads of sayings and one of them was "Never cut the rungs of the ladder you are trying to climb. You might need them on the way back down"

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda