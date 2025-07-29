Boss Thinks It’s Ok To Reprimand Employee For Posting Bikini Pics: “I Don’t Like That”

ADVERTISEMENT

A work-life balance is more than just not being harassed by emails late at night, it can be as simple as having a private life that your employer has no say over. But some bosses only see their employees as, well, just that, employees, and think they have a right to dictate things well beyond working hours.

A woman asked the internet if she was overreacting when she got an Instagram message from her boss, complaining that she had posted bikini pictures. We reached out to the woman who posted the pictures via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

It shouldn’t matter to your job what you post on your personal Instagram account

But one woman got angry DMs from her boss after she posted a bikini picture

Readers were surprised and offered some advice

Some folks shared similar stories

