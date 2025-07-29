Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Thinks It’s Ok To Reprimand Employee For Posting Bikini Pics: “I Don’t Like That”
Young woman in a black bikini at the beach with ocean waves behind, relating to boss not wanting employee bikini pictures posted.
Relationships, Work

Boss Thinks It’s Ok To Reprimand Employee For Posting Bikini Pics: “I Don’t Like That”

A work-life balance is more than just not being harassed by emails late at night, it can be as simple as having a private life that your employer has no say over. But some bosses only see their employees as, well, just that, employees, and think they have a right to dictate things well beyond working hours.

A woman asked the internet if she was overreacting when she got an Instagram message from her boss, complaining that she had posted bikini pictures. We reached out to the woman who posted the pictures via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    It shouldn’t matter to your job what you post on your personal Instagram account

    Image credits: Lucas Andrade / pexels (not the actual photo)

    But one woman got angry DMs from her boss after she posted a bikini picture

    Image credits: [deleted]

    Image credits: [deleted]

    Readers were surprised and offered some advice

    Some folks shared similar stories

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

