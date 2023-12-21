ADVERTISEMENT

Content creator Ben Askins, who describes himself as the ‘Champion of young generations,’ often posts workplace disagreements to give a voice to average employees who would otherwise go unheard.

However, one particular story that Askins recently told his 533K followers is so infuriating that it stands out even among his repertoire.

The anecdote comes in the form of a text conversation initiated by an entitled manager who summoned their subordinate in the middle of their holiday trip, demanding they immediately come back to work because of staff shortage.

Bad bosses expect their subordinates to serve their every whim

And this TikToker may have found one of the worst ones

So he shared a conversation they had with their employee

“I’d love to know what he thinks this system is that just magically produces employees whenever he wants, but like, he’s obviously made a mistake. He’s got the rota wrong. That sounds like a problem for sure. But it’s certainly not the poor employee in Mexico’s problem.

He’s got annual leave signed off. It’s a right, not a privilege. You can’t f*ck around with it. I’m gonna get that on a t-shirt at some point. But basically, what he’s done is he’s messed up. Get a contractor in, get a freelancer, move things around. That’s your problem to deal with.

What’s not okay is you start meshing your employee on his annual leave in Mexico, being like “you gotta be in on Thursday”. What do you think he’s going to come back with? And to pep, the employee says this, “You could do what you want. Even if I wanted to come back in time, which I can’t, I wouldn’t. And if you push this, I will be reporting it.” Good for you mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

I mean, that’s just batsh*t. I mean, what is he doing? I just don’t understand what he thinks is going to happen. Of course he’s not canceling his holiday. Of course he’s not allowed to do what he’s doing. Just get a freelancer in. If you’ve messed up the rota, and you’ve gotta cost yourself, it eats into your margins – that’s your problem, that’s not his. It’s so dumb.”

The post featuring the chat immediately went viral

People have been having very strong reactions to it

Some even shared their own similar stories