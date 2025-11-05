30 Everyday Words That Aren’t English: Prove You Know Their Real Language Roots

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know English didn’t really start out as English?

A huge chunk of the language actually comes from elsewhere. In fact, some estimates say close to 80% of English words were borrowed from other languages over time. We’ve picked up German (kindergarten), Latin (audio), Italian (opera), Japanese (karaoke), plus words from Sanskrit (yoga) and even Finnish (sauna). And that’s not the end – it’s still evolving every day.

In this quiz, you’ll get 30 loanwords that we use every day. All you have to do is spot the language they came from.

If you haven’t tried Part 1 of this quiz yet, definitely check it out here!

Let’s see how many you know! 📖

