Despite talking more about body positivity and becoming more accepting of the way we look, many people are still learning to prioritize the way they feel about themselves instead of being fixated on the way they should look. And the content that we see on social media does not always help in this case, very often making us feel insecure. It’s a good thing that in between those pictures portraying perfect-looking people, there are those who are not afraid to show their real bodies, talk about everyday struggles, normalize these things, and even give some tips and tricks on how to feel better and love yourself harder. Bree Lenehan is an Australian content creator who is known for her “Real Me Monday” pictures where she isn’t afraid to show how her body really looks instead of only showing the posed and edited side. This way the woman is reminding others that what we see on the screens, ads, and magazine covers isn’t a realistic representation of our bodies.

More Info: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube